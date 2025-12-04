CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 12 Maths exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 9, 2026. To ensure students study only the prescribed topics, we have provided a detailed table below listing the topics that are no longer part of the syllabus. This list will help students avoid unnecessary topics and focus entirely on what needs to be studied for the exam. Check the CBSE Class 12 Maths deleted syllabus to streamline your preparation and maximize your scores in your CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2025.

The CBSE Class 12 Maths deleted syllabus amounts to a reduction of approximately 30% of the original content. The major areas affected are Calculus, Determinants, and 3D Geometry, which previously contained complex, lengthy derivations and applications. Check out the complete article for more undersatnding.