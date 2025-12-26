UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registrations Cross 2.5 Crore Mark; Check How to Register Online

Dec 26, 2025, 12:46 IST

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 (PPC) has crossed 2.49 crore registrations on the MyGov platform as of December 25, 2025. Students, parents, and teachers can register at innovateindia1.mygov.in to ask the Prime Minister exam and stress-related questions.

Key Points

  • Students, parents, and teachers can register at innovateindia1.mygov.in.
  • Registration allows participants to ask the Prime Minister exam and stress-related questions.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 (PPC) has crossed the monumental mark of over 2.49 crore registrations as per the latest figures mentioned on the MyGov platform as of December 25, 2025. Students from Classes 6 to 12, parents, and teachers can register online to ask the Prime Minister questions related to annual exams and the stress around appearing for the exams within a 500-word prompt online. Interested individuals can register online on the official Innovate India–MyGov platform at innovateindia1.mygov.inPPC-1

So far, the portal has received around 2,49,57,918 total registrations, 2,32,77,886 from students, 14,07,723 from teachers, and 2,72,309 from parents for the annual national event. As the final exams for schools and board exams inch closer, individuals can ask their concerns to the PM and participate to win an invite to the offline event as well. Candidates can also register online using their DigiLocker account.

How to Register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

Applicants will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for PPC 2026 online:  

  1. Visit the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in
  2. Choose the category out of the given participation classifications: 
    1. As a Student (Self Participation)
    2. As a Student (Participation through Teacher login)
    3. As a Teacher
    4. As a Parent
  3. Provide your details and register 
  4. Ask a question within 500 characters and submit online
  5. Download the confirmation page

About Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring students, parents, and teachers together. Its goal is to create an environment where every child's individuality is encouraged. It's inspired by PM Modi's book, 'Exam Warriors,' which promotes a fresh view of education, focusing on knowledge and overall development. The Prime Minister stresses that exams should be seen in the right light, without excessive stress or pressure.

Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

