MP Board Date Sheet 2026: MPBSE Released Class 5th, 8th Date Sheet; Download Full Schedue, Dates PDF Here

Key Points
- MPBSE released the MP Board Class 5th and 8th Board Exam 2026 date sheet.
- The exams begin on February 20, 2026.
- The exams will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 430 pm.
MP Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MP Board Class 5th and 8th Board Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 26, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the board’s official website to check the schedule at . According to the official date sheet, the exams will begin on February 20, 2026 within a single shift, i.e., between 2 pm and 4:30 pm for both classes. Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise schedule here as well as on the official website.
MP Board Class 5 Datesheet 2026
The class 5th MP board exams will begin on February 20, 2026 across the state, starting with language subjects including Hindi, English, Urdu, and Marathi. Mathematics and Sanskrit. Check the entire schedule here:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Subject
|
February 20, 2026
|
Friday
|
Hindi (SCERT, NCERT)
English (SCERT, NCERT)
Urdu
Marathi
|
February 21, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Mathematics
Sanskrit (SCERT, NCERT)
|
February 23, 2026
|
Monday
|
Hindi (SCERT, NCERT)
English (SCERT, NCERT)
|
February 25, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Environmental Studies
|
February 26, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Social Science (Sanskrit/Regional Language)
Hindi/Urdu/Punjabi
Sanskrit (SCERT, NCERT)
MP Board Class 8 Datesheet 2026
MP board exams for class 8th will begin on February 20, 2026 across the state with the First Language paper. Check the entire schedule here:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Subject
|
February 20, 2026
|
Friday
|
First Language (Sanskrit/Regional Language)
Hindi (SCERT, NCERT)
English (SCERT, NCERT)
Marathi (SCERT, NCERT)
|
February 21, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Second Language (Sanskrit/Regional Language)
Sanskrit (SCERT, NCERT)
Hindi (SCERT, NCERT)
English (SCERT, NCERT)
|
February 23, 2026
|
Monday
|
Third Language (English / Regional Language)
English (SCERT, NCERT)
Hindi / Marathi (SCERT, NCERT)
|
February 25, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Mathematics
|
February 26, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Social Science (Sanskrit/Regional Language)
Sanskrit (SCERT, NCERT)
Hindi/ Marathi (SCERT, NCERT)
|
February 28, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Science (SCERT, NCERT)
