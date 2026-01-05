IIT Madras MBA Admission 2026: Apply Now, Registration Closes on January 31, 2026

The Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras has opened registrations for admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs from December 25, 2025, and interested candidates can register for the MBA Program by January 31, 2026.
The Department of Management Studies of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was founded in 2004 to house the well-liked Master of Business Administration program, which has been offered since August 2001. In 2013, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras became the first IIT to welcome students from non-engineering courses.
In addition to the MBA Program, the Department of Management(DoMS) offers Master’s (MS) and PhD research programs as well as an Executive MBA program for middle- and senior-level professionals.
What is the Application Process for Admission to DoMS at IIT Madras?
The MBA admissions for the 2026-2028 batch have begun at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Department of Management Studies (DoMS). For this full-time Master of Business Administration program, candidates who took the CAT 2025 can register and apply online.
Given below is the step-by-step guide to register for admission to the MBA Program, which i being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras:-
|
|
Key Highlights:-
Personal interviews for the selected candidates will be held in the following cities which are as follows
|
Cities
|
Dates
|
Hyderabad
|
28th and 29th March, 2026
|
Delhi
|
13th, 14th, and 15th March, 2026
|
Chennai
|
20th, 21st, and 22nd March, 2026
|
Kolkata
|
28th and 29th March, 2026
|
Mumbai
|
6th, 7th, and 8th March, 2026
What are the Eligibility Criteria for Admission to the MBA Program at IIT Madras?
The goal of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’s two-year, full-time, Master of Business Administration program is to prepare graduates to become competent managers. In terms of management theory and practical application, students will be given a comprehensive educational experience.
The course of the MBA program being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is divided into four quarters for the first year and three quarters for the second. Given below is the list of the important requirements that all candidates must meet to seek admission to the MBA program being offered by IIT Madras:-
|
