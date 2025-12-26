The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is one of the most trusted and widely followed school education boards in India today. With over 27,000 schools in India and abroad affiliated to it, CBSE plays a key role in shaping the academic journey of millions of students. But do you know that CBSE was not always called by this name? Many students and parents often search online asking, “What is the old name of CBSE?”

This article explores the original name of CBSE, its historical roots, and how it evolved into India’s leading national education board.

Old Name of CBSE:

The oldest name of CBSE was “Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Rajputana”.

CBSE was established in 1929 during British rule in India. At that time, it was set up to serve schools in the regions of Ajmer, Merwara, Central India, and Gwalior, especially for children of government employees who were frequently transferred.