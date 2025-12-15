RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Crosses over 30 Lakh Registrations, Link Open Till Jan 11

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 15, 2025, 15:38 IST

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration crosses over 30 Lakhs. Last date to register for PPC 2026 is January 11, 2026. Check latest updates and details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Crosses over 30 Lakh Registrations
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Crosses over 30 Lakh Registrations
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • A total of 33,61,438 participants have registered for PAriksha Pe Charcha 2026
  • Almost 30,79,427 students registered for 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
  • Complete registration with DigiLocker Credentials or Mobile Number and Full Name

PPC 2026 Registration: As per official data released, over 30 lakh candidates have registered till now for the Pariksha Pe charcha 2026 event. The last date for interested students, parents and teachers to register for the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe charcha 2026 is January 11, 2026. 

According to data available 33,61,438 participants have registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha which includes 30,79,427 students, 2,46,414 teachers and 35,597 parents. 

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is open for students from classes 6 to 12. Teachers and parents who wish to participate must register for the same through the India-MyGov portal. 

ppc-2026-img-1

The Guinness World Records recognised the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha for its historic 3.53 crore registrations in 2025.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration

The link for candidates to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is available on the official portal. According to the details provided, about 2500 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will be gifted with PPC Kits by the Ministry of Education. Top 10 Legendary Exam Warriors’ will win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit the PM's residence!

To register as students from classes 6 to 12, students must visit the website and click on ‘Participate as Student’ and fill in all required details. Follow the steps provided below to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the Full name and Mobile number and login with OTP

Step 4: Login with DigiLocker Credentials

Step 5: Fill out remaining details

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 - Click Here

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News