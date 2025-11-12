Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
WBCHSE HS (Class 12th) Semester 3 Answer Key 2025 OUT for all Subjects at wbchse.wb.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 12, 2025, 19:34 IST

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) released the WBCHSE HS Sem 3 2025 Answer Keys today, November 12, 2025. Students can check the results on the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Key Points

WBCHSE HS Sem 3 2025 Answer Key: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the West Bengal High School Semester 3 Answer Keys today, November 12, 2025. Students who took the exams will need to visit the official website to check their results at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

How to check the WB HS Semester 3 Answer Key Online?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the WB HS Semester 3 Answer Key: 

  1. Visit the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Notifications’ tab
  3. Click on the link ‘Answer Keys of the Question Paper of All Subjects of Semester-III H.S. Examination-2026’
  4. Check the answer key online PDF 

DIRECT LINK - WB HS Semester 3 Answer Key 2025

In case students find any discrepancies or inconsistencies between their expected marks and the official answer key, they can reach out to the Deputy Secretary of their respective regional WBCHSE office for clarification.


