RRB Group D Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

RRB Group D Syllabus 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 22,000 vacancies for RRB Group D Level-1 posts under CEN 09/2025. Aspirants preparing for these positions should be well aware of the RRB Group D Syllabus and Exam Pattern. The official RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 is now available along with the notification. Read on check the exam pattern and the subject-wise marks distribution. RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 Overview Candidates must understand the exam pattern and detailed syllabus to excel in the RRB Group D Level-1 2026 Exam. Knowing the syllabus helps candidates plan their preparation effectively and focus on the important topics. Check the RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 below to know the subject-wise weightage, marks distribution, and official exam pattern. Organisation Railway Recruitment Board Exam Name RRB Group D 2026 Category Syllabus Subjects Mathematics, General Awareness/Current Affairs, General Science, Reasoning Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test (CBT) Duration 90 minutes Number of Questions 100 Marking Scheme 1 mark per question Negative Marking ⅓ mark for each wrong answer Selection Process 1. Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) 2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 3. Document Verification & Medical Exam Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 The RRB Group D CBT Exam 2026 will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Below is the detailed subject-wise syllabus to help candidates prepare effectively. RRB Group D Maths Syllabus 2026 The RRB Group D Maths syllabus is mainly based on Class 10-level mathematics. Below is the detailed RRB Group D Maths Syllabus: Subject Topics Covered Simplification BODMAS, Approximation, Square Root, Fractions, Reciprocals, Decimals, Surds, Indices Data Interpretation Tabular Graph, Pie Chart, Line Graph, Bar Graph Algebra Identities, Linear Equations (1 & 2 variables), Quadratic Equations, Polynomials, Unit Digit, Linear Inequalities, Functions Percentages Basic percentage calculations Number System LCM & HCF, Divisibility, Remainders, Integers, Rational & Irrational Numbers Averages Average of Weight, Age, Marks, Money, Temperature, etc. Ratio & Proportion Simple & Compound Ratios, Direct & Inverse Proportion, Fourth & Third Proportional, Age, Mean Proportional Mixture Problems Problems on mixing two or more entities Mensuration Area & Volume of Square, Rectangle, Circle, Triangle, Rhombus, Trapezium, Parallelogram, Cone, Cylinder, Cube, Cuboid, Sphere, Prism, Tetrahedron, Pyramid Time & Work Work Efficiency, Wages, Pipes & Cisterns Speed, Time & Distance Average Speed, Relative Speed, Boat & River, Train Problems Interest Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Combined SI & CI Problems Profit & Loss Discount, Marked Price, Partnership, Dishonest Dealings, Successive Selling, Mixture Problems Number Series Completing the Series, Finding Missing or Wrong Term Geometry Triangles, Congruence, Similarity, Theorems, Quadrilaterals, Co-ordinate Geometry Trigonometry Identities, Functions, Heights & Distances, Max & Min Values, Circular Measure of Angles Probability Basic probability questions

RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus 2026 The RRB Group D Reasoning syllabus includes both verbal and non-verbal reasoning questions. Candidates should focus on improving accuracy and speed through regular practice, as this section can significantly boost overall marks. Below is the detailed RRB Group D Reasoning Syllabus: Subject Topics Covered Analogy Letter-based, Letter & Number-based, Meaning-based, GK-based, Image-based, Group-based analogy Series Alphabetic, Number, Mixed, General Knowledge Series Coding & Decoding Letter shifting, Fictitious language, Word coding, Place value operations, Coding by analogy Puzzles Quant-based puzzles, Logical puzzles (Equation insert, BODMAS, Inequality, Coded logic), Seating arrangement (Circular/Linear), Scheduling, Double line-up, Clock & Calendar Direction & Distance Route & network-based problems Blood Relation General, Family tree, Coded blood relation problems Alphabet & Word Test Sequence, Dictionary & Reverse order, New word by prefix/suffix, Jumbled words (Odd one out, Unjumble), Matrix, Word formation Venn Diagram Logical Venn problems Syllogism Syllogism questions Missing Number Matrix & diagram-based problems Non-Verbal Reasoning Assemble image, Mirror & Hidden image, Pattern completion, Cubes & Dice, Paper folding/cutting, Missing term, Counting figures Classification Letter-based, Letter & Number-based, Meaning-based, GK-based, Image-based, Number-based classification Verbal Reasoning Statements & Conclusions, Statements & Inferences, Statements & Assumptions, Assertion & Reason, Course of Action, Statements & Arguments

