NYT Wordle Hints Today (#1642): Check Clues, Answers, December 17, 2025

NYT Wordle hints and answer today (December 17, 2025): Wordle #1642 is a classic example of a puzzle that seems simple until you realize you’re four guesses deep with only green squares at the end. It’s a common word, one you likely see every day, but its structure can be deceptively tricky if you don't nail the vowels early. Today's solution brings us back to nature, offering a nice break from yesterday's more abstract challenge.
What are Wordle #1642 Hints and Clues for December 17, 2025
Struggling to keep your streak alive? Don't panic. Before you burn through your final guesses, check out these tiered hints designed to nudge you in the right direction without spoiling the fun entirely.
What is the vowel situation?
Today’s word keeps it simple with just one vowel, and it’s right in the middle.
Is there a double letter?
Yes. You’re looking for a repeating consonant at the very end of the word.
What kind of word is it?
It functions as both a noun and a verb. As a noun, it refers to ubiquitous greenery; as a verb (slang), it might mean snitching on someone.
Starting Letter Hint
The word begins with the letter G.
What is the Big Clue for Wordle Today?
If you are still staring at a board full of gray and yellow tiles, here is the giveaway:
This word describes what you probably need to touch if you've been spending too much time online lately. It is the primary feature of a front lawn.
What is the Wordle Answer for Today (December 17, 2025)?
Are you ready to lock it in? If you have exhausted your guesses or just want to save your streak, here is the solution for the New York Times Wordle #1642.
The answer for today is GRASS.
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 16 December, 2025 #1641: SEGUE
Wordle Hint for 15 December, 2025 #1640: DODGY
Wordle Hint for 14 December, 2025 #1639: SWING
Wordle Hint for 13 December, 2025 #1638: MISER
Wordle Hint for 12 December, 2025 #1637: TRUCK
Wordle Hint for 11 December, 2025 #1636: GUESS
Wordle Hint for 10 December, 2025 #1635: ERASE
Did you get it? GRASS might feel obvious in hindsight, but that double "S" ending can easily trip up even seasoned players. If you survived today's puzzle, congratulations on keeping that streak burning. We’ll be back tomorrow with fresh hints for whatever the NYT throws at us next.
