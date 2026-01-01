For the majority of engineering students, the library is more than just a structure; it is where many problems, questions, and equations are solved either late at night or where the students prepare for the exams at the last minute, or groundbreaking research is conducted, and even concepts are developed that will define their careers. The library subtly becomes a university's intellectual core, while labs stand for creativity and dorms for campus life. Now, imagine a library so large that it reflects the academic aspirations of the top engineering ecosystem in a whole country. When it comes to library size, depth, and academic reach, there is one Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) that stands out among all the other IITs, all of which are internationally recognised for their quality. Thus, when students, aspirants and individuals inquire about,



‘Which IIT has the largest library in India?’

Which IIT has the Largest Library in India? The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has the largest library in India. In 1951, the Central Library of IIT Kharagpur started in a tiny room in the Institute’s former building, Shahid Building. In 1956, the current location of library was relocated. It has since then expanded in both size and substance to take on its current form. The library has since then been making an effort to keep up with the rapid changes in information seekers’ behavioural patterns brought about by various advances in disciplines like:- Microelectronucs

Communication Technologies

Computers, etc. The library has been important to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur operations for the past 60 years. The Central Library at IIT Kharagpur is among the largest and best technical libraries in Asia. This library has been meeting the demands of research scholars of the IIT Kharagpur, undergraduate and postgraduate students, faculty members, staff and numerous other departments, schools at IIT Kharagpur, and Centres of IIT Kharagpur and research facilities.