Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registrations Cross 2.5 Crore Mark; Check How to Register Online

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 (PPC) has crossed the monumental mark of over 2.49 crore registrations as per the latest figures mentioned on the MyGov platform as of December 25, 2025. Students from Classes 6 to 12, parents, and teachers can register online to ask the Prime Minister questions related to annual exams and the stress around appearing for the exams within a 500-word prompt online. Interested individuals can register online on the official Innovate India–MyGov platform at innovateindia1.mygov.in.

So far, the portal has received around 2,49,57,918 total registrations, 2,32,77,886 from students, 14,07,723 from teachers, and 2,72,309 from parents for the annual national event. As the final exams for schools and board exams inch closer, individuals can ask their concerns to the PM and participate to win an invite to the offline event as well. Candidates can also register online using their DigiLocker account.