UP Police SI Exam Date 2025 OUT: Written Exam Scheduled for March 14th & 15th - Check Official Notice Here

By Mohd Salman
Dec 3, 2025, 18:56 IST

The UP Police SI Exam Date 2025 has been released by UPPRPB. The written exam will be conducted on 14th–15th March 2026 across major districts. The exam pattern includes four sections totalling 400 marks, followed by PET.

UP Police SI Exam Date 2025
UP Police SI Exam Date 2025

UP Police SI Exam Date 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police SI Exam Date 2025. As per the latest notice, the UP Police SI exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on March 14-15, 2025. The UP Police SI Exam will be a written exam and shortlisted candidates will move on to the PET. The online applications for UP Police SI 2025 were expected between August 12 and September 11, 2025.

UP Police SI Exam Date 2025: Official Notice

The UPPRPB has officially released the UP Police SI Exam Date 2025 notice on December 3, 2025. The UP Police SI Exam 2025 will be conducted in offline mode across major districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut, etc. The board will release the UP Police SI city intimation slip 7 days before exam and the UP Police SI admit card 2025 will be released 3 days before the exam. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice for the UP Police SI Exam Date 2025.

UPPRPB UP Police SI Exam Date 2025: Overview

The UP Police SI Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on March 14 and March 15, 2025. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours. Check the table below for the UP Police SI Exam Date 2025 Key Highlights.

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Body

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Application Start Date

12th August 2025

Application End Date

11th September 2025

Total Vacancies

4,243 – 4,543 (Civil Police & equivalent posts)

Exam Date

14th & 15th March 2026

Official Website

uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI Exam Pattern 2025

The UP Police SI Exam will be conducted for subjects such as General Hindi, General Knowledge, Mental Ability, and Reasoning Ability. Check the table below for the UP Police SI Exam Pattern 2025.

Section

Marks

General Hindi

100

General Knowledge / Current Affairs / Basic Law & Constitution

100

Numerical & Mental Ability

100

Mental Aptitude / IQ / Reasoning Ability

100

Total

400

