Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025 released today, December 3. The RSMSSB Patwari cutoff marks are released on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was held on August 17 to fill 3705 Patwari (पटवारी) vacancies.
A total of 676011 candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 298310 appeared in the first shift and 302548 in the second, resulting in an overall attendance of 88.88%.
Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025 Out
The cut off for the RSSB Patwari exam has been released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, along with the RSSB Result 2025 PDF. Candidates can check their qualifying status and marks using their registration number and password. Below we have provided the direct Rajasthan Patwari cutoff PDF download link once the board publishes it.
RSSB Patwari Cutoff 2025
Rajasthan Patwari cut off are the minimum marks that candidates need to secure to proceed further in the recruitment process. The board announces minimum qualifying marks separately for all categories. These factors are decided based on the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, exam difficulty, and vacancies released.
Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off for Non TSP Area
The board announced RSSB Patwari Cut Off for TSP and Non-TSP Area separately. You can check cut off marks for Non TSP Area in the table below.
|Category
|Sub-Category
|Cut Off Marks (Non TSP Area)
|General
|GEN
|249.238
|FEM
|235.2158
|WD
|121.3939
|DV
|201.4007
|EX
|184.9111
|EWS
|GEN
|241.5566
|FEM
|225.8819
|WD
|104.9198
|EX
|138.6297
|SC
|GEN
|226.7963
|FEM
|204.9607
|WD
|72.145
|DV
|165.2664
|EX
|12.0149
|ST
|GEN
|223.595
|FEM
|203.3621
|WD
|63.4914
|DV
|159.6081
|EX
|34.6089
|OBC
|GEN
|244.664
|FEM
|229.2246
|WD
|104.9505
|DV
|188.7559
|EX
|166.7993
|MBC
|GEN
|236.6958
|FEM
|206.0761
|WD
|96.4913
|EX
|141.4716
|SAH
|GEN
|90.5457
|FEM
|80.8097
Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025 TSP Area
Refer to the table below to know the category-wise cut-off marks for the TSP area. The cut off marks for General category was 219.55 for open seats and 206.77 for females.
|Category
|Sub Category
|Cut Off Marks (For TSP Area)
|GEN
|GEN
|219.5508
|FEM
|206.7771
|WD
|53.5103
|DV
|158.0343
|EX
|56.2367
|SC
|GEN
|198.6554
|FEM
|188.1611
|WD
|32.2238
|DV
|119.5407
|ST
|GEN
|170.5434
|FEM
|156.2086
|WD
|5.5766
|DV
|68.8274
How to Download Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025 PDF
Once released, aspirants can follow the steps mentioned below to download their cutoff PDF. It is important to note that the Rajasthan Patwari cutoff varies for all categories
Visit the official website of RSSB rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Go to the “Results” or “Latest Announcements” section.
Click on the link titles “Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2025” or “Patwari Result 2025”.
Open the cut-off PDF and check the category-wise marks.
Rajasthan Patwari Previous Year Cut Off
RSSB considers multiple factors while determining the cut off marks. These factors are number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, previous year cut off trend and the candidates’ category.
For Non-TSP Areas
Take a look at the Rajasthan Patwari Cut Off 2022 for Non-TSP areas in the table below:
Category
Cut Off Marks
General
GEN
220.772124
FEM
210.789394
WD
121.761399
DV
185.854832
EWS
GEN
210.08278
FEM
198.198722
WD
105.710673
DV
182.832303
SC
GEN
191.899988
FEM
177.756316
WD
76.431351
DV
170.438802
ST
GEN
187.194809
FEM
177.81437
WD
63.949866
DV
141.193576
OBC
GEN
219.004599
FEM
204.716442
WD
105.977273
DV
178.662119
OBC
GEN
205.732771
FEM
180.891329
WD
90.764594
DV
156.707875
SAH
GEN
75.969951
FEM
60.343436
WD
19.972085
DV
44.172076
For TSP Areas
Category
Cut Off Marks
General
GEN
187.421583
FEM
172.536305
WD
77.111011
DV
135.97478
SC
GEN
173.086953
FEM
160.117876
ST
GEN
136.828836
FEM
128.60117
WD
4.994636
DV
103.146469
