Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 OUT
AIIMS INICET November 2025 Result Today, Download Scorecard at aiimsexams.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 15, 2025, 10:44 IST

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 session result will be announced today, November 15. The link to check the result will be available on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the scorecard.

AIIMS INICET November 2025 Result at aiimsexams.ac.in
Key Points

  • Download the November 2025 exam results on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Login with registration ID and password to download the AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Session Result
  • INI CET January 2026 session counselling dates to be announced soon

The All India Institute of Medical Science will announce the AIIMS INICET November 2025 result today, November 15, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the INICET 2025 exams on November 9th can visit the official website today to check the results.

To check the AIIMS INICET November 2025 result, candidates must visit the official website and login using their registration ID and password. The link to download the INI CET November 2025 result will be available on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

INI CET November 2025 Result - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Check AIIMS INI CET November 2025 Result

The link to check the AIIMS INI CET 2025 result will be available on the official website. Follow these steps given here to download the INI CET scorecard.

  • Visit the official website for AIIMS Exams
  • Click on Academic Courses and scroll to INI CET
  • Click on Result of INI CET Nov 2025 Session
  • Login with the registration id and password
  • Download the individual scorecard for further reference

Details Given on the AIIMS INICET Nov 2025 Scorecard

When downloading the AIIMS INI CET 2025 scorecard, candidates must make sure they cross-check all the required details. The following details will be mentioned on the INI CET 2025 scorecard

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Subjects
  • Marks scored
  • Total marks
  • Minimum marks required
  • Qyalifying status

