List of Top 5 National Parks in Wyoming, US: Ranked

National parks in Wyoming: Wyoming, often celebrated as the Cowboy State of the U.S., offers some of the most pristine and dramatic landscapes in North America. While technically home to only two designated National Parks, Yellowstone and Grand Teton, the state celebrates six National Park Service sites that offer world-class outdoor experiences. According to recent data, visitation numbers continue to surge, with Yellowstone seeing an 8% increase in early-season visits compared to the previous year. For the curious readers, Wyoming's national parks provide more than just scenic views; they are a testament to volcanic geology, pioneer history, and the unrivaled wildlife of this American state. Top 5 National Parks and Sites in Wyoming Below is a ranked list of the must-visit National Park Service sites in Wyoming for 2025.

Rank Wyoming Park Name Famous For Annual Visitors (Approx.) 1 Yellowstone National Park Geysers, Wildlife, History ~4.7 Million 2 Grand Teton National Park Hiking, Mountaineering, Lakes ~3.6 Million 3 Devils Tower National Monument Rock Climbing, Geology ~500,000 4 Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area Boating, Fishing, Canyons ~200,000 5 Fossil Butte National Monument Paleontology, scenic drives ~20,000 Also Read - Which US State has the Most Lakes? Top 9 States with the Maximum Number of Lakes 1. Yellowstone National Park As the world's first national park, established in 1872, Yellowstone remains the crown jewel of national parks in Wyoming. Spanning over 2.2 million acres, it sits atop a dormant supervolcano, fueling over 10,000 hydrothermal features.

It is the only place in the US where you can see half of the world's geysers, including the iconic Old Faithful. The park is also known as the American Serengeti for its abundance of wild bison, wolves, and grizzly bears. The Grand Prismatic Spring offers a rainbow-colored sensory experience that is unmatched globally. 2. Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming Located just south of Yellowstone, Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, offers a completely different visual experience. Without foothills to obscure the view, the jagged Teton Range rises abruptly from the valley floor, creating one of the most photographed landscapes in the West. This park is a paradise for mountaineers and hikers. Unlike the drive-heavy experience of Yellowstone, Grand Teton invites you to explore trails like Cascade Canyon. Jenny Lake is a focal point for visitors, offering shuttle boat rides across the crystal-clear water to the base of the peaks.

3. Devils Tower National Monument While legally a National Monument, Devil's Tower is an essential stop on any tour of Wyoming's national parks. Rising 1,267 feet above the Belle Fourche River, this igneous rock formation is sacred to many Northern Plains Tribes and was famously featured in the movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind. It was designated as America’s very first National Monument by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1906. Today, it is a premier destination for crack climbing. The Tower Trail is a paved 1.3-mile loop that lets you walk around the massive base and observe the fallen rock columns. 4. Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area Bighorn Canyon is located on the border of Wyoming and Montana. It is a quiet place that is hard to find in the busier parks. The canyon walls rise 1,000 feet above the Bighorn River, making a dramatic path for water sports and photography.

It is one of the best national parks to visit in the USA if you want to escape the crowds. The park is all about water-based activities, like boating and fishing for trout. The Devil’s Canyon Overlook provides a breathtaking, vertigo-inducing view of the winding river far below without requiring a strenuous hike. 5. Fossil Butte National Monument For a journey back in time, 50 million years, to be exact, Fossil Butte is a hidden gem in southwest Wyoming. This site preserves some of the best paleontological records of the Eocene Epoch in the world. It protects a portion of Fossil Lake, where perfectly preserved fossils of fish, insects, and plants are found. It offers a quiet, educational experience distinct from the rugged adventures of the Tetons. The Visitor Center displays over 300 fossils, and during the summer, you can join rangers to hike to the active research quarry.