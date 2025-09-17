India Gets Its Largest Sports Complex; Which City is it Situated in?

The biggest and most cutting-edge sports complex in India has officially been inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 16, 2025. The complex is built in Naranpura, Ahmedabad. The inauguration represents a significant step in India's development into a major global athletic force, supporting the government's goal of making India a leading sports nation by 2047. Key Features of the Naranpura Sports Complex The Naranpura complex, which was built for ₹825 crore, has following features, An aquatic complex that meets international standards

Modern facilities for sports, both indoors and out

Athletes' housing facilities and dedicated training facilities The facility is anticipated to be a candidate for hosting important international competitions like the Commonwealth Games and is designed to satisfy international athletic standards.

"This is not only the largest sports complex in India, but it is also the most modern in the world," Mr. Shah underlined. India's Sports Vision for 2047 In his speech, Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's goal of making India a world-class sports nation by 2047, the year the nation will commemorate its 100th anniversary of independence. He expressed hope that Ahmedabad will emerge as the sports hub of Asia, able to produce top athletes and organize important international tournaments. Sports Budget 2025 Amit Shah emphasized how India's sports budget has increased significantly in the past ten years. 2014: 1,643 crore rupees 2025: 5,300 crore rupees This almost threefold rise is a result of the government's sustained investments in international exposure, athlete development, and infrastructure. This kind of funding helps fund high-performance training facilities, grassroots sports, and programs like TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and Khelo India.