IIT Madras MBA Admission 2026: Apply Now, Registration Closes on January 31, 2026

The Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras has opened registrations for admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs from December 25, 2025, and interested candidates can register for the MBA Program by January 31, 2026.

The Department of Management Studies of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was founded in 2004 to house the well-liked Master of Business Administration program, which has been offered since August 2001. In 2013, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras became the first IIT to welcome students from non-engineering courses.

In addition to the MBA Program, the Department of Management(DoMS) offers Master’s (MS) and PhD research programs as well as an Executive MBA program for middle- and senior-level professionals.