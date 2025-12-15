Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Crosses over 30 Lakh Registrations, Link Open Till Jan 11

PPC 2026 Registration: As per official data released, over 30 lakh candidates have registered till now for the Pariksha Pe charcha 2026 event. The last date for interested students, parents and teachers to register for the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe charcha 2026 is January 11, 2026.

According to data available 33,61,438 participants have registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha which includes 30,79,427 students, 2,46,414 teachers and 35,597 parents.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is open for students from classes 6 to 12. Teachers and parents who wish to participate must register for the same through the India-MyGov portal.

The Guinness World Records recognised the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha for its historic 3.53 crore registrations in 2025.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration

The link for candidates to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is available on the official portal. According to the details provided, about 2500 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will be gifted with PPC Kits by the Ministry of Education. Top 10 Legendary Exam Warriors’ will win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit the PM's residence!