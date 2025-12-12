The Time Person of the Year 2025 was awarded on December 11, 2025. In 2025, Time magazine awarded its Person of the Year to the “Architects of AI,” a group of innovators responsible for the rapid development and widespread influence of technology and artificial intelligence.
According to Time’s Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs, “2025 was the year when the complete power of artificial intelligence became evident, marking a point of no return.” The selection underscores AI’s profound effect on technology, commerce, and society, as well as its role in shaping the present and future. In this article, know why “Architects of AI” were chosen, who they are and the last 5 Person of the Year Winners.
Time Person of the Year 2025: ‘Architects of AI’ Win the Title
In 2025, Time magazine named the “Architects of AI” as their Person of the Year. This group includes important technology leaders and inventors who created and sped up the use of artificial intelligence (AI) all around the world.
The Time magazine explained how AI is now everywhere, influencing things like education, business, and world politics. They also said that the choices made by these AI creators will help decide how humanity lives and develops in the future.
Who are the 'Architects of AI'?
The “Architects of AI” include influential figures who have played key roles in advancing AI technology, from hardware development to software innovation. The “Architects of AI” include:
-
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
-
Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg
-
X owner Elon Musk
-
AI pioneer Fei-Fei Li.
Their contributions have enabled AI to permeate various sectors, including healthcare, finance, entertainment, and government, making them central to the ongoing technological revolution.
How did the 'Architects of AI' Win the Time Person of the Year 2025 Title?
The “Architects of AI” won the Time Person of the Year 2025 title due to their unprecedented impact on society. Time magazine noted that AI’s capabilities became undeniably apparent in 2025, reshaping the information landscape, altering geopolitical rivalries, and bringing robots into homes.
The magazine praised the architects for delivering the age of thinking machines, for both wowing and worrying humanity, and for transforming the present while transcending the possible.
Who was the Last Time’s Person of the Year 2025?
Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2025 is the “Architects of AI.” The table below lists the last five winners of the award.
|
Year
|
Person of the Year
|
2025
|
Architects of AI
|
2024
|
Donald Trump
|
2023
|
2022
|
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
|
2021
|
Elon Musk
Conclusion
Time’s Person of the Year 2025 honors the “Architects of AI” for their revolutionary contributions to technology and society. Their work has transformed the way we live, work, and interact, making them the most influential group of the year.
