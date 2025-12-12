The Time Person of the Year 2025 was awarded on December 11, 2025. In 2025, Time magazine awarded its Person of the Year to the “Architects of AI,” a group of innovators responsible for the rapid development and widespread influence of technology and artificial intelligence.

According to Time’s Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs, “2025 was the year when the complete power of artificial intelligence became evident, marking a point of no return.” The selection underscores AI’s profound effect on technology, commerce, and society, as well as its role in shaping the present and future. In this article, know why “Architects of AI” were chosen, who they are and the last 5 Person of the Year Winners.

Time Person of the Year 2025: ‘Architects of AI’ Win the Title

