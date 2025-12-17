IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 Anytime Soon at ibps.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF and Cut Off - Marks Here

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had earlier conducted the Rural Regional Banks (RRB CRP) Probationary Officer (PO), Officer Scale 2 & 3 Prelims exam on November 22 and 23, 2025 across the country. The IBPS is expected to release the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 soon on its official website.
However there is not any official announcement in this regard, as per the earlier trends and the mains exam is scheduled to be held on December 28, 2025, it is expected that the IBPS will announce the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 any time soon on its official website. As per media reports, the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result is likely to be released between December 18 to 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the result after using their login credentials from the official website of IBPS-https://www.ibps.in.
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 Overview
|Exam Body
|Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|Post Name )
|Probationary Officer (PO), Officer Scale 2 & 3
|Prelims Result Status
|Soon
|Mains Exam Scheduled On
|December 28, 2025
|Official Website
|https://ibpsonline.ibps.in
How to Download IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025?
To download the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website. You can download the same after following the steps given below-
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection www.ibps.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link Rural Regional Banks (RRB CRP) Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims exam result on the home page.
- Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Step 4: Candidates will get the required result in a new window.
- Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
