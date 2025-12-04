CAT Response Sheet 2025
By Anisha Mishra
Dec 4, 2025, 12:43 IST

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the rationalized syllabus for Class 12 Mathematics for the 2026 Board exams. This updated curriculum features a major reduction of approximately 30% of the previous course load. In this article, you can check the list of deleted portions from CBSE Class 12 Mathematics here. 

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE Class 12 Maths exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 9, 2026. To ensure students study only the prescribed topics, we have provided a detailed table below listing the topics that are no longer part of the syllabus. This list will help students avoid unnecessary topics and focus entirely on what needs to be studied for the exam. Check the CBSE Class 12 Maths deleted syllabus to streamline your preparation and maximize your scores in your CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2025.

The CBSE Class 12 Maths deleted syllabus amounts to a reduction of approximately 30% of the original content. The major areas affected are Calculus, Determinants, and 3D Geometry, which previously contained complex, lengthy derivations and applications. Check out the complete article for more undersatnding. 

Check* CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2026

Unit Name

Chapter Name

Deleted Topic

Relations and Functions 

Relations and Functions

composite functions, the inverse of a function

Relations and Functions 

Inverse Trigonometric Functions 

Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions

Algebra

Matrices 

Concept of elementary row and column operations. 

Algebra

Determinants

properties of determinants

Calculus

Continuity and Differentiability
  • derivative of a composite function
  • Rolle’s and Lagrange's Mean Value
  • Theorems (without proof) and their geometric interpretation

Calculus

Applications of Derivatives
  • tangents and normals
  • use of derivatives in approximation

Calculus

Integrals

Definite integrals as a limit of a sum

Calculus

Applications of the Integrals

The area between any of the two above-mentioned curves

Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

Vectors

scalar triple product of vectors

Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

Three - dimensional Geometry
  • coplanar  lines
  • Cartesian and vector equation of a plane.
  • The angle between (i) two lines, (ii) two planes, (iii) a line and a plane. Distance of a point from a plane

Linear Programming

Linear Programming
  • different types of linear programming (L.P.) problems
  • mathematical formulation of L.P. problems

Probability

Probability

variance of random variable

CBSE Class 12 Maths Revised Syllabus 2026

No.

Units

No. of Periods

Marks

I.

Relations and Functions

30

8

II.

Algebra

50

10

III.

Calculus

80

35

IV.

Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

30

14

V.

Linear Programming

20

5

VI.

Probability

30

8
 

Total

240

80
 

Internal Assessment

  

20

Now, that the students have the deleted syllabus, they can easily look for the deleted topic for class 12 Mathematics. 

