New Campuses, Libraries & Research Parks Opening in 2026

New Libraries 2026: In 2026, the world's educational and cultural environment is going through a "structural metamorphosis," with notable establishments opening facilities that combine cutting-edge research with tradition. August 2026 will see the opening of the University of Liverpool's first overseas campus in Bengaluru (Alembic City), India, which will offer specialized degrees in computer science and game design.

Concurrently, Delhi University is almost finished with its ambitious ₹1,912 crore renovation, which involves the opening of a new East Campus in Surajmal Vihar and a West Campus in Dwarka, as well as updated libraries and the Veer Savarkar College.

After undergoing a ₹4 crore renovation, Chennai's historic Connemara Public Library now boasts a dedicated Children's Science Park with specialized learning resources and a competitive exam preparation area. As demonstrated by the IIT Madras Open House 2026 (January 2–4), which opened over 100 state-of-the-art laboratories and 80 innovation stalls to the public, research democratization is still a top goal.