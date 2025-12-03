KTET Result 2025 Announced for May & June Exams — Download Scorecard @ ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET Result 2025: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has released the KTET Result 2025 for the May and June sessions on December 3, 2025. The Result 2025 has been released on its official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have attempted the examination can check the KTET May 2025 result and the KTET June 2025 result by providing their registration number and password.
The Kerala TET Result 2025 has been released for the service teachers who appeared in the K-TET May 2025 exam and the KTET June 2025 Exam on the official links: https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/results_may_2025/ and https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/results_june_2025/ respectively.
KTET Result 2025 OUT
The KTET Result 2025 has been officially released by Kerala Pareekshabhavan for the May and June examination sessions. Candidates who have attempted the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2025 can now check their result by logging into the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The result has been released for four categories of KTET—Category I (Lower Primary), Category II (Upper Primary), Category III (High School), and Category IV (Language Teachers and Specialist Teachers).
KTET Result 2025 Direct Download Link
The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has activated the link to download the KTET Result 2025 for both the May and June sessions. The KTET May 2025 result link and KTET June 2025 result link are available separately, and candidates can check their result by providing their registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link below to download the K-TET Result 2025.
|
K-TET Result 2025
|
KTET Result June 2025
|
KTET Result May 2025
KTET Result 2025: Overview
The KTET Result 2025 has been released by Kerala Pareekshabhavan for the May and June examination sessions. Candidates can now check their qualifying status and download their KTET scorecard 2025 from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. Check the table below for K-TET Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET)
|
Conducting Authority
|
Kerala Pareekshabhavan
|
Sessions Covered
|
May 2025 (Service Teachers), June 2025 (All Candidates)
|
Exam Dates
|
September 18 & 19, 2025
|
Result Release Date
|
December 3, 2025
|
Official Website
|
ktet.kerala.gov.in
|
Result Access Using
|
Registration/Application Number & Date of Birth
|
Certificate Validity
|
Lifetime (as per latest notification)
How to Check K-TET Result 2025?
Candidates can check the KTET Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: ktet.kerala.gov.in.
- On the homepage click on the KTET May/June 2025 Result link.
- Enter your Application Number/Registration ID and Date of Birth.
- View your scorecard and qualifying status.
- Download and print the result for future reference.
