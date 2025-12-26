JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip Out Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam city intimation slip soon. According to the dates provided in the official notification, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam city installation slip will be available for download in the first week of January 2026.

The JEE Main exam city intimation slip includes the details of candidates and the city where candidates will be allotted seats. The exam city intimation slip will help candidates prepare themselves to appear for the exams by making necessary travel arrangements. It must however be noted that the JEE Main 2026 exam city slip will only include the details of the city where the candidate will be allotted exam centres and not the complete details of the exam centre.

To download the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam city slip, students can visit the official website and log in using their application number and password. The link to download the exam city slip will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Confirmation on the exact date for the release of the JEE MAin 2026 session 1 exam city intimation slip will be available soon.