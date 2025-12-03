Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
ABVMU Result 2025: Common Paramedical Entrance Test Released at abvmuup.edu.in; Direct link here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 3, 2025, 19:29 IST

ABVMU Common Paramedical Entrance Test (CPET) Result 2025 has been released today, December 3, by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check their results, including personal details, marks, and category ranks, on the official website at abvmuup.edu.in.

ABVMU Common Paramedical Entrance Test Result 2025 has been released today, December 3.
ABVMU Common Paramedical Entrance Test Result 2025 has been released today, December 3.
Key Points

  • ABVMU Common Paramedical Entrance Test Result 2025 has been released today, December 3.
  • Candidates can check their results on the official website at abvmuup.edu.in.
  • It includes personal details, marks, and category ranks.

ABVMU Result 2025: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Uttar Pradesh has released the ABVMU Common Paramedical Entrance Test (CPET) Result 2025 today, December 3, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the results at abvmuup.edu.in. The result carries personal details, marks, and category-wise ranks.

ABVMU 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table for key details of ABVMU 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  ABVMU CPET Result 2025
Exam name  Common Paramedical Entrance Test (CPET)
Board name  Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Uttar Pradesh
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  abvmuup.edu.in
State  Uttar Pradesh (UP)
Stream  Paramedical courses
Exam date  June 18, 2025
Login credentials  Registration number Password 
Levels  Undergraduate (UG)Postgraduate (PG)
Mode  Offline, pen-and-paper

How to check your ABVMU CPET 2025 Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their ABVMU CPET 2025 Result online: 

  1. Visit the official website at abvmuup.ac.in
  2. Click the link ‘CPET 2025 result / scorecard’
  3. Enter your registration number and password
  4. Check your result details and download the result for future reference

DIRECT LINK - ABVMU CPET Result 2025

