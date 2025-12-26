Vaibhav Suryavanshi Honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi was officially recognised as one of the country's brightest young talents on December 26, 2025. The Bihar-born batter was among 20 exceptional children selected for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025. Following the formal ceremony, Suryavanshi and his fellow awardees are scheduled for a special interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the government's focus on nurturing "Human Capital for Viksit Bharat. It is a landmark moment for Indian sports.

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a 14-year-old Indian cricketer from Samastipur, Bihar, who has made global headlines for his record-breaking performances in domestic and franchise cricket.

Personal and Professional Details: