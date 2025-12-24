RRB Group D Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

RRB Group D Syllabus 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 22,000 vacancies for RRB Group D Level-1 posts under CEN 09/2025. Aspirants preparing for these positions should be well aware of the RRB Group D Syllabus and Exam Pattern.
The official RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 is now available along with the notification. Read on check the exam pattern and the subject-wise marks distribution.
RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 Overview
Candidates must understand the exam pattern and detailed syllabus to excel in the RRB Group D Level-1 2026 Exam. Knowing the syllabus helps candidates plan their preparation effectively and focus on the important topics. Check the RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 below to know the subject-wise weightage, marks distribution, and official exam pattern.
|
Organisation
|
Railway Recruitment Board
|
Exam Name
|
RRB Group D 2026
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Subjects
|
Mathematics, General Awareness/Current Affairs, General Science, Reasoning
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Duration
|
90 minutes
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 mark per question
|
Negative Marking
|
⅓ mark for each wrong answer
|
Selection Process
|
1. Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)
2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
3. Document Verification & Medical Exam
|
Official Website
|
rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Group D Syllabus 2026
The RRB Group D CBT Exam 2026 will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Below is the detailed subject-wise syllabus to help candidates prepare effectively.
RRB Group D Maths Syllabus 2026
The RRB Group D Maths syllabus is mainly based on Class 10-level mathematics. Below is the detailed RRB Group D Maths Syllabus:
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
Simplification
|
BODMAS, Approximation, Square Root, Fractions, Reciprocals, Decimals, Surds, Indices
|
Data Interpretation
|
Tabular Graph, Pie Chart, Line Graph, Bar Graph
|
Algebra
|
Identities, Linear Equations (1 & 2 variables), Quadratic Equations, Polynomials, Unit Digit, Linear Inequalities, Functions
|
Percentages
|
Basic percentage calculations
|
Number System
|
LCM & HCF, Divisibility, Remainders, Integers, Rational & Irrational Numbers
|
Averages
|
Average of Weight, Age, Marks, Money, Temperature, etc.
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
Simple & Compound Ratios, Direct & Inverse Proportion, Fourth & Third Proportional, Age, Mean Proportional
|
Mixture Problems
|
Problems on mixing two or more entities
|
Mensuration
|
Area & Volume of Square, Rectangle, Circle, Triangle, Rhombus, Trapezium, Parallelogram, Cone, Cylinder, Cube, Cuboid, Sphere, Prism, Tetrahedron, Pyramid
|
Time & Work
|
Work Efficiency, Wages, Pipes & Cisterns
|
Speed, Time & Distance
|
Average Speed, Relative Speed, Boat & River, Train Problems
|
Interest
|
Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Combined SI & CI Problems
|
Profit & Loss
|
Discount, Marked Price, Partnership, Dishonest Dealings, Successive Selling, Mixture Problems
|
Number Series
|
Completing the Series, Finding Missing or Wrong Term
|
Geometry
|
Triangles, Congruence, Similarity, Theorems, Quadrilaterals, Co-ordinate Geometry
|
Trigonometry
|
Identities, Functions, Heights & Distances, Max & Min Values, Circular Measure of Angles
|
Probability
|
Basic probability questions
RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus 2026
The RRB Group D Reasoning syllabus includes both verbal and non-verbal reasoning questions. Candidates should focus on improving accuracy and speed through regular practice, as this section can significantly boost overall marks. Below is the detailed RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus:
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
Analogy
|
Letter-based, Letter & Number-based, Meaning-based, GK-based, Image-based, Group-based analogy
|
Series
|
Alphabetic, Number, Mixed, General Knowledge Series
|
Coding & Decoding
|
Letter shifting, Fictitious language, Word coding, Place value operations, Coding by analogy
|
Puzzles
|
Quant-based puzzles, Logical puzzles (Equation insert, BODMAS, Inequality, Coded logic), Seating arrangement (Circular/Linear), Scheduling, Double line-up, Clock & Calendar
|
Direction & Distance
|
Route & network-based problems
|
Blood Relation
|
General, Family tree, Coded blood relation problems
|
Alphabet & Word Test
|
Sequence, Dictionary & Reverse order, New word by prefix/suffix, Jumbled words (Odd one out, Unjumble), Matrix, Word formation
|
Venn Diagram
|
Logical Venn problems
|
Syllogism
|
Syllogism questions
|
Missing Number
|
Matrix & diagram-based problems
|
Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
