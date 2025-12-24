As the Christmas holiday rush reaches its peak on Wednesday, December 25, 2025, a lot of people are confused and asking, "Are banks closed today?" This year's schedule is different because of an executive order from the White House on December 18 that made December 24 and December 26 federal holidays for executive branch employees. While this move grants thousands of federal workers an extended break, it does not mandate closures for the private sector. Official data from the Federal Reserve confirms that Christmas Eve is not a permanent banking holiday. Consequently, while government offices are shuttered, most major financial institutions and delivery services like the USPS and UPS continue to serve the public with shortened operational windows. Are Banks Closed Today on Christmas Eve 2025?

Despite the presidential proclamation, major U.S. banks are generally open on December 24, 2025. Because the Federal Reserve remains operational for most transaction processing today, your local branch is likely accessible, though most will implement early closures to allow staff to celebrate. The typical bank hours for Christmas Eve are as follows: JPMorgan Chase : Most branches closing at 1:00 PM or 3:00 PM local time.

Bank of America : Reduced hours; many locations closing by 2:00 PM.

Wells Fargo : Shortened schedule; typically shutting doors at 2:00 PM.

Citibank : Open, but closing early (varies by city).

Capital One: Most branches are closing at 2:00 PM. Digital banking, mobile apps, and ATMs will remain available 24/7 for transfers and deposits, though any transaction made after the early cutoff may not process until Friday, December 26.

Also Read - Chance of White Christmas 2025: Which U.S. States Will See Snow on Christmas? USPS, UPS, and FedEx Delivery Schedules for Christmas Eve If you are expecting a last-minute gift, the good news is that mail and packages are moving. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has confirmed that Christmas Eve is a normal service day. Post offices will be open, and regular mail will be delivered to residences and businesses. Service Provider Christmas Eve Status (Dec 24) Notes USPS Open / Normal Delivery Some retail counters may close early. UPS Limited Service Delivery available; no UPS Ground pickups. FedEx Modified Hours FedEx Freight closed; Express and Ground operational. Stock Market Early Close NYSE and Nasdaq close at 1:00 PM ET. What is Closed Under the 2025 Executive Order?