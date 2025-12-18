SSC CGL Result 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in, Download Tier 1 Merit List PDF - Link Here

SSC CGL Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Result 2025 for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 exams. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for various 18,236 Group B & C posts can download the result pdf on the official website of SSC-ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL tier 1 result 2025 is available in PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for next round. The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025, one of the much awaited exams conducted by SSC witnessed more than 28 lakh candidates applied and about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the tier 1 exam.The Commission had conducted the written exam from September 12 and September 26, 2025 and the re-exam on October 14, 2025. The Tier-II Stage of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 is tentatively scheduled to be held during 03rd Week of January, 2026. The shortlisted candidates are hereby advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for further relevant updates

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 PDF Download The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 PDF download link has been activated on the official website of SSC. Candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier 1 result which is available PDF format. Alternatively you can download the result pdf through the link given below- SSC CGL Result 2025 Write up PDF Download SSC CGL Result 2025 List 1 PDF Downlaod SSC CGL Result 2025 List 2 PDF download SSC CGL Final Result & Allocation of Posts As per the detailed notification released for SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025, the shortlisted candidates in Tier 1 will have to appear for the next Tier 2 round. The Commission will make final allotment of posts on the basis of merit-cum-preferences of posts given by them. Candidates should note that once a post is allotted, no change of posts will be made by the Commission due to non-fulfilment of any post specific requirements of physical/ medical/ educational standards, etc. Just made the point clear with a for example if you have given higher preference for a post and is selected for that post; in that case, if he (hereinafter may be read as you) fails to meet the medical/ physical/ educational standards , your candidature will be rejected.

ssc.gov.in login SSC CGL Result 2025: Overview The SSC CGL Result 2025 download link is available for various posts on the official website. The written exam was held between September 12 to 26, 2025 with the reexam conducted on October 14, 2025 for specific centres. Check the table below for SSC GLC Result 2025 Key Highlights Field Detail Exam Authority Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier 1 Exam Dates September 12–26, 2025; re-exam October 14, 2025 (selected centres) Tier 1 Result Date December 18, 2025 Official Portals ssc.gov.in Result Status Out Next Stage Tier 2 (subject-wise papers as per latest scheme) SSC CGL Result 2025 – Official Websites List Candidates can download the SSC CGL Result 2025 pdf link at the official website. You can download the result pdf after clicking the concerned link on the official website. You can access the SSC Regional Website official website to check the SSC CGL Result 2025 given below-

Region Official Regional Website Link Main Headquarters ssc.gov.in Northern Region (NR) sscnr.nic.in Southern Region (SR) sscsr.gov.in Eastern Region (ER) sscer.org Central Region (CR) ssc-cr.org Western Region (WR) sscwr.net How to Check SSC CGL Result 2025 on ssc.gov.in? Candidates can download the SSC CGL Result 2025 pdf after following the steps given below- Visit the official website of SSC-ssc.gov.in

Click on the “SSC CGL Result 2025 Link” button on the homepage of the Commission.

You will get the result pdf in a new window.

Download the result pdf for future reference.

SSC CGL Result 2025 Name Wise / Roll Number Wise Based on the marks scored in CGL(Tier-I) Examination, the candidates have been shortlisted on category-wise) to appear in Tier-II examination. The Commission has also released the separate cut-offs marks that have been fixed for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-1), Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II (List-2) and All posts Other than JSO and SI Grade-II (List-3).Candidates can check the result pdf with their roll number and name wise available on the official website.

Details Mentioned on SSC CGL Result PDF The SSC CGL Result 2025 for the Combined Graduate Level Examination Scorecard 2025 contains all essential information related to a candidate’s performance in the CGL exam. Candidates can download the result/scorecard from the official website. After downloading the scorecard, candidates should carefully verify the personal details mentioned below. Candidate Name

Registration Number

Category

Gender

Date of Birth.

Exam Date

Exam Center

Marks What’s Next After the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025? Now as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 on its official website,all the candidates shortlisted will be called for the next round which is Tier 2 exam. All those candidates qualified in Tier 2 exam will have to undergo the next round which is Document Verification, followed by a Medical Examination. The Tier-II Stage of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 is tentatively scheduled to be held during 03rd Week of January, 2026. The shortlisted candidates are hereby advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for further relevant updates.

SSC CGL Result 2025 Name Wise / Roll Number Wise If you have appeared in the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 exams exam, you can check your result status with the SSC CGL Result PDF. To check your roll number and name in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter.