Assemble image, Mirror & Hidden image, Pattern completion, Cubes & Dice, Paper folding/cutting, Missing term, Counting figures
|
Classification
|
Letter-based, Letter & Number-based, Meaning-based, GK-based, Image-based, Number-based classification
|
Verbal Reasoning
|
Statements & Conclusions, Statements & Inferences, Statements & Assumptions, Assertion & Reason, Course of Action, Statements & Arguments
RRB Group D Science Syllabus 2026
The RRB Group D General Science syllabus evaluates candidates on their understanding of basic science concepts and terminology. It mainly covers Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at the Class 10 (CBSE) level. This section helps assess your general awareness and foundational knowledge in science. Below is the detailed RRB Group D Science Syllabus 2026:
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
Physics
|
Work & Motion, Work & Energy, Lens, Electricity
|
Chemistry
|
Basic Reactions, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Periodic Table, Acids, Bases & Salts
|
Biology
|
Plant Anatomy, Human Anatomy
|
General Science
|
Physics, Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth Sciences, Environmental Sciences
|
Other Topics
|
Astronomy & Space Technology, Computers & Mobile Technology, Nutrition, Military Technology, Diseases, Inventions & Discoveries
RRB Group D General Awareness & Current Affairs Syllabus 2026
The General Awareness & Current Affairs section is a high-scoring and crucial part of the RRB Group D Exam 2026. This section consists of 20 questions that test a candidate’s knowledge of current events, general knowledge, and general awareness. Aspirants are advised to start preparation early to maximize their scores.
Below is the detailed RRB Group D General Awareness & Current Affairs Syllabus:
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
Current Affairs
|
Art & Culture, Awards & Honors, Business & Economy, Books & Authors, Committees & Recommendations, National Affairs, People in News, Places in News, Defense News, Days & Events, Government Policies & Schemes, Sports, Capitals & Currencies, Appointments & Resignations, Railway Current Affairs
|
Geography
|
Indian Geography, National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries
|
History
|
Indian Freedom Struggle, Ancient History, Medieval History, Post-Independence History
|
Polity
|
Constitution of India, Government Portfolios
|
Economics
|
Indian Economy, Economic Organizations, World Economy, Business, Economic Theory, Economic Reforms
|
Miscellaneous Topics
|
Art & Culture, Awards & Honors, Places in News, Books & Authors, Committees & Recommendations, Sports, Environment, Banking Awareness, Science & Technology, Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies
RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 PDF Download
Candidates preparing for the RRB Group D Exam 2026 can download the complete syllabus PDF from the link below. The PDF includes all important topics from Reasoning, Mathematics, General Awareness, and General Science.
|
RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 PDF
RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026
RRB Group D Level-1 Exam Pattern 2026
The RRB Group D Level-1 selection is based on the candidate’s performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT-1). Candidates who qualify CBT-1 will move to the next stage, i.e., Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification. Below is the detailed exam pattern for CBT-1:
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Science
|
25
|
25
|
90 Minutes
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
30
|
30
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
RRB Group D Exam Pattern for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Candidates are shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) based on their merit after the Computer-Based Test (CBT-1). Typically, three times the number of vacancies (community-wise) are called for PET, though the Railway Board may adjust this ratio to ensure adequate candidates for all posts.
Passing PET is mandatory, and it is qualifying in nature. The PET criteria for male and female candidates are as follows:
|
Candidate
|
Criteria
|
Male
|
|
Female
|
RRB Group D Exam Pattern for Document Verification (DV)
Candidates who qualify for CBT-1 and PET will be called for Document Verification. The following are important guidelines for DV:
-
Candidates must produce a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their current employer, if applicable.
-
All signatures on documents must match the candidate’s official signature in English or Hindi.
-
Failure to produce valid documents or NOC will lead to cancellation of candidature.
RRB Group D Selection Process 2026
The selection process for RRB Group D 2026 consists of multiple stages to ensure fair and merit-based recruitment. Candidates will need to clear the following steps:
-
Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)
-
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
-
Document Verification & Medical Examination
