RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Released: Check Upcoming Railway Vacancies and Official Notification Here

RRB Exam Calendar 2026: The Ministry of Railways has released a new notification instructing all Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) to follow the revised schedule for upcoming railway recruitment exams. This updated calendar covers major exams such as RRB ALP, RRB Technician, RRB NTPC, RRB JE, and several others. Regional RRBs have also been directed to check their vacancy positions and start the recruitment process as per government rules.
Candidates can plan their preparation more effectively and stay organised for all upcoming railway exams with the RRB Exam Calendar 2026–2027 now available.
RRB Exam Calendar 2026–27 Out
The Ministry of Railways has instructed all Zonal Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Production Units (PUs) to review post-wise vacancies and begin the recruitment process as per the updated schedule. This directive is aimed at ensuring that every RRB Exam for the 2026–27 financial year is conducted on time without any delays.
RRBs must upload vacancy details on the Online Recruitment Management System (OIRMS) and prepare the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) within the deadlines mentioned in the official circular. Candidates can go through the complete notification below for detailed information.
RRB Exam Calendar 2026–27 (Post-Wise Schedule)
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the complete post-wise schedule for all major railway exams to be held in 2026–27. The updated timeline includes key deadlines for vacancy assessment, uploading vacancy details on the Online Recruitment Management System (OIRMS), and submitting the draft Centralised Employment Notice (CEN).
Candidates preparing for ALP, Technicians, JE, NTPC, and other posts can plan their preparation months and stay organized. Checl the detailed schedule in the table below:
|
Period
|
Exam Name
|
Assessment of Vacancies Up To
|
Update Vacancies in OIRMS
|
Indenting of Vacancies in OIRMS After Approval
|
Proposal for Draft CEN
|
January–March
|
Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)
|
30 June 2027
|
December 2025
|
January 2026
|
February 2026
|
April–June
|
Technicians
|
30 June 2027
|
January 2026
|
February 2026
|
March 2026
|
April–June
|
Section Controller
|
30 June 2027
|
February 2026
|
March 2026
|
April 2026
|
July–September
|
JE / DMS / CMA
|
30 September 2027
|
May–June 2026
|
June–July 2026
|
July 2026
|
July–September
|
Paramedical Categories
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
July–September
|
NTPC (Graduate Levels 4, 5, 6 & Undergraduate Levels 2, 3)
|
30 September 2027
|
June 2026
|
July 2026
|
August 2026
|
October–December
|
Ministerial & Isolated Categories
|
31 December 2027
|
August 2026
|
September 2026
|
September 2026
|
October–December
|
Level 1 Posts
|
31 December 2027
|
–
|
–
|
October 2026
Ministry of Railways Announces Nodal RRBs for RRB Exams 2026
The Ministry of Railways has also assigned specific nodal Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) to conduct each major recruitment exam in 2026. These nodal RRBs will coordinate the complete recruitment process for their allotted categories. For example, RRB Prayagraj will handle the RRB NTPC Graduate-level exam.
Below is the full list of nodal RRBs:
|
Exam Name
|
Nodal Railway Recruitment Board
|
RRB Prayagraj
|
RRB Ahmedabad
|
RRB Paramedical Categories
|
RRB Bilaspur
|
RRB Level-1
|
RRB Chandigarh
|
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories
|
RRB Guwahati
|
RRB Section Controller
|
RRB Mumbai
|
RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)
|
RRB Jammu
|
RRB Technicians (Grade-I Signal & Grade-III)
|
RRB Thiruvananthapuram
|
RRB JE / DMS / CMA
|
RRB Bhubaneswar
What the New RRB Exam Calendar Means for Railway Aspirants?
The annual RRB Exam Calendar 2026–27 is a major advantage for lakhs of candidates preparing for government railway jobs. Students now have better clarity, improved transparency, and a clear roadmap for their preparation with a fixed schedule in place. This allows aspirants to study in a more focused and stress-free manner.
The following are some useful preparation tips for upcoming Railway exams:
-
Follow the RRB Exam Calendar 2026–27 closely and note down all important deadlines.
-
Understand the eligibility criteria for every post before applying.
-
Carefully check the syllabus, exam pattern, and previous years’ question papers.
-
Join coaching or online test series if needed and attempt regular mock tests to improve accuracy.
-
Keep visiting the official RRB websites to stay updated with notifications and exam-related announcements.
