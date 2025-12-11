Highlighted the importance of fair competitiveness of European industry and economy and the use of clean technology and renewable energy solutions.

High-quality international credits to contribute towards 2040 targets, starting in 2036 with a contribution reduction of up to 5% of 1990 EU net emissions by safeguarding Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement.

A clear direction towards climate neutrality and commitment to go carbon neutral by 2050.

The European Union is showing its commitment to the Paris Agreement after the Conference of the Parties 30 (COP30).

The EU and the European Parliament amended the EU climate law, which includes the possibility to use high-quality international credits to reach the 90% greenhouse gas emissions target cut by 2040 from 1990 levels with a contribution of up to 5% to meet the EU decarbonisation goals by 2050 and Paris Agreement targets.

The EU news target for emissions highlights its commitment to climate change and agreements such as the Paris Agreement 2015, climate neutrality by 2050 and reducing net GHS emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

What is carbon neutrality and the EU target of zero greenhouse gas emissions?

Carbon neutrality is a concept which means balancing CO₂ (carbon dioxide) emissions with removal by creating zero net balance. In other words, this means reaching that level where the same amount of CO₂ is released into the atmosphere as is removed from the atmosphere (also known as zero carbon footprint).

The European Union aims to be climate neutral by 2050, an economy with net zero greenhouse gas emissions (climate neutrality), which is a legally binding target for member states because it is a part of the European Green Deal. and reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% below 1990 levels.