AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
Focus
Quick Links

KTET Result 2025 Announced for May & June Exams — Download Scorecard @ ktet.kerala.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Dec 3, 2025, 13:32 IST

The KTET Result 2025 for May and June sessions has been released at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download their scorecards using registration details. With lifetime certificate validity, qualifying marks set at 60% (General) and 55% (reserved), KTET ensures eligibility for teaching positions in Kerala schools.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
KTET Result 2025
KTET Result 2025

KTET Result 2025: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has released the KTET Result 2025 for the May and June sessions on December 3, 2025. The Result 2025 has been released on its official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who have attempted the examination can check the KTET May 2025 result and the KTET June 2025 result by providing their registration number and password.
The Kerala TET Result 2025 has been released for the service teachers who appeared in the K-TET May 2025 exam and the KTET June 2025 Exam on the official links: https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/results_may_2025/ and https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/results_june_2025/ respectively.

KTET Result 2025 OUT

The KTET Result 2025 has been officially released by Kerala Pareekshabhavan for the May and June examination sessions. Candidates who have attempted the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2025 can now check their result by logging into the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The result has been released for four categories of KTET—Category I (Lower Primary), Category II (Upper Primary), Category III (High School), and Category IV (Language Teachers and Specialist Teachers).

KTET Result 2025 Direct Download Link

The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has activated the link to download the KTET Result 2025 for both the May and June sessions. The KTET May 2025 result link and KTET June 2025 result link are available separately, and candidates can check their result by providing their registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link below to download the K-TET Result 2025.

K-TET Result 2025

Official Website 

KTET Result June 2025

Click Here

KTET Result May 2025

Click Here

KTET Result 2025: Overview

The KTET Result 2025 has been released by Kerala Pareekshabhavan for the May and June examination sessions. Candidates can now check their qualifying status and download their KTET scorecard 2025 from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. Check the table below for K-TET Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET)

Conducting Authority

Kerala Pareekshabhavan

Sessions Covered

May 2025 (Service Teachers), June 2025 (All Candidates)

Exam Dates

September 18 & 19, 2025

Result Release Date

December 3, 2025

Official Website

ktet.kerala.gov.in

Result Access Using

Registration/Application Number & Date of Birth

Certificate Validity

Lifetime (as per latest notification)

How to Check K-TET Result 2025?

Candidates can check the KTET Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website: ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • On the homepage click on the KTET May/June 2025 Result link.
  • Enter your Application Number/Registration ID and Date of Birth.
  • View your scorecard and qualifying status.
  • Download and print the result for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News