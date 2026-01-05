[LIVE] Bihar STET Result 2025 Releasing Today at bsebstet.org, Check Result & Scorecard PDF - Link Here Soon

Bihar STET Result 2025
[LIVE] Bihar STET Result 2025 Releasing Today at bsebstet.org, Check Result & Scorecard PDF

Manish Kumar
Jan 5, 2026, 11:44 IST
Jan 5, 2026, 11:44 IST

Bihar STET Result 2025 is expected to be released today January 5, by the Bihar Live School Examination Board (BSEB) for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025) results. Along with the Bihar STET Result 2025, candidates will be able to download the  scorecards and marks for the Bihar STET 2025 exam conducted  from October 14 to Nov 16, 2025 across the state.

Know all details about Bihar STET Result 2025 Here
HIGHLIGHTS

  • BSEB Result 2025: Know where and how to download result when released?
  • BSEB Result 2025 Live: Know details of the Documents Required to Check BSEB Result 2025

Bihar STET Result 2025 Live: Bihar Live School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare today, January 5, the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025) results. Along with the Bihar STET Result 2025, the authority will announce the scorecards for the Bihar STET 2025 exam conducted from October 14 to Nov 16, 2025 across the state. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result at the official website at bsebstet.com. The direct link to download the scorecard is given in this article below.

Bihar STET Result 2025 Download Link

Candidates can download the result after using their login credentials to the link. Along with the result and scorecard, the marks will also be uploaded on the official website.

BSEB STET Score Card Link Download Here

Documents Required to Check BSEB Result 2025?

The candidates appeared in the written exam for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025) should keep the certain documents/credentials ready to check the result-

  • Bihar STET Admit Card
  • Working internet
  • Mobile/PC etc.

Bihar STET Result 2026: Details Mentioned on BSEB Bihar STET Scorecard 

Along with the Bihar STET Result 2025-26, the BSEB Bihar STET scorecard with marksheet will also be released by the concerned authority. The BSEB Bihar STET Scorecard contains essential information related to the candidate, which should be carefully checked after downloading. If any discrepancies are found, immediately report them to the department officials or through the official website. The scorecard will include the following information:

  • Candidate's Name
  • Roll Number
  • Application Number
  • Paper (I / II)
  • Subject
  • Category
  • Marks Obtained
  • Qualifying Status 

How to Check Bihar STET Result 2025?

Once released, candidates appeared in the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025) can downloads the result pdf after following the steps given below-

  • Go to the official website bsebstet.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • On the homepage, look for a link like “Bihar STET Result 2025 / Scorecard” (or similar).
  • Click that link — you’ll be taken to a login page.
  • Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth etc.
  • After submission, your result / scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Download or print the scorecard — keep a copy safe, since you may need it for further recruitment processes.
LIVE UPDATES
  • Jan 5, 2026, 11:44 IST

    Bihar STET Result 2026: Bihar STET Result 2025 Kab Aayega?

    As the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025) results are about to be released, the one common query for all the candidates is that ‘Bihar STET Result 2025 Kab Aayega’. However, the wait is likely to be over as the Bihar STET Result 2026 can be released anytime soon  today i.e. on January 05, 2026 on the official website. 


  • Jan 5, 2026, 11:35 IST

    BSEB STET Result 2206: Is the Bihar State result for 2026 released?

    No, as of now, the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET-2025) has not been released on the official website, However the result will be declared anytime today, January 5, 2026. 


  • Jan 5, 2026, 11:20 IST

    Bihar STET Qualifying Marks: What percentage of marks are required to pass?

    To qualify in the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), candidates are required to obtain the category wise minimum qualifying marks. Below are the details of the percentage of category wise marks required to pass the exam-

    Name of Category  Qualifying Marks
    General  50%
    Backward Class  45%
    SC / ST / Persons with Disabilities  40%

     




  • Jan 5, 2026, 11:05 IST

    BSEB STET Result Download: Know overview of the BSEB Patna State Result 2026?

    Candidates appeared in the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) can  check all the details about the exam and result process in a single window given below-

    Organization

    		 Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
    Exam Name Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET)
    Result Date January 5, 2026
    Result Mode  Online
    Official Website bsebstet.org

     

     

     

     

     

  • Jan 5, 2026, 10:47 IST

    Bihar STET Result 2025: Know the official website to check Bihar STET Result 2025 when released?

    Once released, candidates can check the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025) at the official website of Bihar Live School Examination Board (BSEB)i.e.-bsebstet.com


  • Jan 5, 2026, 10:35 IST

    STET Result 2025 LIVE: Know the Documents Required to Check BSEB Result 2025?

    To check the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025), candidates should keep the certain documents/credentials including-


    • Bihar STET Admit Card
    • Working internet
    • Mobile/PC etc.
