IIT Delhi's Placement Success: 1275 Offers by December 2025

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Dec 30, 2025, 13:31 IST

IIT Delhi had a successful placement season of 2025-26, with over 1140 students placed by December 2025 and 1275 employment offers made, including over 300 PPOs (pre-placement offers), which saw an increase of 33% from the previous years. Students of IIT Delhi had also secured 35 international employment offers from renowned organisations and nations like Japan, the UK, the UAE, etc.

IIT Delhi Placement season of 2025-26
IIT Delhi Placement season of 2025-26

IIT Delhi:- The placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has been particularly impressive. Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi received 1275 employment offers by December 2025, which also includes the pre-placement offers (PPOs), and more than 1140 students were placed in the 2025-26 placement season.

This year, more than 300 PPOs were received by the students, and an increase of more than 33%  has been noted over the previous year. This placement season, many of the recruiters participating in the placement season of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi made double-digit employment offers. 

The list of recruiters who made the double-digit offers at the campus of IIT Delhi was as follows:-

  • Amazon

  • Accenture Strategy and Consulting

  • Barclays

  • American Express

  • Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd

  • EY Parthenon

  • Google

  • Goldman Sachs

  • Deutsche India Pvt Ltd

  • JP Morgan 

  • Meesho

  • Nine Education

  • EY GDS

  • Eternal Limited

  • EXL Services

  • Oracle

  • Schlumberger

  • Squarepoint Capital

  • Sterlite Group

  • Texas Instruments

  • Microsoft

  • Navi

  • Qualcomm

  • Glean Search Technologies India Pvt Ltd

  • Graviton Research Capital

  • Wells Fargo International Solution Pvt Ltd.

Additionally, students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have also received over 35 international offers from renowned organisations in various parts of the world, such as Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s placement season of 2025-2026  runs through the end of May, and the Office of Career Services (OCS) will be hosting more organisations in the upcoming days. This will improve placement prospects for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for the undergraduate and postgraduate students.

What is OCS at IIT Delhi?

The Office of Career Services (OCS) of IIT Delhi facilitates training and placement activities for India’s brightest young professionals. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is committed to developing professionals who possess ethics, awareness, and quality. To enable these students to follow their aspirations, the OCS is dedicated to bridging the gap between them and the outside world. In addition to the job and internship opportunities, the Office of Career Services (OCS) offers students career coaching through a variety of workshops and industrial tours.

