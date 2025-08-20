CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
NYT Strands Hints Today (20 August): Spangram, Themes and All Answers Mint Condition

Discover the secrets and tips of how to solve the NYT Strands for August 20, 2025. Explore the Spangram, Word Puzzle, how to enter words and discover the theme for Wednesday through this blog. Learn how to use hints, and find out what makes the spangram so special. Perfect your puzzle-solving skills today to maintain your solving streak!

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 20, 2025, 02:53 EDT
NYT Strands hints, spangram, and answers for Wednesday, August 20, 2025 (Mint Condition)

The NYT Strands Theme Word Puzzle is a fun, brain-teasing word game where your goal is to find specific words hidden in a grid. The twist? All words relate to a central theme, and there's a unique “spangram” that ties them all together. Here you will play the game. Start with finding the theme words that fill the board for NYT strands. Further each word connects to the puzzle’s theme. For example, if the theme is Mint Condition, you might find words like FRESH, SPARKLE, or MINT. 

No theme words overlap, and they stay highlighted in blue once found.

So, let's begin? 

But first understand what’s a Spangram

What is a Spangram?

A spangram is a special word or phrase that describes the puzzle’s overall theme. It connects two opposite sides of the board and highlights in yellow when the theme is discovered. For example: If your puzzle's theme is fruit, a spangram might be TROPICAL FRUIT, with theme words like BANANA, APPLE, LIME, and MANGO.

How to Enter Words?

Before beginning to solve the Spangram, you must know how to enter the words. Follow the steps given below

  • Drag or tap letters in the grid to form words.

  • If you're tapping, double-tap the last letter to submit.

  • All theme words must be placed correctly to complete the puzzle.

What is Wednesday’s Theme? #August 20 

Today’s theme is Mint Condition. Wait! Don’t scroll for the hints yet! Try to analyse and then begin solving the strands. 

Need Help? How to Use Hints?

Hints reveal letters in a theme word. If you’re already working on one, the hint may show the order of the letters instead. 

  • Find non-theme words to earn hints.

  • Every 3 non-theme words = 1 hint

Quick Tips for Success

Look for longer words.. 

Need Extra Help! Connect opposite edges of the board.. 

These could be your spangram

Use hints strategically, especially if you're stuck on a nearly complete puzzle.

Focus on the theme: if it’s Mint Condition, think about synonyms and related words.

Try random letter combinations to trigger hints through non-theme words.

Hold On! Below are the Opening Letters for today’s NYT Strands! Ready to Guess

What are the NYT Strands Opening Letters for August 20, 2025?

The initial two letters of each theme word in today's puzzle are listed here. They are arranged by any letter of the word that appears for the first time, first from left to right, and then from top to bottom:

  • RU

  • GL

  • PO

  • EU

  • KW

  • DO

  • PE

  • RA

4 of the 8 Theme Words are found:

Ready to Guess More? 

Let’s Solve before scrolling below to find the answer! 

What is the Strands Answer Breakdown? #MintCondition

Theme:Mint Condition

Spangram: Global Currency
Theme Words: RUPEE, DOLLAR, EURO, POUND, RAND, KWANZA, PESO

Here is how to Track Your Progress: 

If you will begin to understand how the game works and use the strategies, then you will boost your chances of completing every puzzle, and maybe even land a perfect solving streak! Keep solving daily to build your streak and identify theme words which will remain visible in blue once solved. While the, Spangrams stay yellow for easy recognition.

That’s all for today! Keep coming back for everyday NYT Strands Hints, themes, answers and puzzle solving techniquesTo see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

