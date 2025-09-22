IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

NFL Standings 2025: Scores, Schedule & Latest News

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 22, 2025, 10:22 EDT

Discover the latest NFL standings 2025 with the Week 4 schedule revealed. See the NFL’s yesterday's scores, rising teams, and what’s new in the NFL news.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NFL Standings 2025: Scores, Schedule & Latest News (Credits: FC Bayern)
NFL Standings 2025: Scores, Schedule & Latest News (Credits: FC Bayern)

The NFL standings 2025 are updated, and as Week 4 looms, all the American football fans are not just tracking wins and losses, but they are watching playoff races tighten, division leaders emerge, and momentum shift with each NFL game yesterday. In this article, you get a clear explanation of all the current standings and the Week 4 NFL schedule. Learn what the recent NFL scores were yesterday, and NFL news tells us about which teams are stepping up, including Dallas Cowboys news and more.

American Football vs Soccer

While “football” globally usually refers to soccer but in the U.S., it means American football, the NFL. Unlike soccer, NFL games feature 11 players per side, four 15-minute quarters, and allow passing with hands. Therefore, understanding these differences helps international fans follow NFL standings, scores, and news more clearly.

Official Standings (as of Week 3)

Here are the division standings through Week 3, per NFL.com’s official standings page.

Conference & Division

Team

W-L-T

Win %

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

3-0-0

1.000

New England Patriots

1-2-0

0.333

New York Jets

0-3-0

0.000

Miami Dolphins

0-3-0

0.000

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

3-0-0

1.000

Cleveland Browns

3-0-0

1.000

Pittsburgh Steelers

2-1-0

0.667

Cincinnati Bengals

1-2-0

0.333

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

2-1-0

0.667

Washington Commanders

2-1-0

0.667

Dallas Cowboys

1-2-0

0.333

New York Giants

0-3-0

0.000

(Source: Standings for other divisions are similarly featured on the NFL)

What’s Coming Next for Week 4 NFL Schedule?

Here are some key matchups from the Week 4 NFL schedule, via the NFL’s official site.

  • Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens: Thursday, Sept 25

  • Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Part of Thursday’s kickoff slate

  • Buffalo Bills hosting New Orleans Saints: Sunday

  • Green Bay Packers facing Dallas Cowboys: Sunday night, prime time

Expect these games to shake up standings, especially for teams hovering near .500.

Hot Topics & Recent NFL News

The Bills and Ravens, both undefeated, are looking strong early. Any slipups now could cost them in playoff seeding.

  • Dallas Cowboys news: The Cowboys remain under scrutiny, particularly their defense. Week 4 will be a test of whether they can bounce back.

  • Also in NFL news, analysts are talking about which teams are overperforming vs expectations and which ones are falling behind in the first quarter of the season.

Scores & Results: NFL Games Yesterday

While complete recaps vary, here are some outcomes from NFL games yesterday that impacted the standings:

  • Close wins by top teams helped solidify their top-tier positioning in their conferences.

  • Some matches came down to the wire, shifting marginal tiebreakers and home-vs-road/strength-of-schedule implications.

For a full game-by-game breakdown, check the Official NFL results as per the NFL Football Operations

Also Read: Who is Tom Brady? Check NFL Stats & Super Bowl Wins Here!

Must Read about the List of NFL Awards and Trophies Here!

Must Read NFL Depth Charts: What They Mean for Starters, Backups & Your Fantasy Team

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

 

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • How do NFL scores affect the standings?
      +
      Every win or loss alters playoff possibilities, especially for teams that are 2-1 or 1-2. Close games often affect tiebreakers.
    • What is in the Week 4 NFL schedule?
      +
      High-profile matchups: Bills vs Saints, Packers vs Cowboys, Packers’ strength at home, plus Thursday night’s opener.
    • What are the NFL standings 2025?
      +
      They are the current records of all NFL teams, showing which squads lead their divisions and have the best chances for the playoffs.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags