BPSC 71st Prelims Result 2025 OUT
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Releasing Tomorrow at rrbcdg.gov.in - Check Exam City Details and Admit card PDF Here

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar
Nov 18, 2025, 23:15 IST

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release  the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 on November 19, 2025. The written exam for Group D posts is scheduled to be held from November 27, 2025 onwards. Candidates can download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 after using their login credentials to the link at the regional official website of RRBs.



Check all details about RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025: Check where and how to download City Slip when released.
  • RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: What to do in case of any difficulty in downloading the City Slip?
  • RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025: Know the login credentials required to download the city slip.

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the city slips for the Group D Computer Based Test (CBT) exam on November 19, 2025 on its official website. The RRB Group D City Intimation Slip will provide you with all the crucial details including exam city, date, and shift which will be helpful for the candidates to reach the city easily. The written exam for Group D is scheduled to be held from November 27, across the country2025 onwards. Over 1.08 crore candidates have applied successfully for the much awaited Group D positions under CEN 08/2024 across the country. 

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 32,438 vacancies are to be filled for various posts including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant and Pointsman and others.

How to Download the RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the city intimation slip after following the steps given below-

  • Visit your regional RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Link
  • Now provide your registration number and date of birth.
  • Now complete the captcha verification and click on the submit button
  • You will get the city slip in a new window.
  • Verify the details and print the same for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Nov 18, 2025, 23:15 IST

    RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025: When will the hall ticket download link be activated?

    The downloading of E-Call letters for RRB Group D posts will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link. Candidates can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials to the concerned RRBs link where they have applied. 


  • Nov 18, 2025, 22:45 IST

    RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025: When will the link be activated for the Exam City Slip?

    As per the short notice released, the link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be live from November 19, 2025 or earlier on the official websites of all RRBs.

  • Nov 18, 2025, 22:41 IST

    RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Live: When and how the city slip link will be shared?

    Once the link for City slip will be activated, candidates will be informed through the SMS and Emails on their registered IDs used during filling the applications.  


  • Nov 18, 2025, 22:28 IST

    RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025: Know the details mentioned on the City Slip 2025?

    Candidates will get all the crucial details about the allotted  exam city, date, and shift which will be helpful for the candidates to reach the city easily. 


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

