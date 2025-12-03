ABVMU Result 2025: Common Paramedical Entrance Test Released at abvmuup.edu.in; Direct link here

Key Points
- ABVMU Common Paramedical Entrance Test Result 2025 has been released today, December 3.
- Candidates can check their results on the official website at abvmuup.edu.in.
- It includes personal details, marks, and category ranks.
ABVMU Result 2025: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Uttar Pradesh has released the ABVMU Common Paramedical Entrance Test (CPET) Result 2025 today, December 3, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the results at abvmuup.edu.in. The result carries personal details, marks, and category-wise ranks.
ABVMU 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table for key details of ABVMU 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|ABVMU CPET Result 2025
|Exam name
|Common Paramedical Entrance Test (CPET)
|Board name
|Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Uttar Pradesh
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|abvmuup.edu.in
|State
|Uttar Pradesh (UP)
|Stream
|Paramedical courses
|Exam date
|June 18, 2025
|Login credentials
|Registration number Password
|Levels
|Undergraduate (UG)Postgraduate (PG)
|Mode
|Offline, pen-and-paper
How to check your ABVMU CPET 2025 Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their ABVMU CPET 2025 Result online:
- Visit the official website at abvmuup.ac.in
- Click the link ‘CPET 2025 result / scorecard’
- Enter your registration number and password
- Check your result details and download the result for future reference
DIRECT LINK - ABVMU CPET Result 2025
