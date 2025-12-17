Ranks in NDA (National Defence Academy) – Complete Guide

UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2025
Ranks in NDA: Aspirants who are looking to make a career in the tri-services must have to appear for the NDA exam. The aspirants must be looking at the career progression in terms of ranks in the services. Check this article to know about the ranks at the training level and after getting commissioned.

Ranks in NDA
Ranks in NDA

Ranks in NDA: The National Defence Academy (NDA) is India’s most prestigious tri-service military training institution where cadets from the Army, Navy, and Air Force train together before being commissioned into their respective services. Understanding ranks in NDA and beyond is essential for aspirants and defence enthusiasts alike.

The NDA exam is being conducted twice in a year to recruit the candidates for getting trained at the National Defence Academy under the rank of Cadet. There are other various ranks at the training level as well as after getting commissioned.

This guide breaks down the rank structure, progression, and what each rank means in terms of responsibility and pay.

What is NDA?

The National Defence Academy which is located in Khadakwasla, Pune, is a joint services academy of the Indian Armed Forces where cadets pursue academic studies, physical training, and military instruction for three years. After NDA, cadets go to the respective service academies like:

  • Indian Military Academy (IMA) for Army officers

  • Indian Naval Academy (INA) for Navy officers

  • Air Force Academy (AFA) for Air Force officers

After they complete training, NDA cadets are commissioned as officers under the respective Forces.

NDA Cadet Ranks (During Training)

NDA cadets conform to a hierarchy of cadet-level ranks prior to commissioning, which includes duties with responsibility within their squadrons, such as:

  • Cadet Corporal

  • Flag Corporal

  • Sergeant

  • Cadet Quarter Master

  • Cadet Sergeant Major

During the NDA training program, these ranks support cadets in maintaining discipline, leadership experience, and accountability.

NDA Commissioned Officer Ranks (Post NDA Training)

Once a cadet successfully completes their training program at the Training Academy and respective specialised academies of IMA/INA/AFA, they are commissioned as officers in the Indian Armed Forces. The entry-level officer rank and the subsequent promotion path are as follows:

Entry Rank After Commissioning

Service

First Rank After Commissioning

Army

Lieutenant

Navy

Sub-Lieutenant

Air Force

Flying Officer

At the time of joining after completing the training, the commissioned officers start their career from these ranks, by leading troops or operating in specialist roles based on their service branch.

NDA Officer Rank Growth

After getting commissioned, the officers will rise in their rank based on experience, performance, and years of service. Check the general rank progression which is common to all the Indian Armed Forces:

Army Ranks

  1. Lieutenant

  2. Captain

  3. Major

  4. Lieutenant Colonel

  5. Colonel

  6. Brigadier

  7. Major General

  8. Lieutenant General (HAG, HAG+ Scales)

  9. Vice Chief of Army Staff / Army Commander

  10. Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

Navy Equivalent Ranks

  1. Sub-Lieutenant

  2. Lieutenant

  3. Lieutenant Commander

  4. Commander

  5. Captain

  6. Commodore

  7. Rear Admiral

  8. Vice Admiral

  9. Chief of Naval Staff (CNS)

Air Force Equivalent Ranks

  1. Flying Officer

  2. Flight Lieutenant

  3. Squadron Leader

  4. Wing Commander

  5. Group Captain

  6. Air Commodore

  7. Air Vice Marshal

  8. Air Marshal

  9. Chief of Air Staff (CAS)

NDA Rank-wise Salary Structure

The Officers who are appointed through NDA will receive the salary as per the Indian Defence Pay Matrix, which was revised under the 7th Pay Commission. Here’s a simplified overview:

Pay Levels by Rank

Rank

Pay Level

Basic Pay Range (₹)

Lieutenant / Sub-Lieutenant / Flying Officer

Level 10

56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain / Lieutenant / Flight Lieutenant

Level 10B

61,300 - 1,93,900

Major

Level 11

69,400 - 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel

Level 12A

1,21,200 - 2,12,400

Colonel

Level 13

1,30,600 - 2,15,900

Brigadier

Level 13A

1,39,600 - 2,17,600

Major General

Level 14

1,44,200 - 2,18,200

Lieutenant General (HAG Scale)

Level 15

1,82,200 - 2,24,100

HAG+ Scale

Level 16

2,05,400 - 2,24,400

Vice Chief / Army Commander

Level 17

2,25,000 (fixed)

Chief of Army Staff

Level 18

2,50,000 (fixed)

Also the cadets receive a monthly stipend of about ₹56,100 during their training period at the National Defence Academy and respective academies.

What are the Responsibilities at Different NDA Ranks

With different ranks comes different responsibilities. The Cadets after getting commissioned as Officers in the Indian Armed Forces are appointed at same ranks by different names across the tri-services. The ranks being same gives the same level of responsibilities.

Lieutenant / Sub-Lieutenant / Flying Officer

  • Leading small units or teams

  • First command or specialist roles

  • Operational duties under supervision

Captain / Lieutenant / Flight Lieutenant

  • Command larger units

  • Tactical operations planning

  • Training and mentoring juniors

Major and Above

  • Strategic planning

  • Senior leadership roles

  • Larger operational responsibilities

NDA Rank Comparison: Army vs Navy vs Air Force

The Officers  who get commissioned through the National Defence Academy (NDA) join the Indian Armed Forces at equivalent ranks across the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. The only difference is in their rank titles, otherwise all other things such as salary structure, responsibilities, and others remain the same.

NDA Ranks Comparison

 

*The four-star rank is held by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) respectively.


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

