Focus
India Gets Its Largest Sports Complex; Which City is it Situated in?

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 17, 2025, 13:18 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated India’s biggest and most advanced sports complex in Naranpura, Ahmedabad, on September 16, 2025. Built for ₹825 crore, the facility includes world-class aquatic, indoor, and outdoor sports arenas, athlete housing, and training centers. Learn about India’s sports vision for 2047, rising sports budget, and the new policies shaping the nation’s athletic future.

The biggest and most cutting-edge sports complex in India has officially been inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 16, 2025. The complex is built in Naranpura, Ahmedabad. The inauguration represents a significant step in India's development into a major global athletic force, supporting the government's goal of making India a leading sports nation by 2047.

Key Features of the Naranpura Sports Complex

The Naranpura complex, which was built for ₹825 crore, has following features,

  • An aquatic complex that meets international standards

  • Modern facilities for sports, both indoors and out

  • Athletes' housing facilities and dedicated training facilities

The facility is anticipated to be a candidate for hosting important international competitions like the Commonwealth Games and is designed to satisfy international athletic standards.

"This is not only the largest sports complex in India, but it is also the most modern in the world," Mr. Shah underlined.

India’s Sports Vision for 2047

In his speech, Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's goal of making India a world-class sports nation by 2047, the year the nation will commemorate its 100th anniversary of independence. He expressed hope that Ahmedabad will emerge as the sports hub of Asia, able to produce top athletes and organize important international tournaments.

Sports Budget 2025

Amit Shah emphasized how India's sports budget has increased significantly in the past ten years.

2014: 1,643 crore rupees

2025: 5,300 crore rupees

This almost threefold rise is a result of the government's sustained investments in international exposure, athlete development, and infrastructure. This kind of funding helps fund high-performance training facilities, grassroots sports, and programs like TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and Khelo India.

India’s Focus on New Sports Policy

The inauguration is a component of a larger change in Indian sports policy, which currently places more emphasis on

  • Early detection of talent

  • Training plans supported by scientific research

  • Public-private collaborations in infrastructure, education, and employment assistance for athletes

The new complex will act as a model for other cities and regions wishing to improve their sporting environments.

