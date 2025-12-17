NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1642): Check Clues, Answers, December 17, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today (December 17, 2025): Wordle #1642 is a classic example of a puzzle that seems simple until you realize you’re four guesses deep with only green squares at the end. It’s a common word, one you likely see every day, but its structure can be deceptively tricky if you don't nail the vowels early. Today's solution brings us back to nature, offering a nice break from yesterday's more abstract challenge.

What are Wordle #1642 Hints and Clues for December 17, 2025

Struggling to keep your streak alive? Don't panic. Before you burn through your final guesses, check out these tiered hints designed to nudge you in the right direction without spoiling the fun entirely.

What is the vowel situation?

Today’s word keeps it simple with just one vowel, and it’s right in the middle.