CLAT 2026 Result OUT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct link to Download Scorecard

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 16, 2025, 21:13 IST

CLAT result 2026 is now available on the official website. Students can now check their result and download the scorecard at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 

CLAT 2026 Results Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Key Points

  • Download the CLAT scorecard with the application number or admit card number, and password
  • CLAT 2026 scorecard available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • CLAT 2026 scorecard mandatory for admissions

CLAT 2026 Result: The Consortium of NLUs has finally announced the CLAT results 2026 today, December 16, 2025. The link for candidates to check the result and download the scorecard is now available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2026 exams on December 7, 2025 can now visit the website to download the scorecard.

To download the CLAT 2026 scores, candidates must visit the official website and log in with their CLAT 2026 application number/ admit card number and date of birth. The scorecard will include the details of the candidates section section-wise marks scored, and the qualifying status of candidates.

CLAT 2026 result is now available on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the scorecard.

CLAT 2026 Result - Click Here

Steps to Download CLAT Results 2026

The CLAT 2026 result link is now available for download on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT

Step 2: Click on the CLAT result link

Step 3: Login with the application number or admit card number and date of birth

Step 4: The CLAT scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

CLAT 2026: Result Statistics

Distribution of Score by Gender and City (Top 100)

A. CLAT 2026 Undergraduate (UG)

CityFemaleMaleTotal
Bengaluru 3 12 15
New Delhi 0 8 8
Mumbai 4 3 7
Chennai 1 5 6
Hyderabad 2 4 6
Jaipur 2 4 6
Greater Noida / Noida 2 3 5
Gurugram 3 2 5
Lucknow 2 3 5
Hisar 4 0 4
Bhopal 1 2 3
Chandigarh 2 1 3
Ghaziabad 0 3 3
Jodhpur 1 2 3
Indore 1 1 2
Kolkata 1 1 2
Agra 1 0 1
Amritsar 0 1 1
Bhubaneswar 0 1 1
Coimbatore 0 1 1
Faridabad 0 1 1
Gandhinagar 0 1 1
Kanpur 1 0 1
Kota 1 0 1
Kurukshetra 0 1 1
Nagpur 0 1 1
Navi Mumbai 0 1 1
Patna 0 1 1
Pune 1 0 1
Rajahmundry 1 0 1
Ranchi 0 1 1
Vadodara 1 0 1
Visakhapatnam 1 0 1

B. CLAT 2026 Postgraduate (PG)

CityFemaleMaleTotal
New Delhi 10 12 22
Jabalpur 5 3 8
Jaipur 5 2 7
Indore 2 4 6
Patiala 4 1 5
Lucknow 3 1 4
Gandhinagar 0 3 3
Hyderabad 2 1 3
Bathinda 2 0 2
Bhopal 2 0 2
Ernakulam 0 2 2
Gorakhpur 2 0 2
Greater Noida / Noida 1 1 2
Gurugram 1 1 2
Guwahati 1 1 2
Kolkata 0 2 2
Patna 1 1 2
Ranchi 1 1 2
Varanasi 1 1 2
Agra 0 1 1
Amritsar 1 0 1
Barrackpore 0 1 1
Chandigarh 1 0 1
Chennai 0 1 1
Cuttack 0 1 1
Dehradun 0 1 1
Hisar 1 0 1
Jodhpur 1 0 1
Kota 1 0 1
Mangalore 0 1 1
Meerut 1 0 1
Mumbai 0 1 1
Mysore 0 1 1
Prayagraj 1 0 1
Pune 0 1 1
Shillong 1 0 1
Shimla 0 1 1
Sonepat 1 0 1
Thane 0 1 1
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
