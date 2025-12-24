Current Affairs 24 Dec 2025: Youngest Player to Score a Century in Men's List A Cricket

Here are today's one-liner current affairs presented in a new format. These updates are very important from an exam point of view and will be helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to National Consumer Day 2025, 'Anjdeep' and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, etc.

Who has become the youngest player to score a century in men's List A cricket- Vaibhav Suryavanshi

With which institution has the Indian Army signed an MoU for collaboration on AI-based and software-driven defense solutions- NSUT

The indigenously designed and built anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft 'Anjdeep' was built by- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Kolkata

Which medal did the Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win in the BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, China recently- Bronze medal