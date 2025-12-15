CHSE Odisha Class 12th Admit Card 2026 Likely Today; Check Steps to Download and Other Details here

Key Points
- CHSE Odisha, is expected to release the Class 12th Exam 2026 admit cards today, December 15.
- The admit cards will be available on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in.
- Registered candidates must download and bring the hardcopy of the hall ticket for the exams.
CHSE Odisha Admit Card 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to release the Odisha Class 12th Exam 2026 admit cards today, December 15, 2025. Candidates who registered will need to visit the official website to download the hall ticket online at chseodisha.nic.in. The exams are scheduled to be held between February 18 and March 25, 2026. Candidates must carry the hardcopy of their hall tickets to the examination hall.
How to Download CHSE Odisha 12th Exam 2026 Admit Card?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download CHSE Odisha 12th Exam 2026 Admit Card online:
- Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for admit card.
- In the login window, enter your details and press on Submit button
- CHSE Odisha Admit Card 2025 will appear
- Download and print to appear for the exam
Important Details on CHSE Odisha Admit Card 2026
While downloading the hall ticket, candidates must check for the following information on the hall ticket:
- Candidate’s Name
- Father’s name
- Class
- Roll Number
- School name
- Board name
- Candidate’s Signature
- Candidate’s Photograph
- Exam dates
- Exam time
- Exam centre details
- Important instructions
- Exam authority's signature
