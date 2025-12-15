CHSE Odisha Class 12th Admit Card 2026 Likely Today; Check Steps to Download and Other Details here

CHSE Odisha Admit Card 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to release the Odisha Class 12th Exam 2026 admit cards today, December 15, 2025. Candidates who registered will need to visit the official website to download the hall ticket online at chseodisha.nic.in. The exams are scheduled to be held between February 18 and March 25, 2026. Candidates must carry the hardcopy of their hall tickets to the examination hall.

How to Download CHSE Odisha 12th Exam 2026 Admit Card?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download CHSE Odisha 12th Exam 2026 Admit Card online: