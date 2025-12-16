BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2025 Out: Download Merit List PDF at police.rajasthan.gov.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 16, 2025, 19:56 IST

Rajasthan Police Final Result 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the final results of the Rajasthan Police Constable examination today. The result has been released for the candidates who have qualified the PERT and PMT for the Churu District. Candidates can download the results PDF from the official website or through the link provided on this page.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 OUT

Rajasthan Police Final Result 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan Police Department has released the final results of the Constable examination. The results have been released on the official website www.police.rajasthan.gov.in. The Police Department has currently released the results for only 3 districts: Churu, Jaipur, and Tonk. The written examination for Rajasthan Police recruitment was conducted on September 13th and 14th. The total number of vacancies for this recruitment are 10,000. 

Rajasthan Police Final Result 2025 PDF

The Rajasthan Police Department has officially released the result for three districts. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result from the official website of the Department by using the link provided below:

District

Result

Churu

Download Result

Jaipur

Download Result

Tonk

Download Result

How to download Rajasthan Police Final Result 2025?

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Police Constable result 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan Police www.police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the Police Constable Final Result 2025 and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened containing the results for the three districts.

Screenshot (409)

Step 4: Click on the district you want to look for.

Step 5: Download the result PDF for your district

What to do Next After Rajasthan Police Final Result 2025?

Candidates who have qualified the examination are eligible for the document verification stage. Candidates will have to visit the Police Line of their respective district for verification on the scheduled date. For example, all candidates from Churu district will have to be present at the Reserve Police Line, Churu on December 23, 2025. Their reporting time will be from 9 AM onwards.

Candidates can contact the following telephone numbers for any information regarding this matter: 01562-250946 and 9413218517/9660607885.


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News