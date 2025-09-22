NFL Standings 2025: Scores, Schedule & Latest News

The NFL standings 2025 are updated, and as Week 4 looms, all the American football fans are not just tracking wins and losses, but they are watching playoff races tighten, division leaders emerge, and momentum shift with each NFL game yesterday. In this article, you get a clear explanation of all the current standings and the Week 4 NFL schedule. Learn what the recent NFL scores were yesterday, and NFL news tells us about which teams are stepping up, including Dallas Cowboys news and more.
FINAL: @Chiefs get their first win of the season! #KCvsNYG pic.twitter.com/RAIdkWzn6c— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2025
American Football vs Soccer
While “football” globally usually refers to soccer but in the U.S., it means American football, the NFL. Unlike soccer, NFL games feature 11 players per side, four 15-minute quarters, and allow passing with hands. Therefore, understanding these differences helps international fans follow NFL standings, scores, and news more clearly.
Official Standings (as of Week 3)
Here are the division standings through Week 3, per NFL.com’s official standings page.
|
Conference & Division
|
Team
|
W-L-T
|
Win %
|
AFC East
|
Buffalo Bills
|
3-0-0
|
1.000
|
New England Patriots
|
1-2-0
|
0.333
|
New York Jets
|
0-3-0
|
0.000
|
Miami Dolphins
|
0-3-0
|
0.000
|
AFC North
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
3-0-0
|
1.000
|
Cleveland Browns
|
3-0-0
|
1.000
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
2-1-0
|
0.667
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
1-2-0
|
0.333
|
NFC East
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
2-1-0
|
0.667
|
Washington Commanders
|
2-1-0
|
0.667
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
1-2-0
|
0.333
|
New York Giants
|
0-3-0
|
0.000
(Source: Standings for other divisions are similarly featured on the NFL)
What’s Coming Next for Week 4 NFL Schedule?
Here are some key matchups from the Week 4 NFL schedule, via the NFL’s official site.
-
Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens: Thursday, Sept 25
-
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Part of Thursday’s kickoff slate
-
Buffalo Bills hosting New Orleans Saints: Sunday
-
Green Bay Packers facing Dallas Cowboys: Sunday night, prime time
Expect these games to shake up standings, especially for teams hovering near .500.
There have been 7 NFL games today featuring a game-winning score in the final 3 minutes of the 4th quarter.— ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 22, 2025
That's the most such games in a single day since the 1970 merger according to the Elias Sports Bureau. pic.twitter.com/yCWdIEjmU4
Hot Topics & Recent NFL News
The Bills and Ravens, both undefeated, are looking strong early. Any slipups now could cost them in playoff seeding.
-
Dallas Cowboys news: The Cowboys remain under scrutiny, particularly their defense. Week 4 will be a test of whether they can bounce back.
-
Also in NFL news, analysts are talking about which teams are overperforming vs expectations and which ones are falling behind in the first quarter of the season.
Scores & Results: NFL Games Yesterday
While complete recaps vary, here are some outcomes from NFL games yesterday that impacted the standings:
-
Close wins by top teams helped solidify their top-tier positioning in their conferences.
-
Some matches came down to the wire, shifting marginal tiebreakers and home-vs-road/strength-of-schedule implications.
For a full game-by-game breakdown, check the Official NFL results as per the NFL Football Operations.
Also Read: Who is Tom Brady? Check NFL Stats & Super Bowl Wins Here!
Must Read about the List of NFL Awards and Trophies Here!
Must Read NFL Depth Charts: What They Mean for Starters, Backups & Your Fantasy Team
To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation