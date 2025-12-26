Vaibhav Suryavanshi Honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi was officially recognised as one of the country's brightest young talents on December 26, 2025. The Bihar-born batter was among 20 exceptional children selected for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2025. Following the formal ceremony, Suryavanshi and his fellow awardees are scheduled for a special interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the government's focus on nurturing "Human Capital for Viksit Bharat. It is a landmark moment for Indian sports.
Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a 14-year-old Indian cricketer from Samastipur, Bihar, who has made global headlines for his record-breaking performances in domestic and franchise cricket.
Personal and Professional Details:
Born: March 27, 2011 (Tajpur, Samastipur district, Bihar)
Role: Left-handed top-order batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler
Domestic Team: Bihar
IPL Team: Rajasthan Royals (signed for ₹1.1 crore in late 2024)
What are the Achievements of Vaibhav Suryavanshi?
Vaibhav Suryavanshi awarded under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purskar(PMRBP) highest civilian honor for the Children category of (3-18) years in India. He was selected in the Sports category for a series of "once-in-a-generation" performances that have redefined age-group cricket in India. Following are his other achievements:
World Record Century: In December 2025, he smashed 190 off 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, becoming the youngest centurion in List A history in the world to score 190 off 84 Balls.
Fastest 150: He broke AB de Villiers' record for the fastest 150 in List A history reaching the milestone in just 59 balls.
Youth Test Record: Scored a 58-ball century for India Under-19 against Australia in 2024, the fastest by an Indian in youth Tests.
Youth ODI Record: Became the youngest centurion in Youth ODIs with a 52-ball hundred against England in July 2025.
IPL Records:
Youngest Debutant: Debuted for Rajasthan Royals at 14 years and 23 days.
Youngest Centurion: Scored a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, making him the youngest centurion in the tournament's history
About Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP)
The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) is the highest civilian honor in India specifically dedicated to children( category 3-18 years). It is equivalent to the "Padma" series for adults, and was presented by President Droupadi Murmu on December 26, 2025 on Veer Bal Diwas. It is organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and aims to recognize children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements that deserve national recognition. 20 children were honored across all categories, 9 were specifically recognized for Sports for the year 2025.
Key Award Details at a Glance
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Eligibility
|
Indian citizens aged 5 to 18 years (as of July 31st of the award year).
|
Categories
|
Bravery, Art & Culture, Environment, Innovation, Science & Technology, Social Service, and Sports.
|
Awarded By
|
The President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
|
Announcement
|
Announced on December 26 (to coincide with Veer Bal Diwas).
|
Frequency
|
Annual (Presented in the week preceding Republic Day).
|
Organised
|
Ministry of Women and Child development
Award Benefits and Recognition:
Every awardee of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar receives:
A Medal: Symbolizing excellence at the national level.
Cash Prize: A sum of ₹1,00,000 (One Lakh Rupees).
Book Vouchers: Vouchers worth ₹10,000.
Certificate & Citation: An official certificate signed by the President of India.
Meeting with Dignitaries: Opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister of India and participate in the Republic Day Parade.
Full List of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2025 Winners
|
S.No
|
Name of Awardee
|
State/UT
|
Category
|
Achievement
|
1
|
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|
Bihar
|
Sports
|
Youngest centurion in List A cricket; Fastest 150 in professional cricket history.
|
2
|
Dhinidhi Desinghu
|
Karnataka
|
Sports
|
Youngest Indian athlete (14) at Paris Olympics 2024; National record holder in swimming.
|
3
|
Anish Sarkar
|
West Bengal
|
Sports
|
Youngest FIDE-ranked chess player in the world (achieved at age 3).
|
4
|
Anushka Kumari
|
Jharkhand
|
Sports
|
Record-breaking striker, 10 goals in 7 matches in SAFF U17 Women’s Championship.
|
5
|
Priteesmita Bhoi
|
Odisha
|
Sports
|
World record holder in Clean & Jerk at the IWF World Youth Championships.
|
6
|
Saanvi Sood
|
Punjab
|
Sports
|
Youngest Asian girl to summit Mt. Kilimanjaro & reach Everest Base Camp.
|
7
|
Arav Bhardwaj
|
Haryana
|
Sports
|
Cycled 1,251 km from Kargil to Delhi to honor Indian martyrs.
|
8
|
Jessy Raj Mathrapu
|
Telangana
|
Sports
|
International gold medalist in Artistic Skating; 43+ national/international medals.
|
9
|
Goldi Kumari
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Sports
|
Multiple national gold medals in Shot Put & State-level athletics.
|
10
|
Hembati Nag
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Sports
|
National medalist in Judo & standout performer in Khelo India games.
|
11
|
Saurav Kumar
|
Bihar
|
Bravery
|
Showed exceptional courage by saving three girls from drowning in a deep pond.
|
12
|
Karina Thapa
|
Maharashtra
|
Bravery
|
Saved 36 lives by alertly navigating and evacuating residents during a fire.
|
13
|
Kisen Wanniang
|
Meghalaya
|
Bravery
|
Rescued four young children from a fast-flowing river during heavy rains.
|
14
|
Risheek Kumar
|
J&K
|
Innovation
|
Founder of Kashmir’s first dedicated cybersecurity firm at the age of 17.
|
15
|
Sindhoora Raja
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Science & Tech
|
Invented a self-stabilizing wearable device for Parkinson’s patients.
|
16
|
Keya Hatkar
|
Maharashtra
|
Art & Culture
|
Author, disability advocate & motivational speaker; SMA warrior.
|
17
|
Vyas Om Jignesh
|
Gujarat
|
Art & Culture
|
Memorized 5,000+ Sanskrit shlokas despite living with cerebral palsy.
|
18
|
Ayaan Sajad
|
J&K
|
Art & Culture
|
Globally recognized Sufi singer and cultural ambassador for Kashmir.
|
19
|
Janane Narayanan
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Art & Culture
|
Renowned Harikatha artist and young expert in Carnatic music.
|
20
|
Sanchi Aggarwal
|
Delhi
|
Art & Culture
|
Holder of international records in Kathak and Sanskrit recitation.
