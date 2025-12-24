RRB Group D Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

CAT Result 2025
RRB Group D Syllabus 2026: The RRB Group D 2026 exam for 22,000 Level-1 vacancies includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT-1), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification. The syllabus covers Maths, Reasoning, Science, and General Awareness/Current Affairs. Candidates can check subject-wise topics, exam pattern, and selection process here.

RRB Group D Syllabus 2026
RRB Group D Syllabus 2026

RRB Group D Syllabus 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 22,000 vacancies for RRB Group D Level-1 posts under CEN 09/2025. Aspirants preparing for these positions should be well aware of the RRB Group D Syllabus and Exam Pattern. 

The official RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 is now available along with the notification. Read on check the exam pattern and the subject-wise marks distribution.

RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 Overview

Candidates must understand the exam pattern and detailed syllabus to excel in the RRB Group D Level-1 2026 Exam. Knowing the syllabus helps candidates plan their preparation effectively and focus on the important topics. Check the RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 below to know the subject-wise weightage, marks distribution, and official exam pattern.

Organisation

Railway Recruitment Board

Exam Name

RRB Group D 2026

Category

Syllabus

Subjects

Mathematics, General Awareness/Current Affairs, General Science, Reasoning

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration

90 minutes

Number of Questions

100

Marking Scheme

1 mark per question

Negative Marking

⅓ mark for each wrong answer

Selection Process

1. Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)

2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

3. Document Verification & Medical Exam

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Group D Syllabus 2026

The RRB Group D CBT Exam 2026 will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Below is the detailed subject-wise syllabus to help candidates prepare effectively.

RRB Group D Maths Syllabus 2026

The RRB Group D Maths syllabus is mainly based on Class 10-level mathematics. Below is the detailed RRB Group D Maths Syllabus:

Subject

Topics Covered

Simplification

BODMAS, Approximation, Square Root, Fractions, Reciprocals, Decimals, Surds, Indices

Data Interpretation

Tabular Graph, Pie Chart, Line Graph, Bar Graph

Algebra

Identities, Linear Equations (1 & 2 variables), Quadratic Equations, Polynomials, Unit Digit, Linear Inequalities, Functions

Percentages

Basic percentage calculations

Number System

LCM & HCF, Divisibility, Remainders, Integers, Rational & Irrational Numbers

Averages

Average of Weight, Age, Marks, Money, Temperature, etc.

Ratio & Proportion

Simple & Compound Ratios, Direct & Inverse Proportion, Fourth & Third Proportional, Age, Mean Proportional

Mixture Problems

Problems on mixing two or more entities

Mensuration

Area & Volume of Square, Rectangle, Circle, Triangle, Rhombus, Trapezium, Parallelogram, Cone, Cylinder, Cube, Cuboid, Sphere, Prism, Tetrahedron, Pyramid

Time & Work

Work Efficiency, Wages, Pipes & Cisterns

Speed, Time & Distance

Average Speed, Relative Speed, Boat & River, Train Problems

Interest

Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Combined SI & CI Problems

Profit & Loss

Discount, Marked Price, Partnership, Dishonest Dealings, Successive Selling, Mixture Problems

Number Series

Completing the Series, Finding Missing or Wrong Term

Geometry

Triangles, Congruence, Similarity, Theorems, Quadrilaterals, Co-ordinate Geometry

Trigonometry

Identities, Functions, Heights & Distances, Max & Min Values, Circular Measure of Angles

Probability

Basic probability questions

RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus 2026

The RRB Group D Reasoning syllabus includes both verbal and non-verbal reasoning questions. Candidates should focus on improving accuracy and speed through regular practice, as this section can significantly boost overall marks. Below is the detailed RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus:

Subject

Topics Covered

Analogy

Letter-based, Letter & Number-based, Meaning-based, GK-based, Image-based, Group-based analogy

Series

Alphabetic, Number, Mixed, General Knowledge Series

Coding & Decoding

Letter shifting, Fictitious language, Word coding, Place value operations, Coding by analogy

Puzzles

Quant-based puzzles, Logical puzzles (Equation insert, BODMAS, Inequality, Coded logic), Seating arrangement (Circular/Linear), Scheduling, Double line-up, Clock & Calendar

Direction & Distance

Route & network-based problems

Blood Relation

General, Family tree, Coded blood relation problems

Alphabet & Word Test

Sequence, Dictionary & Reverse order, New word by prefix/suffix, Jumbled words (Odd one out, Unjumble), Matrix, Word formation

