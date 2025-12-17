NYT Connections Hints, Answers Today (December 17, 2025)

NYT Connections is an immensely popular word association puzzle by New York Times. It has gained a significant fan following of late. The popularity of NYT Connections is now rivalling that of another viral word game, Wordle. Connections is more complex than Wordle, as it relies more on advanced logic and pattern recognition. If you are looking for NYT Connection hints and answers for today, you have come to the right page. We will take you through the NYT Connections hints and answers for December 17, 2025, at the end of the article. Keep reading! Only 1% of people with eagle eyes can find the number 63 among the sea of 36s in 7 seconds! What is NYT Connections? NYT Connections game is a word-association puzzle game that tests analytical and logical thinking skills. It is presented in the form of 16 randomly selected words present in a 4*4 grid. To solve NYT Connections, you need to find connections between the words in the grid.

There are 4 groups of words in the grid (Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple) in the NYT Connections game, and the difficulty level of each category increases progressively. The easiest group is the Yellow one, while the Purple one is the hardest. NYT Connections game is available for free on the NYT Games app and the NYT website. NYT Connections Today: December 17, 2025 The following is the word grid for the NYT Connections game today, December 17, 2025. How to Play the NYT Connections? The following is a simple guide to playing the NYT Connections. 1. Find groups of four words that share the same connection. 2. Select the four words and tap on Submit. 3. If your selection matches the words in the group, it will become highlighted with the colour of the group. If not, then it will be counted as a mistake. You are allowed four mistakes only.

4. Similarly, match other words according to the groups. The hints for the group are available on the NYT games app. NYT Connections Today Category Theme The theme for each category of NYT connections for December 17, 2025, is as follows: Yellow: HUMAN-POWERED WATERCRAFT Green: FLUSH Blue: HONDA MODELS Purple: BIBLICAL FIGURES PLUS STARTING LETTER Now, you can combine the NYT Connections hints and the theme of each category to find the complete set of words. Don’t worry, if you fail to spot all, we do have solutions at the end of the article. NYT Connections Hints: December 17, 2025 Here are the NYT connections hints for December 17, 2025. The four categories are Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple. One word from each category is shared below. Yellow Group: KAYAK Green Group: LEVEL Blue Group: ODYSSEY Purple Group: TRUTH