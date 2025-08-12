Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025, Category-wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks

Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) releases the RSMSSB Patwari Cut Off 2025 along with the Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 on the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. It is released in PDF format after the exam is conducted.

Rajasthan Patwari 2025 exam is slated to be held on August 17 in two shifts. Candidates securing equivalent or more than the cut-off marks will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process.

With the exam just around the corner, aspirants must check Rajasthan Patwari Previous Year Cut Off marks to predict this year’s cut off marks and analyse the competition level.

Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the Patwari examination on August 17 to fill 3,705 vacancies. The cutoff marks will be released after the completion of the exam. The Rajasthan Patwari cutoff is published separately for each category. Only candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. The cutoff marks play a crucial role in the selection process as only those candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff will be shortlisted for the next stage, which is document verification.