RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Released: Check Upcoming Railway Vacancies and Official Notification Here

RRB Exam Calendar 2026: The Ministry of Railways has released a new notification instructing all Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) to follow the revised schedule for upcoming railway recruitment exams. This updated calendar covers major exams such as RRB ALP, RRB Technician, RRB NTPC, RRB JE, and several others. Regional RRBs have also been directed to check their vacancy positions and start the recruitment process as per government rules.

Candidates can plan their preparation more effectively and stay organised for all upcoming railway exams with the RRB Exam Calendar 2026–2027 now available.

RRB Exam Calendar 2026–27 Out

The Ministry of Railways has instructed all Zonal Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Production Units (PUs) to review post-wise vacancies and begin the recruitment process as per the updated schedule. This directive is aimed at ensuring that every RRB Exam for the 2026–27 financial year is conducted on time without any delays.