School Assembly Headlines (Dec 27): PM Modi Chairs National Conference, US Shifts H-1B to Wage-Based System, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sets Historic 150 Record and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's main headlines for our school assembly. Staying informed about national and international developments in news, sports, business, science, and technology is important. This morning's update is designed to keep you current on major happenings in India and globally across different sectors. Reading the news is crucial because it helps bridge the gap between your studies and real-world events, allowing you to understand national development, global affairs, and emerging career opportunities. By staying updated, you improve your critical thinking and develop into well-informed, responsible citizens. Let's start with the top stories that are shaping our world right now.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Fifth National Conference of Chief Secretaries Kicks Off in Delhi; To be chaired by PM Modi
Home Minister Amit Shah expresses happiness over publication of Constitution in Santali language
Fact Check: Govt Debunks Claims of new communication rules for phone calls, social media apps
Gen Z & Gen Alpha Will Drive India Towards Viksit Bharat Goal: PM Modi on Veer Baal Diwas
President Murmu confers ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ on occasion of Veer Bal Diwas
Viksit Bharat: G RAM G Scheme to Boost Rural Development, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Union Home Minister Inaugurates National Counter-Terrorism Conference in New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh
Seven Killed, Five Injured in Two Separate Road Accidents in Andhra Pradesh
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Cambodia Accuses Thailand of Bombing Border Village in Banteay Meanchey; US Urges Peace Talks
Airstrikes Conducted in Northwest Nigeria Against Terrorists, Says Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Josh Tongue Becomes First England Bowler This Century to Take Five-Wicket Haul at Melbourne
US H-1B Visa Selection Shifts from Lottery to Wage-Based System
US Conducts Airstrike Against ISIS Militants in Northwest Nigeria at Nigeria’s Request
Newly Declassified Records Highlight US, Russian Worries About Pakistan’s Nuclear Arsenal
Sheikh Hasina Accuses Bangladesh Interim Government of Atrocities Against Minorities
BNP Leader Tarique Rahman Calls for Peace, Inclusive Society in First Address After 17 Years
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Josh Tongue Becomes First England Bowler This Century to Take Five-Wicket Haul at Melbourne
Third T20I Between India and Sri Lanka Women’s Teams Scheduled at 7 PM Today
Sansad Khel Mahotsav Producing Thousands of Talented Athletes: PM Modi
FC Goa End AFC Champions League Two Campaign with 2-1 Loss to Istiklo
Star Shuttlers Advance in 87th Senior National Badminton Championships in Vijayawad
Delhi Beat Andhra Pradesh as Kohli Leads Successful Chase
Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks AB de Villiers’ record with fastest 150 in men’s List A cricket
Two Indian Women Football Coaches Complete AFC A Diploma Coaching Course Under FIFA Women’s Development Programme Scholarship
R Praggnanandhaa and Anish Giri clinch the Global Chess League 2025 Title
New Zealand Announces ODI and T20I Squads for India Tour
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Sensex falls by 367 pts; Nifty dips to settle at 26,042
SEBI Revises Rules to Simplify Duplicate Securities Issuance, BSDA Norms
SEBI doubles monetary threshold for duplicate securities from 5 to 10 lakh
BSE and NSE closed tomorrow for Christmas Holiday
Combined Index of Eight Core Industries increases by 1.8 % in November
GeM’s Forward Auction Module Facilitates ₹2,200 Crore in Government Asset Sales Since 2021
New Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules 2025 to Boost Domestic Hydrocarbon Production: Union Minister Hardeep Puri
FPIs Pull Out ₹14,185 Crore from Indian Equities, Invest ₹915 Crore in Debt
GeM Registers 11 Lakh MSE Sellers, Secures Over ₹7 Lakh Crore in Orders
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
CAT 2025: Four months of preparation to 99 percentile, how engineers Prateek Pradhan and Naitik Singhal cracked CAT
IIM Raipur to conduct Joint Admission Process 2026 with three other IIMs
MEA Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for policy specialists, consultants; apply by January 16
CBSE to State Boards: Two board exams, new policies — how 2025 reshaped Class 10th, 12th board exams across India
CCPA slaps Rs 11 lakh fine on coaching institute for misleading UPSC CSE results advertisements
MP Board Class 5th, 8th Exam Dates 2026: Complete subject-wise schedule out; exams begin on Feb 20
-
XAT 2026 Admit Cards Out: Hall tickets issued at xatonline.in; check exam centre and other details
Thought of the Day
Thought: "The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled." — Plutarch
This profound quote changes the way we look at education. Often, we think of learning as just "filling a pail"—sitting in a classroom and trying to memorize facts, dates, and formulas until our minds are full. However, Plutarch suggests that the human mind is actually like a "fire." A fire doesn't need to be filled; it needs to be ignited. True education isn't about how much information you can store in your head; it is about sparking curiosity, passion, and the desire to ask "Why?". When a student becomes curious, they start to think for themselves, solve problems creatively, and seek out knowledge on their own.Ultimately, your success in school and life depends on your daily decision to show up with an open mind and a desire to improve.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
