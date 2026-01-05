Bihar STET Result 2025

IIT Madras MBA Admission 2026: Apply Now, Registration Closes on January 31, 2026

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jan 5, 2026, 14:33 IST

The Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras, is accepting applications for the 2026-2028 batch of its two-year, full-time MBA program from December 25, 2025, to January 31, 2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IIT Madras MBA Admission 2026
IIT Madras MBA Admission 2026

The Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras has opened registrations for admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs from December 25, 2025, and interested candidates can register for the MBA Program by January 31, 2026.

The Department of Management Studies of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was founded in 2004 to house the well-liked Master of Business Administration program, which has been offered since August 2001. In 2013, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras became the first IIT to welcome students from non-engineering courses.

In addition to the MBA Program, the Department of Management(DoMS) offers Master’s (MS) and PhD research programs as well as an Executive MBA program for middle- and senior-level professionals. 

What is the Application Process for Admission to DoMS at IIT Madras?

The MBA admissions for the 2026-2028 batch have begun at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Department of Management Studies (DoMS). For this full-time Master of Business Administration program, candidates who took the CAT 2025 can register and apply online.

Given below is the step-by-step guide to register for admission to the MBA Program, which i being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras:-

  • This is the DoMS, IIT Madras, only application portal.

  • Only those candidates will be asked to participate in the selection process who have been shortlisted by DoMS, IIT Madras.

  • When applying for the MBA program at DoMS by IIT Madras, copies of the following required certificates must be uploaded, which are as follows:-

  1. Signature of the candidate (jpg)

  2. Passport-sized photo (jpg)

  3. CAT score card for Indian Nationals and GMAT score card for Foreign Nationals. (PDF Format)

  4. OBC(NCL) obtained after 31st March, 2025.

  5. EWS obtained after 31st March, 2025.

  6. SC and ST certificate

  7. PwD certificate

  8. Citizenship certificate

  9. CGPA to Percentage conversion certificate

  10. Consolidated Grade Sheet (IIT Graduates without CAT score whose CGPA is 8.0 or above on a 10-point scale.)

Key Highlights:-

Personal interviews for the selected candidates will be held in the following cities which are as follows

Cities

Dates

Hyderabad

28th and 29th March, 2026

Delhi

13th, 14th, and 15th March, 2026

Chennai

20th, 21st, and 22nd March, 2026

Kolkata 

28th and 29th March, 2026

Mumbai

6th, 7th, and 8th March, 2026

What are the Eligibility Criteria for Admission to the MBA Program at IIT Madras?

The goal of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’s two-year, full-time, Master of Business Administration program is to prepare graduates to become competent managers. In terms of management theory and practical application, students will be given a comprehensive educational experience.

The course of the MBA program being offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is divided into four quarters for the first year and three quarters for the second. Given below is the list of the important requirements that all candidates must meet to seek admission to the MBA program being offered by IIT Madras:-

  • Only those candidates can apply for the MBA program at IIT Madras who have passed the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2025.

  • Candidates who are graduates in any field with at least 60% or higher marks for the unreserved category and 55% for the SC, ST, and PwD categories in the qualifying exam from a recognised university.

  • Candidates in their final year of the aforementioned program are also eligible to apply for the MBA Program admissions. If chosen, these candidates will be granted provisional admission, provided they fulfil all prerequisites for the degree before the start of the program.

  • A foreign national with a valid GMAT score can also apply for the MBA program.

Related Searches:-

When UGC Introduced Credit Flexibility: How It Changed Student Mobility?

Which IIT has the Largest Library in India?

Academic Goals Every Student Must Master in 2026

Which Country Established the First University System?

Which is the Oldest College Fest in India?

IIT Delhi's Placement Success: 1275 Offers by December 2025

Which University Was The First To Introduce Medicine Education?

Which University Was the First in the World to Teach  Management?

Which Science Discipline Originated First in History?

Which was the First IIT to Offer A B.Tech in Data Science?

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories