Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025, Category-wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks

Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) releases the RSMSSB Patwari Cut Off 2025 along with the Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 on the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. It is released in PDF format after the exam is conducted.
Rajasthan Patwari 2025 exam is slated to be held on August 17 in two shifts. Candidates securing equivalent or more than the cut-off marks will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process.
With the exam just around the corner, aspirants must check Rajasthan Patwari Previous Year Cut Off marks to predict this year’s cut off marks and analyse the competition level.
Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the Patwari examination on August 17 to fill 3,705 vacancies. The cutoff marks will be released after the completion of the exam. The Rajasthan Patwari cutoff is published separately for each category. Only candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. The cutoff marks play a crucial role in the selection process as only those candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff will be shortlisted for the next stage, which is document verification.
Rajasthan Patwari Previous Year Cut Off
Knowing previous year cut off marks gives you insights into the exam’s difficulty level, competition trends, and the minimum scores required for qualifying. It will also help you refine your preparation strategy, thus, increasing your chances of acing the exam.
Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off Category-wise
RSMSSB Patwari Cut Off Marks are published category-wise, including for General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and other reserved categories, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process.
For Non-TSP Areas
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
GEN
|
220.772124
|
FEM
|
210.789394
|
WD
|
121.761399
|
DV
|
185.854832
|
EWS
|
GEN
|
210.08278
|
FEM
|
198.198722
|
WD
|
105.710673
|
DV
|
182.832303
|
SC
|
GEN
|
191.899988
|
FEM
|
177.756316
|
WD
|
76.431351
|
DV
|
170.438802
|
ST
|
GEN
|
187.194809
|
FEM
|
177.81437
|
WD
|
63.949866
|
DV
|
141.193576
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
219.004599
|
FEM
|
204.716442
|
WD
|
105.977273
|
DV
|
178.662119
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
205.732771
|
FEM
|
180.891329
|
WD
|
90.764594
|
DV
|
156.707875
|
SAH
|
GEN
|
75.969951
|
FEM
|
60.343436
|
WD
|
19.972085
|
DV
|
44.172076
For TSP Areas
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
GEN
|
187.421583
|
FEM
|
172.536305
|
WD
|
77.111011
|
DV
|
135.97478
|
SC
|
GEN
|
173.086953
|
FEM
|
160.117876
|
ST
|
GEN
|
136.828836
|
FEM
|
128.60117
|
WD
|
4.994636
|
DV
|
103.146469
How to Calculate Rajasthan Patwari Marks?
As per the official notification, candidates must follow the following marking scheme:
- Correct answer: +2 marks
- Incorrect answer: ⅓ of marks
- Unattempted: 0
Now, put all the digits in the formula mentioned below:
No. Of Correct Answers X 2 – No of the Wrong Answers X 0.67/Total marks X 100
Factors Determining Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off
The cut off is determined based on several factors, including:
- Total number of candidates appearing for the exam
- Difficulty level of the Rajasthan Patwari question paper
- Total number of vacancies
- Category-wise reservation norms
