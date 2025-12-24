Karnataka SSLC Sociology Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key

Karnataka SSLC Sociology Model Question Papers 2026: Sociology, as a part of the Social Science subject, is considered a high-scoring part in the theory paper. The paper covers 47 questions, and includes short type, MCQs, very short type/ one word or a sentence, and long type questions. These patterns can be easily understood by solving the Karnataka SSLC Sociology model question papers. The aim is to help students adapt to the latest question paper, so that it eases their mind before appearing for the exam. Especially for the theory papers, it is mostly gets confusing to understand the paper structure. But by solving model papers, students can get a concrete idea of how well they understand the syllabus. Students can also build speed by solving the paper within the time limit, as sample papers replicate same as model question papers.

As per the Karnataka SSLC Sociology paper consists of 47 questions in total. They are divided in differnt types of question-answer style. Students appearing for the exam can practice these questions by solving model question papers. Check out the Karnataka SSLC Sociology model question papers for the session 2026 from the table shared below.

Also, get an idea of how questions are structured and preparation tips for Karnataka SSLC papers.

The article covers Karnataka SSLC Sociology model question papers available in two sets. Students can find a direct link to download the PDFs from here.

How to Download Karnataka SSLC Sociology Model Question Papers?

Step 1. Search for the official website for Karnataka Board SSLC, go to kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. Look for ‘Latest News’, follow through the homepage. Go to ‘Documents’, under this, you will find ‘Question Papers’.

Step 3. Next, select the ‘Model Question Papers’, then ‘SSLC 2025-26 Model Question Paper’.

Step 4. As you follow through, a new page will appear with a list of suggested subjects.

Step 5. Now you can see a list of Sociology papers (two sets).

Step 6. Download the PDF of the Sociology Paper as per your preference. The sample question paper will appear in a new tab. Download and save it to practice for the exam.

Preparation Suggestion for Karnataka SSLC Papers

1. Understand the Syllabus and Question Pattern: Before making any bigger and hectic study schedules, it’s best to analyse the exam pattern, get the exam pattern, and then you can gather much information for your subject to successfully make the study plan.