Where is Yellowstone National Park? Check its 3-State Location and Key Facts

Yellowstone National Park is the world's first national park, which was established in 1872. Its area spans over 2.2 million acres, in other terms, 3,472 square miles (8,991 km²). As the first national park in the United States, and perhaps the world, it set a precedent for conservation and public enjoyment of natural wonders. According to the Yellowstone Forever Organisation, it is primarily located in Wyoming (96%), with portions in Montana (3%) and Idaho (1%). Its wide landscapes, abundant fauna, and stunning geothermal features make it an unrivalled destination. Yellowstone National Park also stands on one of the world's largest and most powerful volcanic systems, the Yellowstone Caldera. Is the Yellowstone National Park Volcano on the verge of erupting? Read below about what makes Yellowstone Park so famous, its supervolcano and its 3-state location.

Yellowstone National Park Known for its various ecosystems and notable geothermal features, Yellowstone National Park is a protected region in the western United States. It was established on March 1, 1872, by the United States Congress and signed into law by President Ulysses S. Grant. Yellowstone National Park is an important part of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which is one of the world's largest and most preserved temperate ecosystems. It is a prominent national park, as it is the first national park to emphasise its tremendous ecological and scientific worth. Detail Description Size 3,472 square miles (2,221,766 acres) Location Primarily in Wyoming (96%), with portions extending into Montana (3%) and Idaho (1%). Elevation Eagle Peak at 11,358 feet (3,462 m). Lowest point: Reese Creek at 5,282 feet (1,610 m). Hydrothermal Features Over 10,000 hydrothermal features, including more than 500 active geysers. Earthquakes Experiences 1,000 to 3,000 earthquakes annually. Wildlife Home to 67 species of mammals, 285 species of birds, 16 species of fish, 6 species of reptiles, and 5 species of amphibians. Archeological Sites More than 1,800 archaeological sites. Visitation 4,744,353 visitors in the last year (second-highest on record, according to Idaho Capital Sun). Roads & Trails 466 miles of roads, 15 miles of boardwalk, and 92 trailheads accessing approximately 1,000 miles of trails.

(Source- Yellowstone Forever Organisation and Visit Big Sky Montana) In what state is Yellowstone National Park?

(Source- Yellowstone Forever Organisation and Visit Big Sky Montana) In what state is Yellowstone National Park? When asking, "In what state is Yellowstone National Park?", the most accurate answer is that it spans three U.S. states. The vast majority of Yellowstone National Park, approximately 96%, lies within Wyoming. The remaining smaller portions extend into Montana (about 3%) and Idaho (about 1%). This multi-state location contributes to the park's varied terrain, from mountain ranges to forests and geyser basins. So, while Wyoming holds the bulk of the national park, Yellowstone's reach touches two other Western states, making its geographical footprint unique among national parks. Is Yellowstone's Supervolcano About to Erupt? Yellowstone National Park Volcano eruption rumors have been cleared by the National Park Service. They further stated that the wildlife in Yellowstone Park are not migrating. Viral videos of animals "fleeing" the park are hoaxes or misinterpretations of normal animal migration. Experts from the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) have stated that there are no signs of an eruption approaching currently. Seismic activity, ground movement, and thermal features are constantly being monitored. While Yellowstone is an active volcanic system with a large magma chamber, this magma is mostly solid rock, not ready to erupt. Scientists confirm that current activity levels are normal for the park.

What makes Yellowstone so famous? Yellowstone National Park is particularly famous for its spectacular geothermal features. It contains more than half of the world's geysers and hydrothermal features, with Old Faithful being its most iconic geyser. Other special features include vibrant hot springs like the Grand Prismatic Spring, bubbling mudpots, and steaming fumaroles. Beyond its geology, Yellowstone Park is a wildlife haven, home to grizzly bears, wolves, bison (the largest wild herd in the U.S.), elk, and various bird species, making wildlife viewing a major draw. The Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, with its dramatic waterfalls and colourful cliffs, further adds to its scenic beauty, solidifying what makes Yellowstone so famous.