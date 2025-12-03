KTET Result 2025 Announced for May & June Exams — Download Scorecard @ ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET Result 2025: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has released the KTET Result 2025 for the May and June sessions on December 3, 2025. The Result 2025 has been released on its official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have attempted the examination can check the KTET May 2025 result and the KTET June 2025 result by providing their registration number and password.

The Kerala TET Result 2025 has been released for the service teachers who appeared in the K-TET May 2025 exam and the KTET June 2025 Exam on the official links: https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/results_may_2025/ and https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/results_june_2025/ respectively.

KTET Result 2025 OUT

The KTET Result 2025 has been officially released by Kerala Pareekshabhavan for the May and June examination sessions. Candidates who have attempted the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2025 can now check their result by logging into the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The result has been released for four categories of KTET—Category I (Lower Primary), Category II (Upper Primary), Category III (High School), and Category IV (Language Teachers and Specialist Teachers).