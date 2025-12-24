Current Affairs 24 Dec 2025: Youngest Player to Score a Century in Men's List A Cricket

Here are today's one-liner current affairs presented in a new format. These updates are very important from an exam point of view and will be helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to National Consumer Day 2025, 'Anjdeep' and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, etc.
Who has become the youngest player to score a century in men's List A cricket- Vaibhav Suryavanshi
With which institution has the Indian Army signed an MoU for collaboration on AI-based and software-driven defense solutions- NSUT
The indigenously designed and built anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft 'Anjdeep' was built by- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Kolkata
Which medal did the Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win in the BWF World Tour Finals 2025 in Hangzhou, China recently- Bronze medal
In which country did External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently inaugurate a 120-foot double carriageway Bailey bridge- Sri Lanka
INSV Kondinya will travel from Porbandar, Gujarat, to which location during its maiden sea voyage- Muscat, Oman
National Consumer Day is celebrated every year on- 24 December
Who won the gold medal in the 10 meter air rifle men's final at the National Shooting Championship Competitions- Kiran Ankush Jadhav
National Farmers' Day is celebrated on what date- 23 December
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation