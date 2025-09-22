NFL Standings 2025: Scores, Schedule & Latest News

The NFL standings 2025 are updated, and as Week 4 looms, all the American football fans are not just tracking wins and losses, but they are watching playoff races tighten, division leaders emerge, and momentum shift with each NFL game yesterday. In this article, you get a clear explanation of all the current standings and the Week 4 NFL schedule. Learn what the recent NFL scores were yesterday, and NFL news tells us about which teams are stepping up, including Dallas Cowboys news and more. FINAL: @Chiefs get their first win of the season! #KCvsNYG pic.twitter.com/RAIdkWzn6c — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2025 American Football vs Soccer While “football” globally usually refers to soccer but in the U.S., it means American football, the NFL. Unlike soccer, NFL games feature 11 players per side, four 15-minute quarters, and allow passing with hands. Therefore, understanding these differences helps international fans follow NFL standings, scores, and news more clearly.

Official Standings (as of Week 3) Here are the division standings through Week 3, per NFL.com’s official standings page. Conference & Division Team W-L-T Win % AFC East Buffalo Bills 3-0-0 1.000 New England Patriots 1-2-0 0.333 New York Jets 0-3-0 0.000 Miami Dolphins 0-3-0 0.000 AFC North Baltimore Ravens 3-0-0 1.000 Cleveland Browns 3-0-0 1.000 Pittsburgh Steelers 2-1-0 0.667 Cincinnati Bengals 1-2-0 0.333 NFC East Philadelphia Eagles 2-1-0 0.667 Washington Commanders 2-1-0 0.667 Dallas Cowboys 1-2-0 0.333 New York Giants 0-3-0 0.000 (Source: Standings for other divisions are similarly featured on the NFL) What’s Coming Next for Week 4 NFL Schedule? Here are some key matchups from the Week 4 NFL schedule, via the NFL’s official site.