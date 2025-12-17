IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 Anytime Soon at ibps.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF and Cut Off - Marks Here

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had earlier conducted the Rural Regional Banks (RRB CRP) Probationary Officer (PO), Officer Scale 2 & 3 Prelims exam on November 22 and 23, 2025 across the country. The IBPS is expected to release the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 soon on its official website.

However there is not any official announcement in this regard, as per the earlier trends and the mains exam is scheduled to be held on December 28, 2025, it is expected that the IBPS will announce the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 any time soon on its official website. As per media reports, the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result is likely to be released between December 18 to 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the result after using their login credentials from the official website of IBPS-https://www.ibps.in.