UP Police SI Exam Date 2025 OUT: Written Exam Scheduled for March 14th & 15th - Check Official Notice Here

UP Police SI Exam Date 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police SI Exam Date 2025. As per the latest notice, the UP Police SI exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on March 14-15, 2025. The UP Police SI Exam will be a written exam and shortlisted candidates will move on to the PET. The online applications for UP Police SI 2025 were expected between August 12 and September 11, 2025.
UP Police SI Exam Date 2025: Official Notice
The UPPRPB has officially released the UP Police SI Exam Date 2025 notice on December 3, 2025. The UP Police SI Exam 2025 will be conducted in offline mode across major districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut, etc. The board will release the UP Police SI city intimation slip 7 days before exam and the UP Police SI admit card 2025 will be released 3 days before the exam. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice for the UP Police SI Exam Date 2025.
UPPRPB UP Police SI Exam Date 2025: Overview
The UP Police SI Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on March 14 and March 15, 2025. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. Check the table below for the UP Police SI Exam Date 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
|
Application Start Date
|
12th August 2025
|
Application End Date
|
11th September 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
4,243 – 4,543 (Civil Police & equivalent posts)
|
Exam Date
|
14th & 15th March 2026
|
Official Website
|
uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police SI Exam Pattern 2025
The UP Police SI Exam will be conducted for subjects such as General Hindi, General Knowledge, Mental Ability, and Reasoning Ability. Check the table below for the UP Police SI Exam Pattern 2025.
|
Section
|
Marks
|
General Hindi
|
100
|
General Knowledge / Current Affairs / Basic Law & Constitution
|
100
|
Numerical & Mental Ability
|
100
|
Mental Aptitude / IQ / Reasoning Ability
|
100
|
Total
|
400
