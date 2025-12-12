EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Released: Check Upcoming Railway Vacancies and Official Notification Here

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 12, 2025, 21:24 IST

The RRB Exam Calendar 2026–27 has been released for major railway recruitment exams, including ALP, Technician, JE, NTPC, and Level-1 posts. The Ministry of Railways has fixed clear deadlines for assessing vacancies, updating OIRMS data, and releasing CEN notifications.

RRB Exam Calendar 2026–27 Out
RRB Exam Calendar 2026–27 Out

RRB Exam Calendar 2026: The Ministry of Railways has released a new notification instructing all Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) to follow the revised schedule for upcoming railway recruitment exams. This updated calendar covers major exams such as RRB ALP, RRB Technician, RRB NTPC, RRB JE, and several others. Regional RRBs have also been directed to check their vacancy positions and start the recruitment process as per government rules.

Candidates can plan their preparation more effectively and stay organised for all upcoming railway exams with the RRB Exam Calendar 2026–2027 now available.

The Ministry of Railways has instructed all Zonal Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Production Units (PUs) to review post-wise vacancies and begin the recruitment process as per the updated schedule. This directive is aimed at ensuring that every RRB Exam for the 2026–27 financial year is conducted on time without any delays.

RRBs must upload vacancy details on the Online Recruitment Management System (OIRMS) and prepare the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) within the deadlines mentioned in the official circular. Candidates can go through the complete notification below for detailed information.

RRB Exam Calendar 2026–27 (Post-Wise Schedule)

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the complete post-wise schedule for all major railway exams to be held in 2026–27. The updated timeline includes key deadlines for vacancy assessment, uploading vacancy details on the Online Recruitment Management System (OIRMS), and submitting the draft Centralised Employment Notice (CEN).

Candidates preparing for ALP, Technicians, JE, NTPC, and other posts can plan their preparation months and stay organized. Checl the detailed schedule in the table below:

Period

Exam Name

Assessment of Vacancies Up To

Update Vacancies in OIRMS

Indenting of Vacancies in OIRMS After Approval

Proposal for Draft CEN

January–March

Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)

30 June 2027

December 2025

January 2026

February 2026

April–June

Technicians

30 June 2027

January 2026

February 2026

March 2026

April–June

Section Controller

30 June 2027

February 2026

March 2026

April 2026

July–September

JE / DMS / CMA

30 September 2027

May–June 2026

June–July 2026

July 2026

July–September

Paramedical Categories

July–September

NTPC (Graduate Levels 4, 5, 6 & Undergraduate Levels 2, 3)

30 September 2027

June 2026

July 2026

August 2026

October–December

Ministerial & Isolated Categories

31 December 2027

August 2026

September 2026

September 2026

October–December

Level 1 Posts

31 December 2027

October 2026

Also Check:

Massive Railway Hiring: 1.20 Lakh Posts, Clean Exams, Zero Malpractice

Ministry of Railways Announces Nodal RRBs for RRB Exams 2026

The Ministry of Railways has also assigned specific nodal Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) to conduct each major recruitment exam in 2026. These nodal RRBs will coordinate the complete recruitment process for their allotted categories. For example, RRB Prayagraj will handle the RRB NTPC Graduate-level exam.

Below is the full list of nodal RRBs:

Exam Name

Nodal Railway Recruitment Board

RRB NTPC (Graduate)

RRB Prayagraj

RRB NTPC (Undergraduate)

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Paramedical Categories

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Level-1

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories

RRB Guwahati

RRB Section Controller

RRB Mumbai

RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)

RRB Jammu

RRB Technicians (Grade-I Signal & Grade-III)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

RRB JE / DMS / CMA

RRB Bhubaneswar

What the New RRB Exam Calendar Means for Railway Aspirants?

The annual RRB Exam Calendar 2026–27 is a major advantage for lakhs of candidates preparing for government railway jobs. Students now have better clarity, improved transparency, and a clear roadmap for their preparation with a fixed schedule in place. This allows aspirants to study in a more focused and stress-free manner.

The following are some useful preparation tips for upcoming Railway exams:

  • Follow the RRB Exam Calendar 2026–27 closely and note down all important deadlines.

  • Understand the eligibility criteria for every post before applying.

  • Carefully check the syllabus, exam pattern, and previous years’ question papers.

  • Join coaching or online test series if needed and attempt regular mock tests to improve accuracy.

  • Keep visiting the official RRB websites to stay updated with notifications and exam-related announcements.

