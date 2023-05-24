NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths PDF: Updated for 2023-24

NCERT Solutions for all chapters of Class 12 Maths subject are provided here for free download. All the NCERT questions are provided with detailed and appropriate solutions. These NCERT Solutions are essential to prepare for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2023-24.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths: NCERT questions and solutions are useful for clearing various concepts involved in Class 12 Mathematics syllabus. For the current year (2023-2024), some important topics would be Calculus, Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry, Algebra, Probability and Relations and Functions with a weightage of 35, 14, 10, 8 & 8 marks respectively, according to the CBSE Class 12 Syllabus. A deep understanding of these topics from NCERT book would help in scoring high marks in CBSE Board Exams (2023-2024). Consistent practice of NCERT questions helps to break complex problems in the most efficient way and score high marks in exams.

In this article, we are providing the chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Mathematics subject. These solutions have been framed keeping in mind every student's learning capacity which will help you easily understand the concept and technique used in solving each NCERT question. These Class 12 Maths NCERT Solutions are very important for scoring high marks in the CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2024.

Note: NCERT has rationalised the contents of the Class 12 Maths Book by deleting certain topics from the book. Students must keep these deleted topics in mind while referring to the NCERT Class 12 Maths Solutions provided below.

Check CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus for Board Exam 2023-24

Find below the links to download the NCERT solutions for all chapters of Class 12 Mathematics:

Chapter 1. Relations and Functions

Chapter 2. Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Chapter 3. Matrices

Chapter 4. Determinants

Chapter 5. Continuity and Differentiability

Chapter 6. Applications of Derivatives

Chapter 7. Integrals

Chapter 8. Applications of the Integrals

Chapter 9. Differential Equations

Chapter 10. Vectors

Chapter 11. Three-Dimensional Geometry

Chapter 12. Linear Programming

Chapter 13. Probability

Solving NCERT questions will boost your preparation level for Board Exam 2023-2024

NCERT book for class 12 Maths consists of a number of problems based on different concepts. These problems are designed to cover all the important theorems and formulae of Class 12 Maths so as to promote a better conceptual understanding among students. Hence, considering its immense importance, CBSE Class 12 students must make it a habit to read Maths NCERT book and practice the exercise questions and examples given in this book on a regular basis.

In order to score well, it is important to understand the exam pattern of an examination. According to CBSE’s updated exam pattern for Class 12 Mathematics Board Examination (2023-2024), more emphasis would be laid on competency based questions, which include reasoning and assertion, case studies and Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). This is in line with National Education Policy’s agenda of promoting concept of practical knowledge in students.

Important tips for scoring high marks in Class 12 Mathematics Board Exams 2023-2024:

Clear the basic concepts of Mathematics

Practise consistently

Take online mock tests or practise test papers present at the back of NCERT Maths book

Practise by writing down each step

Practise previous year question papers of at least last five years

