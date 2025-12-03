UP Police SI Exam Date 2025 OUT: Written Exam Scheduled for March 14th & 15th - Check Official Notice Here

UP Police SI Exam Date 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police SI Exam Date 2025. As per the latest notice, the UP Police SI exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on March 14-15, 2025. The UP Police SI Exam will be a written exam and shortlisted candidates will move on to the PET. The online applications for UP Police SI 2025 were expected between August 12 and September 11, 2025.

UP Police SI Exam Date 2025: Official Notice

The UPPRPB has officially released the UP Police SI Exam Date 2025 notice on December 3, 2025. The UP Police SI Exam 2025 will be conducted in offline mode across major districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut, etc. The board will release the UP Police SI city intimation slip 7 days before exam and the UP Police SI admit card 2025 will be released 3 days before the exam. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice for the UP Police SI Exam Date 2025.