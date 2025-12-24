CAT Result 2025
Current Affairs 24 Dec 2025: Youngest Player to Score a Century in Men's List A Cricket

By Bagesh Yadav
Dec 24, 2025, 15:49 IST

One-Liner Current Affairs 24 December 2025: Today's main highlights include topics related to National Consumer Day 2025, 'Anjdeep' and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, etc.

Who has become the youngest player to score a century in men's List A cricket- Vaibhav Suryavanshi

With which institution has the Indian Army signed an MoU for collaboration on AI-based and software-driven defense solutions- NSUT

The indigenously designed and built anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft 'Anjdeep' was built by- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Kolkata

Which medal did the Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win in the BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, China recently- Bronze medal

In which country did External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently inaugurate a 120-foot double carriageway Bailey bridge- Sri Lanka

INSV Kondinya will travel from Porbandar, Gujarat, to which location during its maiden sea voyage- Muscat, Oman

National Consumer Day is celebrated every year on- 24 December

Who won the gold medal in the 10 meter air rifle men's final at the National Shooting Championship Competitions- Kiran Ankush Jadhav

National Farmers' Day is celebrated on what date- 23 December

