NYT Strands Hints Today (20 August): Spangram, Themes and All Answers Mint Condition

The NYT Strands Theme Word Puzzle is a fun, brain-teasing word game where your goal is to find specific words hidden in a grid. The twist? All words relate to a central theme, and there's a unique “spangram” that ties them all together. Here you will play the game. Start with finding the theme words that fill the board for NYT strands. Further each word connects to the puzzle’s theme. For example, if the theme is Mint Condition, you might find words like FRESH, SPARKLE, or MINT. No theme words overlap, and they stay highlighted in blue once found. So, let's begin? But first understand what’s a Spangram? Check Out: NYT Launches Pips: Can This New Logic Game Repeat the Wordle & Connections Mania? What is a Spangram? A spangram is a special word or phrase that describes the puzzle’s overall theme. It connects two opposite sides of the board and highlights in yellow when the theme is discovered. For example: If your puzzle's theme is fruit, a spangram might be TROPICAL FRUIT, with theme words like BANANA, APPLE, LIME, and MANGO.

How to Enter Words? Before beginning to solve the Spangram, you must know how to enter the words. Follow the steps given below Drag or tap letters in the grid to form words.

If you're tapping, double-tap the last letter to submit .

All theme words must be placed correctly to complete the puzzle. What is Wednesday’s Theme? #August 20 Today’s theme is Mint Condition. Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yet! Try to analyse and then begin solving the strands. Need Help? How to Use Hints? Hints reveal letters in a theme word. If you’re already working on one, the hint may show the order of the letters instead. Find non-theme words to earn hints.

Every 3 non-theme words = 1 hint. Quick Tips for Success Look for longer words.. Need Extra Help! Connect opposite edges of the board.. These could be your spangram…

Use hints strategically, especially if you're stuck on a nearly complete puzzle. Focus on the theme: if it’s Mint Condition, think about synonyms and related words. Try random letter combinations to trigger hints through non-theme words. Hold On! Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess? What are the NYT Strands Opening Letters for August 20, 2025? The initial two letters of each theme word in today's puzzle are listed here. They are arranged by any letter of the word that appears for the first time, first from left to right, and then from top to bottom: RU

GL

PO

EU

KW

DO

PE

RA 4 of the 8 Theme Words are found: Ready to Guess More? Let’s Solve before scrolling below to find the answer! What is the Strands Answer Breakdown? #MintCondition Theme:Mint Condition