IIT Delhi's Placement Success: 1275 Offers by December 2025

IIT Delhi:- The placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has been particularly impressive. Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi received 1275 employment offers by December 2025, which also includes the pre-placement offers (PPOs), and more than 1140 students were placed in the 2025-26 placement season.

This year, more than 300 PPOs were received by the students, and an increase of more than 33% has been noted over the previous year. This placement season, many of the recruiters participating in the placement season of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi made double-digit employment offers.

The list of recruiters who made the double-digit offers at the campus of IIT Delhi was as follows:-