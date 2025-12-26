UGC NET Admit Card 2025
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip Out Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 26, 2025, 13:22 IST

NTA will be issuing the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam city intimation slip in the first week of January 2026. Eligible candidates who have completed the JEE Main registrations for session 1 can download the city slip through the link on the official website.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam City Intimation Slip
Key Points

  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam City Slip in the first week of January 2026
  • Candidates can download the exam city intimation slip at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • JEE Main Session 1 Exams to be held from January 22 to 31, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam city intimation slip soon. According to the dates provided in the official notification, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam city installation slip will be available for download in the first week of January 2026. 

The JEE Main exam city intimation slip includes the details of candidates and the city where candidates will be allotted seats. The exam city intimation slip will help candidates prepare themselves to appear for the exams by making necessary travel arrangements. It must however be noted that the JEE Main 2026 exam city slip will only include the details of the city where the candidate will be allotted exam centres and not the complete details of the exam centre.

To download the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam city slip, students can visit the official website and log in using their application number and password. The link to download the exam city slip will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Confirmation on the exact date for the release of the JEE MAin 2026 session 1 exam city intimation slip will be available soon. 

JEE Main 2026 Exam City Slip Intimation Date and Time

The National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam city intimation slip in the first week of January 2026. The confirmation of the exact date will be made by NTA soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

Steps to Download JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam City Slip

The window for candidates to log in and download the JEE Main 2026 exam city slip will be available on the official website in the first week of January 2026. Follow the steps provided below to download the exam city slip

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam city slip link

Step 3: Log in using the application number and password

Step 4: The JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam city slip will be displayed

Step 5: Download the city slip PDF for further reference

JEE Main 2026 session 1 admit card will be released shortly after the exam city slip is issued. Candidates after downloading the exam city slip must make sure they make all necessary arrangements to reach the exam centre before the commencement of the exam. The JEE Main admit card and a valid ID proof is mandatory to be presented at the centre for the verification purposes. 

