MP Board Date Sheet 2026: MPBSE Released Class 5th, 8th Date Sheet; Download Full Schedue, Dates PDF Here

MP Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MP Board Class 5th and 8th Board Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 26, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the board’s official website to check the schedule at . According to the official date sheet, the exams will begin on February 20, 2026 within a single shift, i.e., between 2 pm and 4:30 pm for both classes. Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise schedule here as well as on the official website.

MP Board Class 5 Datesheet 2026

The class 5th MP board exams will begin on February 20, 2026 across the state, starting with language subjects including Hindi, English, Urdu, and Marathi. Mathematics and Sanskrit. Check the entire schedule here: