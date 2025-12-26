UGC NET Admit Card 2025
MP Board Date Sheet 2026: MPBSE Released Class 5th, 8th Date Sheet; Download Full Schedue, Dates PDF Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 26, 2025, 13:56 IST

The MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the MP Board Class 5th and 8th Board Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 26, 2025. The exams begin on February 20, 2026, and will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The detailed schedule is available on the board's official website at mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE released the MP Board Class 5th and 8th Board Exam 2026 date sheet.
Key Points

  • MPBSE released the MP Board Class 5th and 8th Board Exam 2026 date sheet.
  • The exams begin on February 20, 2026.
  • The exams will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 430 pm.

MP Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MP Board Class 5th and 8th Board Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 26, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the board’s official website to check the schedule at . According to the official date sheet, the exams will begin on February 20, 2026 within a single shift, i.e., between 2 pm and 4:30 pm for both classes. Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise schedule here as well as on the official website. 

MP Board Class 5 Datesheet 2026

The class 5th MP board exams will begin on February 20, 2026 across the state, starting with language subjects including Hindi, English, Urdu, and Marathi. Mathematics and Sanskrit. Check the entire schedule here:

Date

Day

Subject

February 20, 2026

Friday

Hindi (SCERT, NCERT) 

English (SCERT, NCERT)

Urdu

Marathi

February 21, 2026

Saturday

Mathematics

Sanskrit (SCERT, NCERT)

February 23, 2026

Monday

Hindi (SCERT, NCERT)

English (SCERT, NCERT)

February 25, 2026

Wednesday

Environmental Studies

February 26, 2026

Thursday

Social Science (Sanskrit/Regional Language)

Hindi/Urdu/Punjabi

Sanskrit (SCERT, NCERT)

MP Board Class 8 Datesheet 2026

MP board exams for class 8th will begin on February 20, 2026 across the state with the First Language paper. Check the entire schedule here:

Date

Day

Subject

February 20, 2026

Friday

First Language (Sanskrit/Regional Language)

Hindi (SCERT, NCERT)

English (SCERT, NCERT)

Marathi (SCERT, NCERT)

February 21, 2026

Saturday

Second Language (Sanskrit/Regional Language)

Sanskrit (SCERT, NCERT)

Hindi (SCERT, NCERT)

English (SCERT, NCERT)

February 23, 2026

Monday

Third Language (English / Regional Language)

English (SCERT, NCERT)

Hindi / Marathi (SCERT, NCERT)

February 25, 2026

Wednesday

Mathematics

February 26, 2026

Thursday

Social Science (Sanskrit/Regional Language)

Sanskrit (SCERT, NCERT)

Hindi/ Marathi (SCERT, NCERT)

February 28, 2026

Saturday

Science (SCERT, NCERT)

