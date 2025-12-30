IIT Delhi's Placement Success: 1275 Offers by December 2025

IIT Delhi:- The placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has been particularly impressive. Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi received 1275 employment offers by December 2025, which also includes the pre-placement offers (PPOs), and more than 1140 students were placed in the 2025-26 placement season.
This year, more than 300 PPOs were received by the students, and an increase of more than 33% has been noted over the previous year. This placement season, many of the recruiters participating in the placement season of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi made double-digit employment offers.
The list of recruiters who made the double-digit offers at the campus of IIT Delhi was as follows:-
Additionally, students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have also received over 35 international offers from renowned organisations in various parts of the world, such as Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s placement season of 2025-2026 runs through the end of May, and the Office of Career Services (OCS) will be hosting more organisations in the upcoming days. This will improve placement prospects for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for the undergraduate and postgraduate students.
What is OCS at IIT Delhi?
The Office of Career Services (OCS) of IIT Delhi facilitates training and placement activities for India’s brightest young professionals. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is committed to developing professionals who possess ethics, awareness, and quality. To enable these students to follow their aspirations, the OCS is dedicated to bridging the gap between them and the outside world. In addition to the job and internship opportunities, the Office of Career Services (OCS) offers students career coaching through a variety of workshops and industrial tours.
