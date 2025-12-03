Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
RSSB Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Category-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Download

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 3, 2025, 21:05 IST

Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board released category-wise RSSB Patwari Cutoff marks today, December 3 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. It got released in PDF format along with Rajasthan Patwari Result. Check Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off for UR, SC, ST, OBC and EWS categories.

Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off
Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025 released today, December 3. The RSMSSB Patwari cutoff marks are released on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was held on August 17 to fill 3705 Patwari (पटवारी) vacancies.

A total of 676011 candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 298310 appeared in the first shift and 302548 in the second, resulting in an overall attendance of 88.88%.

Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025 Out

The cut off for the RSSB Patwari exam has been released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, along with the RSSB Result 2025 PDF. Candidates can check their qualifying status and marks using their registration number and password. Below we have provided the direct Rajasthan Patwari cutoff PDF download link once the board publishes it.

RSSB Patwari Cutoff 2025

Rajasthan Patwari cut off are the minimum marks that candidates need to secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. The board announces minimum qualifying marks separately for all categories. These factors are decided based on the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, exam difficulty, and vacancies released.

Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off for Non TSP Area

The board announced RSSB Patwari Cut Off for TSP and Non-TSP Area separately. You can check cut off marks for Non TSP Area in the table below.

CategorySub-CategoryCut Off Marks (Non TSP Area)
General GEN 249.238
FEM 235.2158
WD 121.3939
DV 201.4007
EX 184.9111
EWS GEN 241.5566
FEM 225.8819
WD 104.9198
EX 138.6297
SC GEN 226.7963
FEM 204.9607
WD 72.145
DV 165.2664
EX 12.0149
ST GEN 223.595
FEM 203.3621
WD 63.4914
DV 159.6081
EX 34.6089
OBC GEN 244.664
FEM 229.2246
WD 104.9505
DV 188.7559
EX 166.7993
MBC GEN 236.6958
FEM 206.0761
WD 96.4913
EX 141.4716
SAH GEN 90.5457
FEM 80.8097

Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025 TSP Area

Refer to the table below to know the category-wise cut-off marks for the TSP area. The cut off marks for General category was 219.55 for open seats and 206.77 for females.

Category Sub Category Cut Off Marks (For TSP Area)
GEN GEN 219.5508
FEM 206.7771
WD 53.5103
DV 158.0343
EX 56.2367
SC GEN 198.6554
FEM 188.1611
WD 32.2238
DV 119.5407
ST GEN 170.5434
FEM 156.2086
WD 5.5766
DV 68.8274

How to Download Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025 PDF

Once released, aspirants can follow the steps mentioned below to download their cutoff PDF. It is important to note that the Rajasthan Patwari cutoff varies for all categories

  1. Visit the official website of RSSB rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

  2. Go to the “Results” or “Latest Announcements” section.

  3. Click on the link titles “Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025” or “Patwari Result 2025”.

  4. Open the cut-off PDF and check the category-wise marks.

Rajasthan Patwari Previous Year Cut Off

RSSB considers multiple factors while determining the cut off marks. These factors are number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, previous year cut off trend and the candidates’ category. 

For Non-TSP Areas

Take a look at the Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2022 for Non-TSP areas in the table below:

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

GEN

220.772124

FEM

210.789394

WD

121.761399

DV

185.854832

EWS

GEN

210.08278

FEM

198.198722

WD

105.710673

DV

182.832303

SC

GEN

191.899988

FEM

177.756316

WD

76.431351

DV

170.438802

ST

GEN

187.194809

FEM

177.81437

WD

63.949866

DV

141.193576

OBC

GEN

219.004599

FEM

204.716442

WD

105.977273

DV

178.662119

OBC

GEN

205.732771

FEM

180.891329

WD

90.764594

DV

156.707875

SAH

GEN

75.969951

FEM

60.343436

WD

19.972085

DV

44.172076

For TSP Areas

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

GEN

187.421583

FEM

172.536305

WD

77.111011

DV

135.97478

SC

GEN

173.086953

FEM

160.117876

ST

GEN

136.828836

FEM

128.60117

WD

4.994636

DV

103.146469