Venn Diagram

Logical Venn problems

Syllogism

Syllogism questions

Missing Number

Matrix & diagram-based problems

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Assemble image, Mirror & Hidden image, Pattern completion, Cubes & Dice, Paper folding/cutting, Missing term, Counting figures

Classification

Letter-based, Letter & Number-based, Meaning-based, GK-based, Image-based, Number-based classification

Verbal Reasoning

Statements & Conclusions, Statements & Inferences, Statements & Assumptions, Assertion & Reason, Course of Action, Statements & Arguments

RRB Group D Science Syllabus 2026

The RRB Group D General Science syllabus evaluates candidates on their understanding of basic science concepts and terminology. It mainly covers Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at the Class 10 (CBSE) level. This section helps assess your general awareness and foundational knowledge in science. Below is the detailed RRB Group D Science Syllabus 2026:

Subject

Topics Covered

Physics

Work & Motion, Work & Energy, Lens, Electricity

Chemistry

Basic Reactions, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Periodic Table, Acids, Bases & Salts

Biology

Plant Anatomy, Human Anatomy

General Science

Physics, Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth Sciences, Environmental Sciences

Other Topics

Astronomy & Space Technology, Computers & Mobile Technology, Nutrition, Military Technology, Diseases, Inventions & Discoveries

RRB Group D General Awareness & Current Affairs Syllabus 2026 

The General Awareness & Current Affairs section is a high-scoring and crucial part of the RRB Group D Exam 2026. This section consists of 20 questions that test a candidate’s knowledge of current events, general knowledge, and general awareness. Aspirants are advised to start preparation early to maximize their scores.

Below is the detailed RRB Group D General Awareness & Current Affairs Syllabus:

Subject

Topics Covered

Current Affairs

Art & Culture, Awards & Honors, Business & Economy, Books & Authors, Committees & Recommendations, National Affairs, People in News, Places in News, Defense News, Days & Events, Government Policies & Schemes, Sports, Capitals & Currencies, Appointments & Resignations, Railway Current Affairs

Geography

Indian Geography, National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries

History

Indian Freedom Struggle, Ancient History, Medieval History, Post-Independence History

Polity

Constitution of India, Government Portfolios

Economics

Indian Economy, Economic Organizations, World Economy, Business, Economic Theory, Economic Reforms

Miscellaneous Topics

Art & Culture, Awards & Honors, Places in News, Books & Authors, Committees & Recommendations, Sports, Environment, Banking Awareness, Science & Technology, Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies

RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 PDF Download

Candidates preparing for the RRB Group D Exam 2026 can download the complete syllabus PDF from the link below. The PDF includes all important topics from Reasoning, Mathematics, General Awareness, and General Science. 

RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 PDF

PDF Download

Also Check: 

RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026

RRB Group D Level-1 Exam Pattern 2026

The RRB Group D Level-1 selection is based on the candidate’s performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT-1). Candidates who qualify CBT-1 will move to the next stage, i.e., Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification. Below is the detailed exam pattern for CBT-1:

Subjects

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Science

25

25

90 Minutes 

Mathematics

25

25

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

30

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

20

Total

100

100

RRB Group D Exam Pattern for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates are shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) based on their merit after the Computer-Based Test (CBT-1). Typically, three times the number of vacancies (community-wise) are called for PET, though the Railway Board may adjust this ratio to ensure adequate candidates for all posts.

Passing PET is mandatory, and it is qualifying in nature. The PET criteria for male and female candidates are as follows:

Candidate

Criteria

Male

  • Lift and carry 35 kg for 100 metres within 2 minutes (one chance) without putting it down

  • Run 1000 metres in 4 minutes 15 seconds (one chance)

Female

  • Lift and carry 20 kg for 100 metres within 2 minutes (one chance) without putting it down

  • Run 1000 metres in 5 minutes 40 seconds (one chance)

RRB Group D Exam Pattern for Document Verification (DV)

Candidates who qualify for CBT-1 and PET will be called for Document Verification. The following are important guidelines for DV:

  • Candidates must produce a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their current employer, if applicable.

  • All signatures on documents must match the candidate’s official signature in English or Hindi.

  • Failure to produce valid documents or NOC will lead to cancellation of candidature.

RRB Group D Selection Process 2026

The selection process for RRB Group D 2026 consists of multiple stages to ensure fair and merit-based recruitment. Candidates will need to clear the following steps:

  1. Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)

  2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

  3. Document Verification & Medical Examination

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

