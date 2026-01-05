[LIVE] Bihar STET Result 2025 Releasing Today at bsebstet.org, Check Result & Scorecard PDF - Link Here Soon

Bihar STET Result 2025 Live: Bihar Live School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare today, January 5, the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025) results. Along with the Bihar STET Result 2025, the authority will announce the scorecards for the Bihar STET 2025 exam conducted from October 14 to Nov 16, 2025 across the state. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result at the official website at bsebstet.com. The direct link to download the scorecard is given in this article below.

Bihar STET Result 2025 Download Link

Candidates can download the result after using their login credentials to the link. Along with the result and scorecard, the marks will also be uploaded on the official website.

BSEB STET Score Card Link Download Here

Documents Required to Check BSEB Result 2025?

The candidates appeared in the written exam for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025) should keep the certain documents/credentials ready to check the result-

Bihar STET Admit Card

Working internet

Mobile/PC etc.

Bihar STET Result 2026: Details Mentioned on BSEB Bihar STET Scorecard Along with the Bihar STET Result 2025-26, the BSEB Bihar STET scorecard with marksheet will also be released by the concerned authority. The BSEB Bihar STET Scorecard contains essential information related to the candidate, which should be carefully checked after downloading. If any discrepancies are found, immediately report them to the department officials or through the official website. The scorecard will include the following information: Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Paper (I / II)

Subject

Category

Marks Obtained

Qualifying Status

How to Check Bihar STET Result 2025?

Once released, candidates appeared in the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025) can downloads the result pdf after following the steps given below-



