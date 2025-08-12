IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025, Category-wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks

Rajasthan Patwari Cut off will be released in PDF format on the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to secure to clear the exam. With the exam scheduled for August 17, candidates are advised to check the previous year cut off marks here and estimate this year’s cut off. 

Aug 12, 2025, 17:16 IST
Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) releases the RSMSSB Patwari Cut Off 2025 along with the Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025 on the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. It is released in PDF format after the exam is conducted.
Rajasthan Patwari 2025 exam is slated to be held on August 17 in two shifts. Candidates securing equivalent or more than the cut-off marks will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process.
With the exam just around the corner, aspirants must check Rajasthan Patwari Previous Year Cut Off marks to predict this year’s cut off marks and analyse the competition level.

Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct the Patwari examination on August 17 to fill 3,705 vacancies. The cutoff marks will be released after the completion of the exam. The Rajasthan Patwari cutoff is published separately for each category. Only candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. The cutoff marks play a crucial role in the selection process as only those candidates who score equal to or above the cutoff will be shortlisted for the next stage, which is document verification.

Rajasthan Patwari Previous Year Cut Off

Knowing previous year cut off marks gives you insights into the exam’s difficulty level, competition trends, and the minimum scores required for qualifying. It will also help you refine your preparation strategy, thus, increasing your chances of acing the exam.

Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off Category-wise

RSMSSB Patwari Cut Off Marks are published category-wise, including for General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and other reserved categories, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process.

For Non-TSP Areas

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

GEN

220.772124

FEM

210.789394

WD

121.761399

DV

185.854832

EWS

GEN

210.08278

FEM

198.198722

WD

105.710673

DV

182.832303

SC

GEN

191.899988

FEM

177.756316

WD

76.431351

DV

170.438802

ST

GEN

187.194809

FEM

177.81437

WD

63.949866

DV

141.193576

OBC

GEN

219.004599

FEM

204.716442

WD

105.977273

DV

178.662119

OBC

GEN

205.732771

FEM

180.891329

WD

90.764594

DV

156.707875

SAH

GEN

75.969951

FEM

60.343436

WD

19.972085

DV

44.172076

For TSP Areas

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

GEN

187.421583

FEM

172.536305

WD

77.111011

DV

135.97478

SC

GEN

173.086953

FEM

160.117876

ST

GEN

136.828836

FEM

128.60117

WD

4.994636

DV

103.146469

How to Calculate Rajasthan Patwari Marks?

As per the official notification, candidates must follow the following marking scheme:

  • Correct answer: +2 marks
  • Incorrect answer: ⅓ of marks
  • Unattempted: 0

Now, put all the digits in the formula mentioned below:

No. Of Correct Answers X 2 – No of the Wrong Answers X 0.67/Total marks X 100

Factors Determining Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off

The cut off is determined based on several factors, including:

  • Total number of candidates appearing for the exam
  • Difficulty level of the Rajasthan Patwari question paper
  • Total number of vacancies
  • Category-wise reservation norms

Preparing for Government Exams? Attempts free mock tests to evaluate your performance.

