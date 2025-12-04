CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 12 Maths exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 9, 2026. To ensure students study only the prescribed topics, we have provided a detailed table below listing the topics that are no longer part of the syllabus. This list will help students avoid unnecessary topics and focus entirely on what needs to be studied for the exam. Check the CBSE Class 12 Maths deleted syllabus to streamline your preparation and maximize your scores in your CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2025.
The CBSE Class 12 Maths deleted syllabus amounts to a reduction of approximately 30% of the original content. The major areas affected are Calculus, Determinants, and 3D Geometry, which previously contained complex, lengthy derivations and applications. Check out the complete article for more undersatnding.
Check* CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2026
|
Unit Name
|
Chapter Name
|
Deleted Topic
|
Relations and Functions
|
Relations and Functions
|
composite functions, the inverse of a function
|
Relations and Functions
|
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
|
Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions
|
Algebra
|
Matrices
|
Concept of elementary row and column operations.
|
Algebra
|
Determinants
|
properties of determinants
|
Calculus
|
Continuity and Differentiability
|
|
Calculus
|
Applications of Derivatives
|
|
Calculus
|
Integrals
|
Definite integrals as a limit of a sum
|
Calculus
|
Applications of the Integrals
|
The area between any of the two above-mentioned curves
|
Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
Vectors
|
scalar triple product of vectors
|
Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
Three - dimensional Geometry
|
|
Linear Programming
|
Linear Programming
|
|
Probability
|
Probability
|
variance of random variable
CBSE Class 12 Maths Revised Syllabus 2026
|
No.
|
Units
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks
|
I.
|
Relations and Functions
|
30
|
8
|
II.
|
Algebra
|
50
|
10
|
III.
|
Calculus
|
80
|
35
|
IV.
|
Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
30
|
14
|
V.
|
Linear Programming
|
20
|
5
|
VI.
|
Probability
|
30
|
8
|
Total
|
240
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
Now, that the students have the deleted syllabus, they can easily look for the deleted topic for class 12 Mathematics.
