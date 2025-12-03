CBSE Class 12 Maths Most Repeated Questions PDF: Practice for Board Exam 2026

Most Repeated Questions in Class 12 Maths: CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 are approaching, and this is the most crucial time for students to focus on revision and practice. To help you strengthen your preparation for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2026, we have provided a complete list of the most repeated and frequently asked questions in previous years’ Maths board exams. These questions will give students a clear understanding of the important topics and commonly asked patterns, increasing the chances of scoring higher marks. Do not miss out on practising these important and high-weightage questions while preparing for your final exam. Most Repeated CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Questions Check the marks-wise list of the most repeated CBSE Class 12 Maths questions below. The questions have been organised as per the latest marking scheme so that students can focus on the right type of practice. You will find MCQs, 2-mark questions, 3-mark questions, case-based questions, and long-form questions that have appeared multiple times in previous CBSE board exams.

Important Questions for Class 12 Mathematics Check the list of important questions for CBSE Class 12 Maths below. Find questions and answers for CBSE Class 12 Maths that should not be missed by students and must be practised. 1. Answer. 2. Answer. 3. Using integration find the area of the region in 1st quadrant enclosed by the X-axis, the line y = x and circle x2+y2 = 32 Answer. 4π 8q unit 4. Find the projection of the vector a on vector b, where vector a = i - j and vector b = i + j Answer. 0 5. Show that the height of a cylinder of maximum volume that can be inscribed in a sphere of radius R is 2R/√3. Also, find the maximum volume. Answer. V max = 4πR3 3√3 6. Let A = R - {3} and B = R - {1}, Consider the function f: A → B defined by ·ƒ (x) = x-2/x-3 Is f bijective? Answer. f(x) is bijective

7. Let A = {1,2,3} and R = {(1,1) (1,3) (3,1) (2,2) (2,1) (3,3)} be a relation on A. Then R is (a) Reflexive (b) Both Reflexive and Symmetric (c) Symmetric but not Reflexive (d) Both Reflexive and Transitive Answer. (a) Reflexive 8. The Relation R in the set {1,2,3} given by R = {(1,1) (2,2) (3,3) (1,2) (2,3)} is (a) Reflexive only (b) Symmetric only (c) Transitive only (d) Equivalence Answer. (a) Reflexive only 9. Solve the differential question: , where x ∈ (-∞, -1) U (1,∞) Answer. 10. Find the vector and the cartesian equation of a line passing through the point (1,2,-4) and parallel to the line joining the points A(3,3,-5) and B(1,0,-11). Hence, find the distance between the two lines. Answer. √293/7 sq units 11. Find the shortest distance between the lines whose vector equations are and a. 1/√19 b. 3/√19

c. 9/√19 d. None of these Answer. b 12. Assertion: If A = Reason: a. Both Assertion and Reason are correct and Reason is the correct explanation for Assertion b. Both Assertion and Reason are correct but Reason is not the correct explanation for Assertion c. Assertion is correct but Reason is incorrect d. Assertion is incorrect but Reason is correct Answer. d Last-Minute Tips for Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2026 To score high marks in CBSE Class 12 Maths, students must follow a smart revision strategy. Here are some practical tips to boost your performance: Revise formulas, theorems, and standard results daily

Practice NCERT textbook questions—most papers follow NCERT patterns

Solve previous years’ question papers and sample papers

Manage time wisely while attempting long-form solutions

Show proper steps and reasoning to secure full marks

Double-check calculations to avoid silly mistakes