Which Is the Oldest School in India? The Answer Will Surprise You!

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 11, 2025, 13:17 IST

The oldest school in India is St. George’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, established in 1715 in Chennai. With a history of more than 300 years, it continues to function today, making it one of the oldest surviving schools in the world. Originally set up as the Military Male Orphan Asylum, the school introduced early forms of classroom learning and played an important role in shaping India’s modern education system. Learning about the oldest school helps students understand how Indian education evolved from the 18th century to today’s digital classrooms.

Oldest School in India: Have you ever wondered which is the oldest school in India? In a country known for its rich history, ancient universities, and cultural heritage, the answer to this question is truly fascinating. Many students assume that the oldest school might have been built during the British period, but the truth goes much further back. India’s oldest school is St. George’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, established in 1715 in Chennai (Madras). This makes it more than 300 years old, and it continues to function even today! For school students across the country, learning about the origins of Indian education helps in understanding how our modern schooling system evolved. This article breaks down the complete details in a simple, interesting format.

India’s Oldest School: St. George’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School

The title of the oldest school in India officially belongs to St. George’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Founded in 1715 by the British, it was originally known as the Military Male Orphan Asylum and was built to provide education to orphaned children of British soldiers.

Over the years, the school expanded its structure, introduced modern subjects, and adapted to the Indian education system. Today, it stands as a symbol of India’s long educational journey from colonial times to the present day.

Why St. George’s School Holds a Special Place in History?

St. George’s is not just old it is historically important for several reasons:

● More than 300 years old: The school has been functioning continuously since 1715, making it older than many modern cities, institutions, and government systems we know today.

● One of the first schools to introduce formal classroom learning: During the early 18th century, the concept of proper classrooms, blackboards, and structured periods was rare in India. St. George’s helped shape early schooling patterns.

● A blend of Indian and British educational styles: The school served as a meeting point for European and Indian systems of learning, influencing future school models.

● Still active today: It continues to run classes from LKG to higher secondary, making it one of the oldest surviving schools in the world.

Other Early Schools That Shaped Indian Education

While St. George’s holds the title, India has several other historically significant schools established during the 18th and 19th centuries. Some of them include:

  • Hindu School, Kolkata: Established in 1817
    One of the oldest modern schools promoting Indian learning during colonial rule.

  • La Martiniere Schools (Kolkata & Lucknow): Established in 1845
    Famous for their architecture and academic excellence.

  • Bombay Scottish School: Established in 1847
    Known for discipline, quality education, and many notable alumni.

These schools played key roles in developing the education system we follow today.

Why Learning About India’s Oldest School Matters for Students?

Understanding the roots of our education system helps students appreciate the value of schooling. Here’s why this topic is important:

  • It builds awareness about India’s educational heritage.

  • Students understand how modern schools evolved over centuries.

  • It introduces them to the contributions of early educators.

  • It encourages them to value the opportunities they have today.

Knowing that a school founded more than 300 years ago still operates successfully also inspires students to work towards preserving India’s rich cultural history.

A Glimpse Into Education in the 1700s

Education in the early 1700s was very different from today. There were no digital classrooms, textbooks were limited, and only a few subjects were taught. Schools focused mainly on:

  • Reading and writing

  • Basic arithmetic

  • Moral education

  • Practical skills

Over time, subjects like Science, Mathematics, History, Geography, and Literature were added, shaping the modern curriculum.

The answer to “Which is the oldest school in India?” truly surprises many students. With a history dating back to 1715, St. George’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai stands as the oldest school in the country and one of the oldest in the world.

Learning about such historic institutions helps students understand how Indian education has grown across centuries. From ancient gurukuls to digital smart classrooms, India’s journey in education is long and inspiring and it all starts with the oldest school that continues to thrive even today.

