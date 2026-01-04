When UGC Introduced Credit Flexibility: How It Changed Student Mobility?

For many years, Indian college education held fast to a strict curriculum with set courses, minimal flexibility after earning a degree, and set deadlines. Years were lost when a course was changed. It became a necessity to look into another discipline in which the student was interested casually. Dropping out, even for a brief period of time, resulted in academic exile. When the University Grants Commission implemented credit flexibility first time through the Choice Based Credit (CBCS), then reinforced it by the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and NEP (National Education Policy) aligned reforms, that rigidity started to erode. For students, the introduction of credit flexibility has a very personal impact, even though it sounded formal. All of a sudden, education was not limited to a single department, classroom, or even organisation.

However, educational innovations take time to take effect. Early adopters of the credit flexibility of the concept, some universities redesigned their courses and campus structures. Others may take a little more time to implement it. Why UGC Introduced Credit Flexibility in the First Place? It is important to fully understand why the University Grants Commission (UGC) was driven to step in at all before figuring out which universities implemented credit flexibility first. Higher education in Indian has long been criticised for emphasising completion over comprehension. Instead of being viewed as changing academic paths, degrees were viewed as straight lines. The University Grants Commission acknowledged that international universities were already using a modular credit system, which permits students to switch colleges, transfer, stop, and combine courses without facing academic repercussions. As a result, Indian students were obligated to make a single choice when they were 17 or 18 years old.