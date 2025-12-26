UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025

Dec 26, 2025, 18:46 IST

India’s teenage cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. PMEBP is the nation’s highest civilian honour for the children category (3-18 years). Vaibhav is recognised for his record-breaking feats in domestic cricket.

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi was officially recognised as one of the country's brightest young talents on December 26, 2025. The Bihar-born batter was among 20 exceptional children selected for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025. Following the formal ceremony, Suryavanshi and his fellow awardees are scheduled for a special interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the government's focus on nurturing "Human Capital for Viksit Bharat. It is a landmark moment for Indian sports.

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? 

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a 14-year-old Indian cricketer from Samastipur, Bihar, who has made global headlines for his record-breaking performances in domestic and franchise cricket.

Personal and Professional Details:

  • Born: March 27, 2011 (Tajpur, Samastipur district, Bihar)

  • Role: Left-handed top-order batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler

  • Domestic Team: Bihar

  • IPL Team: Rajasthan Royals (signed for ₹1.1 crore in late 2024)

What are the Achievements of Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi awarded under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purskar(PMRBP) highest civilian honor for the Children category of (3-18) years in India. He was selected in the Sports category for a series of "once-in-a-generation" performances that have redefined age-group cricket in India. Following are his other achievements: 

  • World Record Century:  In December 2025, he smashed 190 off 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, becoming the youngest centurion in List A history in the world to score 190 off 84 Balls.

  • Fastest 150: He broke AB de Villiers' record for the fastest  150 in List A history reaching the milestone in just 59 balls.

  • Youth Test Record: Scored a 58-ball century for India Under-19 against Australia in 2024, the fastest by an Indian in youth Tests.

  • Youth ODI Record: Became the youngest centurion in Youth ODIs with a 52-ball hundred against England in July 2025.

  • IPL Records:

    • Youngest Debutant: Debuted for Rajasthan Royals at 14 years and 23 days.

    • Youngest Centurion: Scored a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, making him the youngest centurion in the tournament's history

About Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP)

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) is the highest civilian honor in India specifically dedicated to children( category 3-18 years). It is equivalent to the "Padma" series for adults, and was presented by President Droupadi Murmu on December 26, 2025 on Veer Bal Diwas.  It is organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and aims to recognize children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements that deserve national recognition. 20 children were honored across all categories, 9 were specifically recognized for Sports for the year 2025. 

            Key Award Details at a Glance

Feature

Details

Eligibility

Indian citizens aged 5 to 18 years (as of July 31st of the award year).

Categories

Bravery, Art & Culture, Environment, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service, and Sports.

Awarded By

The President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Announcement

Announced on December 26 (to coincide with Veer Bal Diwas).

Frequency

Annual (Presented in the week preceding Republic Day).

Organised

Ministry of Women and Child development 

Award Benefits and Recognition:

Every awardee of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar receives:

  • A Medal: Symbolizing excellence at the national level.

  • Cash Prize: A sum of ₹1,00,000 (One Lakh Rupees).

  • Book Vouchers: Vouchers worth ₹10,000.

  • Certificate & Citation: An official certificate signed by the President of India.

  • Meeting with Dignitaries: Opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister of India and participate in the Republic Day Parade.

 Full List of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2025 Winners

S.No

Name of Awardee

State/UT

Category

Achievement 

1

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Bihar

Sports

Youngest centurion in List A cricket; Fastest 150 in professional cricket history.

2

Dhinidhi Desinghu

Karnataka

Sports

Youngest Indian athlete (14) at Paris Olympics 2024; National record holder in swimming.

3

Anish Sarkar

West Bengal

Sports

Youngest FIDE-ranked chess player in the world (achieved at age 3).

4

Anushka Kumari

Jharkhand

Sports

Record-breaking striker, 10 goals in 7 matches in SAFF U17 Women’s Championship.

5

Priteesmita Bhoi

Odisha

Sports

World record holder in Clean & Jerk at the IWF World Youth Championships.

6

Saanvi Sood

Punjab

Sports

Youngest Asian girl to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro & reach Everest Base Camp.

7

Arav Bhardwaj

Haryana

Sports

Cycled 1,251 km from Kargil to Delhi to honor Indian martyrs.

8

Jessy Raj Mathrapu

Telangana

Sports

International gold medalist in Artistic Skating; 43+ national/international medals.

9

Goldi Kumari

Uttar Pradesh

Sports

Multiple national gold medals in Shot Put & State-level athletics.

10

Hembati Nag

Chhattisgarh

Sports

National medalist in Judo & standout performer in Khelo India games.

11

Saurav Kumar

Bihar

Bravery

Showed exceptional courage by saving three girls from drowning in a deep pond.

12

Karina Thapa

Maharashtra

Bravery

Saved 36 lives by alertly navigating and evacuating residents during a fire.

13

Kisen Wanniang

Meghalaya

Bravery

Rescued four young children from a fast-flowing river during heavy rains.

14

Risheek Kumar

J&K

Innovation

Founder of Kashmir’s first dedicated cybersecurity firm at the age of 17.

15

Sindhoora Raja

Tamil Nadu

Science & Tech

Invented a self-stabilizing wearable device for Parkinson’s patients.

16

Keya Hatkar

Maharashtra

Art & Culture

Author, disability advocate & motivational speaker; SMA warrior.

17

Vyas Om Jignesh

Gujarat

Art & Culture

Memorized 5,000+ Sanskrit shlokas despite living with cerebral palsy.

18

Ayaan Sajad

J&K

Art & Culture

Globally recognized Sufi singer and cultural ambassador for Kashmir.

19

Janane Narayanan

Tamil Nadu

Art & Culture

Renowned Harikatha artist and young expert in Carnatic music.

20

Sanchi Aggarwal

Delhi

Art & Culture

Holder of international records in Kathak and Sanskrit recitation.

