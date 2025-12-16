Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2025 Out: Download Merit List PDF at police.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Police Department has officially released the result for three districts. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result from the official website of the Department by using the link provided below:

Rajasthan Police Final Result 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the final results of the Constable examination. The results have been released on the official website www.police.rajasthan.gov.in. The Police Department has currently released the results for only 3 districts: Churu, Jaipur, and Tonk. The written examination for Rajasthan Police recruitment was conducted on September 13th and 14th. The total number of vacancies for this recruitment are 10,000.

How to download Rajasthan Police Final Result 2025?

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Police Constable result 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan Police www.police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the Police Constable Final Result 2025 and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened containing the results for the three districts.

Step 4: Click on the district you want to look for.

Step 5: Download the result PDF for your district

What to do Next After Rajasthan Police Final Result 2025?

Candidates who have qualified the examination are eligible for the document verification stage. Candidates will have to visit the Police Line of their respective district for verification on the scheduled date. For example, all candidates from Churu district will have to be present at the Reserve Police Line, Churu on December 23, 2025. Their reporting time will be from 9 AM onwards.