BBA vs. BBM: Which Degree Matches Your Career Goals?

Choosing between a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and a Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) involves understanding how each degree shapes a career. Both paths offer a strong entry into the corporate world, yet they emphasize different skill sets.

This guide breaks down the differences in simple terms to help identify the right fit.

Defining the BBA (The Operations Side)

A BBA focuses on the administration of a company. This degree is designed to teach the internal workings of a business and how different departments function together.