RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Releasing Tomorrow at rrbcdg.gov.in - Check Exam City Details and Admit card PDF Here

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release the city slips for the Group D Computer Based Test (CBT) exam on November 19, 2025 on its official website. The RRB Group D City Intimation Slip will provide you with all the crucial details including exam city, date, and shift which will be helpful for the candidates to reach the city easily. The written exam for Group D is scheduled to be held from November 27, across the country2025 onwards. Over 1.08 crore candidates have applied successfully for the much awaited Group D positions under CEN 08/2024 across the country.

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 32,438 vacancies are to be filled for various posts including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant and Pointsman and others.

How to Download the RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the city intimation slip after following the steps given below-

Visit your regional RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Link

Now provide your registration number and date of birth.

Now complete the captcha verification and click on the submit button

You will get the city slip in a new window.

Verify the details and print the same for future reference.