CLAT 2026 Result OUT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct link to Download Scorecard

Key Points
- Download the CLAT scorecard with the application number or admit card number, and password
- CLAT 2026 scorecard available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- CLAT 2026 scorecard mandatory for admissions
CLAT 2026 Result: The Consortium of NLUs has finally announced the CLAT results 2026 today, December 16, 2025. The link for candidates to check the result and download the scorecard is now available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2026 exams on December 7, 2025 can now visit the website to download the scorecard.
To download the CLAT 2026 scores, candidates must visit the official website and log in with their CLAT 2026 application number/ admit card number and date of birth. The scorecard will include the details of the candidates section section-wise marks scored, and the qualifying status of candidates.
CLAT 2026 result is now available on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the scorecard.
CLAT 2026 Result - Click Here
Steps to Download CLAT Results 2026
The CLAT 2026 result link is now available for download on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT
Step 2: Click on the CLAT result link
Step 3: Login with the application number or admit card number and date of birth
Step 4: The CLAT scorecard will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
CLAT 2026: Result Statistics
Distribution of Score by Gender and City (Top 100)
A. CLAT 2026 Undergraduate (UG)
|City
|Female
|Male
|Total
|Bengaluru
|3
|12
|15
|New Delhi
|0
|8
|8
|Mumbai
|4
|3
|7
|Chennai
|1
|5
|6
|Hyderabad
|2
|4
|6
|Jaipur
|2
|4
|6
|Greater Noida / Noida
|2
|3
|5
|Gurugram
|3
|2
|5
|Lucknow
|2
|3
|5
|Hisar
|4
|0
|4
|Bhopal
|1
|2
|3
|Chandigarh
|2
|1
|3
|Ghaziabad
|0
|3
|3
|Jodhpur
|1
|2
|3
|Indore
|1
|1
|2
|Kolkata
|1
|1
|2
|Agra
|1
|0
|1
|Amritsar
|0
|1
|1
|Bhubaneswar
|0
|1
|1
|Coimbatore
|0
|1
|1
|Faridabad
|0
|1
|1
|Gandhinagar
|0
|1
|1
|Kanpur
|1
|0
|1
|Kota
|1
|0
|1
|Kurukshetra
|0
|1
|1
|Nagpur
|0
|1
|1
|Navi Mumbai
|0
|1
|1
|Patna
|0
|1
|1
|Pune
|1
|0
|1
|Rajahmundry
|1
|0
|1
|Ranchi
|0
|1
|1
|Vadodara
|1
|0
|1
|Visakhapatnam
|1
|0
|1
B. CLAT 2026 Postgraduate (PG)
|City
|Female
|Male
|Total
|New Delhi
|10
|12
|22
|Jabalpur
|5
|3
|8
|Jaipur
|5
|2
|7
|Indore
|2
|4
|6
|Patiala
|4
|1
|5
|Lucknow
|3
|1
|4
|Gandhinagar
|0
|3
|3
|Hyderabad
|2
|1
|3
|Bathinda
|2
|0
|2
|Bhopal
|2
|0
|2
|Ernakulam
|0
|2
|2
|Gorakhpur
|2
|0
|2
|Greater Noida / Noida
|1
|1
|2
|Gurugram
|1
|1
|2
|Guwahati
|1
|1
|2
|Kolkata
|0
|2
|2
|Patna
|1
|1
|2
|Ranchi
|1
|1
|2
|Varanasi
|1
|1
|2
|Agra
|0
|1
|1
|Amritsar
|1
|0
|1
|Barrackpore
|0
|1
|1
|Chandigarh
|1
|0
|1
|Chennai
|0
|1
|1
|Cuttack
|0
|1
|1
|Dehradun
|0
|1
|1
|Hisar
|1
|0
|1
|Jodhpur
|1
|0
|1
|Kota
|1
|0
|1
|Mangalore
|0
|1
|1
|Meerut
|1
|0
|1
|Mumbai
|0
|1
|1
|Mysore
|0
|1
|1
|Prayagraj
|1
|0
|1
|Pune
|0
|1
|1
|Shillong
|1
|0
|1
|Shimla
|0
|1
|1
|Sonepat
|1
|0
|1
|Thane
|0
|1
|1
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation