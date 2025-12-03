Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025 released today, December 3. The RSMSSB Patwari cutoff marks are released on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was held on August 17 to fill 3705 Patwari (पटवारी) vacancies.

A total of 676011 candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 298310 appeared in the first shift and 302548 in the second, resulting in an overall attendance of 88.88%.

Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025 Out

The cut off for the RSSB Patwari exam has been released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, along with the RSSB Result 2025 PDF. Candidates can check their qualifying status and marks using their registration number and password. Below we have provided the direct Rajasthan Patwari cutoff PDF download link once the board publishes it.

RSSB Patwari Cutoff 2025

Rajasthan Patwari cut off are the minimum marks that candidates need to secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. The board announces minimum qualifying marks separately for all categories. These factors are decided based on the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, exam difficulty, and vacancies released.