RRB Group D Science Syllabus 2026 The RRB Group D General Science syllabus evaluates candidates on their understanding of basic science concepts and terminology. It mainly covers Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at the Class 10 (CBSE) level. This section helps assess your general awareness and foundational knowledge in science. Below is the detailed RRB Group D Science Syllabus 2026: Subject Topics Covered Physics Work & Motion, Work & Energy, Lens, Electricity Chemistry Basic Reactions, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Periodic Table, Acids, Bases & Salts Biology Plant Anatomy, Human Anatomy General Science Physics, Chemistry, Life Sciences, Earth Sciences, Environmental Sciences Other Topics Astronomy & Space Technology, Computers & Mobile Technology, Nutrition, Military Technology, Diseases, Inventions & Discoveries

RRB Group D General Awareness & Current Affairs Syllabus 2026 The General Awareness & Current Affairs section is a high-scoring and crucial part of the RRB Group D Exam 2026. This section consists of 20 questions that test a candidate’s knowledge of current events, general knowledge, and general awareness. Aspirants are advised to start preparation early to maximize their scores. Below is the detailed RRB Group D General Awareness & Current Affairs Syllabus: Subject Topics Covered Current Affairs Art & Culture, Awards & Honors, Business & Economy, Books & Authors, Committees & Recommendations, National Affairs, People in News, Places in News, Defense News, Days & Events, Government Policies & Schemes, Sports, Capitals & Currencies, Appointments & Resignations, Railway Current Affairs Geography Indian Geography, National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries History Indian Freedom Struggle, Ancient History, Medieval History, Post-Independence History Polity Constitution of India, Government Portfolios Economics Indian Economy, Economic Organizations, World Economy, Business, Economic Theory, Economic Reforms Miscellaneous Topics Art & Culture, Awards & Honors, Places in News, Books & Authors, Committees & Recommendations, Sports, Environment, Banking Awareness, Science & Technology, Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies

RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 PDF Download Candidates preparing for the RRB Group D Exam 2026 can download the complete syllabus PDF from the link below. The PDF includes all important topics from Reasoning, Mathematics, General Awareness, and General Science. RRB Group D Syllabus 2026 PDF PDF Download Also Check: RRB Group D Eligibility Criteria 2026 RRB Group D Level-1 Exam Pattern 2026 The RRB Group D Level-1 selection is based on the candidate’s performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT-1). Candidates who qualify CBT-1 will move to the next stage, i.e., Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification. Below is the detailed exam pattern for CBT-1: Subjects Number of Questions Marks Duration General Science 25 25 90 Minutes Mathematics 25 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 20 Total 100 100

RRB Group D Exam Pattern for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Candidates are shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) based on their merit after the Computer-Based Test (CBT-1). Typically, three times the number of vacancies (community-wise) are called for PET, though the Railway Board may adjust this ratio to ensure adequate candidates for all posts. Passing PET is mandatory, and it is qualifying in nature. The PET criteria for male and female candidates are as follows: Candidate Criteria Male Lift and carry 35 kg for 100 metres within 2 minutes (one chance) without putting it down

Run 1000 metres in 4 minutes 15 seconds (one chance) Female Lift and carry 20 kg for 100 metres within 2 minutes (one chance) without putting it down

Run 1000 metres in 5 minutes 40 seconds (one chance)