CLAT 2026 Result OUT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct link to Download Scorecard

CLAT 2026 Result: The Consortium of NLUs has finally announced the CLAT results 2026 today, December 16, 2025. The link for candidates to check the result and download the scorecard is now available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2026 exams on December 7, 2025 can now visit the website to download the scorecard.

To download the CLAT 2026 scores, candidates must visit the official website and log in with their CLAT 2026 application number/ admit card number and date of birth. The scorecard will include the details of the candidates section section-wise marks scored, and the qualifying status of candidates.

CLAT 2026 result is now available on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the scorecard.