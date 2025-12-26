The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is one of the most trusted and widely followed school education boards in India today. With over 27,000 schools in India and abroad affiliated to it, CBSE plays a key role in shaping the academic journey of millions of students. But do you know that CBSE was not always called by this name? Many students and parents often search online asking, “What is the old name of CBSE?”
This article explores the original name of CBSE, its historical roots, and how it evolved into India’s leading national education board.
Old Name of CBSE:
The oldest name of CBSE was “Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Rajputana”.
CBSE was established in 1929 during British rule in India. At that time, it was set up to serve schools in the regions of Ajmer, Merwara, Central India, and Gwalior, especially for children of government employees who were frequently transferred.
Later, it came to be known as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as its role expanded across the country.
Why Was CBSE Formed? Understanding Its Early Purpose
The board was created to ensure a uniform education system across different regions of India, especially for students whose parents worked in transferable central government jobs.
In the early years, different provinces followed different syllabi, which made it difficult for students to adjust. The idea behind forming CBSE was to bring standardisation in curriculum, exams, and evaluation.
This vision remains at the heart of CBSE even today.
When Did It Become CBSE?
After Independence, the board was reorganised, and in 1952, it was renamed as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Later in 1962, CBSE was further restructured to serve students across the entire country, becoming a truly national board under the Government of India.
Since then, CBSE has continuously expanded and modernised its academic framework.
CBSE Today: India’s Most Popular School Board
From its modest beginning as a regional board, CBSE has grown into:
-
One of the largest education boards in the world
-
Conducting Class 10 and 12 board exams
-
Implementing NEP 2020 reforms, competency-based education, and skill subjects
-
A preferred board for students preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET
Today, CBSE-affiliated schools are present in more than 25 countries, making it a global name in Indian education.
Why Students Search About the Oldest Name of CBSE?
For school students, especially those in Classes 6 to 12, such questions are important for:
-
GK and school quizzes
-
Social science projects
-
Competitive exams
-
Understanding the history of Indian education
Knowing the origin of CBSE helps students connect better with the system they study in every day.
Interesting Facts About CBSE History
-
CBSE was one of the earliest national-level boards in India.
-
It was initially meant for a limited number of regions before expanding nationwide.
-
CBSE follows an academic structure aligned with NCERT textbooks.
-
Its roots go back to the British era, making it nearly a century old.
The oldest name of CBSE Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Rajputana reflects the board’s humble beginnings in pre-Independence India. Over the decades, it has transformed into the Central Board of Secondary Education, becoming the backbone of school education for millions of Indian students.
Understanding this journey not only answers a common GK question but also highlights how CBSE has evolved with time to meet the changing needs of education in India.
As CBSE moves forward with reforms under NEP 2020, its long history stands as a reminder of its commitment to quality and uniform education across the nation.
Also Check:
Which is the Oldest School in India?
Which Board is the Oldest Board in India?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation