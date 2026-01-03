Today’s college students picture lecture halls, degrees, libraries, rankings, and placements when they think of institutions. However, rarely do individuals and students stop to think about the more important question, i.e., who created the university system?

The concept of an organised, degree-granting institution of higher learning, autonomous with experienced faculty, exams and international organisations rather than only the initial location where teaching took place. Surprisingly, Moroccois where the first university is, Italy is where it significantly changed, and India is where it found philosophical depth.

While ancient learning facilities existed in India (Nalanda) and Persia, Morocco is credited with the world’s first continually operational, degree-awarding university system, which was established in 859 AD by Fatima al-Fihri as the University of al-Qarawiyyin in Fez, which is recognised by UNESCO. Al-Qarawiyyin is the earliest known modern university system, while European universities such as the University of Bologna (Italy, 1088) came after.