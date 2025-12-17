Ranks in NDA (National Defence Academy) – Complete Guide

Ranks in NDA: The National Defence Academy (NDA) is India’s most prestigious tri-service military training institution where cadets from the Army, Navy, and Air Force train together before being commissioned into their respective services. Understanding ranks in NDA and beyond is essential for aspirants and defence enthusiasts alike. The NDA exam is being conducted twice in a year to recruit the candidates for getting trained at the National Defence Academy under the rank of Cadet. There are other various ranks at the training level as well as after getting commissioned. This guide breaks down the rank structure, progression, and what each rank means in terms of responsibility and pay. Apply Here for NDA 1 Registration 2026 Check the NDA Eligibility Criteria Here What is NDA? The National Defence Academy which is located in Khadakwasla, Pune, is a joint services academy of the Indian Armed Forces where cadets pursue academic studies, physical training, and military instruction for three years. After NDA, cadets go to the respective service academies like:

Indian Military Academy (IMA) for Army officers

Indian Naval Academy (INA) for Navy officers

Air Force Academy (AFA) for Air Force officers After they complete training, NDA cadets are commissioned as officers under the respective Forces. NDA Cadet Ranks (During Training) NDA cadets conform to a hierarchy of cadet-level ranks prior to commissioning, which includes duties with responsibility within their squadrons, such as: Cadet Corporal

Flag Corporal

Sergeant

Cadet Quarter Master

Cadet Sergeant Major During the NDA training program, these ranks support cadets in maintaining discipline, leadership experience, and accountability. NDA Commissioned Officer Ranks (Post NDA Training) Once a cadet successfully completes their training program at the Training Academy and respective specialised academies of IMA/INA/AFA, they are commissioned as officers in the Indian Armed Forces. The entry-level officer rank and the subsequent promotion path are as follows:

Entry Rank After Commissioning Service First Rank After Commissioning Army Lieutenant Navy Sub-Lieutenant Air Force Flying Officer At the time of joining after completing the training, the commissioned officers start their career from these ranks, by leading troops or operating in specialist roles based on their service branch. NDA Officer Rank Growth After getting commissioned, the officers will rise in their rank based on experience, performance, and years of service. Check the general rank progression which is common to all the Indian Armed Forces: Army Ranks Lieutenant Captain Major Lieutenant Colonel Colonel Brigadier Major General Lieutenant General (HAG, HAG+ Scales) Vice Chief of Army Staff / Army Commander Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Navy Equivalent Ranks

Sub-Lieutenant Lieutenant Lieutenant Commander Commander Captain Commodore Rear Admiral Vice Admiral Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Air Force Equivalent Ranks Flying Officer Flight Lieutenant Squadron Leader Wing Commander Group Captain Air Commodore Air Vice Marshal Air Marshal Chief of Air Staff (CAS) NDA Rank-wise Salary Structure The Officers who are appointed through NDA will receive the salary as per the Indian Defence Pay Matrix, which was revised under the 7th Pay Commission. Here’s a simplified overview: Pay Levels by Rank Rank Pay Level Basic Pay Range (₹) Lieutenant / Sub-Lieutenant / Flying Officer Level 10 56,100 - 1,77,500 Captain / Lieutenant / Flight Lieutenant Level 10B 61,300 - 1,93,900 Major Level 11 69,400 - 2,07,200 Lieutenant Colonel Level 12A 1,21,200 - 2,12,400 Colonel Level 13 1,30,600 - 2,15,900 Brigadier Level 13A 1,39,600 - 2,17,600 Major General Level 14 1,44,200 - 2,18,200 Lieutenant General (HAG Scale) Level 15 1,82,200 - 2,24,100 HAG+ Scale Level 16 2,05,400 - 2,24,400 Vice Chief / Army Commander Level 17 2,25,000 (fixed) Chief of Army Staff Level 18 2,50,000 (fixed)

Also the cadets receive a monthly stipend of about ₹56,100 during their training period at the National Defence Academy and respective academies. What are the Responsibilities at Different NDA Ranks With different ranks comes different responsibilities. The Cadets after getting commissioned as Officers in the Indian Armed Forces are appointed at same ranks by different names across the tri-services. The ranks being same gives the same level of responsibilities. Lieutenant / Sub-Lieutenant / Flying Officer Leading small units or teams

First command or specialist roles

Operational duties under supervision Captain / Lieutenant / Flight Lieutenant Command larger units

Tactical operations planning

Training and mentoring juniors Major and Above Strategic planning

Senior leadership roles

Larger operational responsibilities