IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 at ibps.in Live: Officer Scale 1 Prelims Link Active Shortly

IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 Live Updates: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 anytime today, December 19, 2025. Thousands of candidates who appeared for the Officer Scale 1 preliminary examination conducted on November 22 and 23, 2025, are eagerly waiting to check their qualification status. Candidates will be able to check their results directly on the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025: Overview

IBPS will release the RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 for the recruitment drive which aims to fill 3928 vacancies for Officer Scale 1 positions across various Regional Rural Banks in India. Check the table below for IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 Key Highlights

Event Details Exam Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Officer Scale 1 (Probationary Officer) Total Vacancies 3,928 Prelims Exam Date November 22 & 23, 2025 Result Status Expected Today (3rd Week of Dec) Mains Exam Date December 28, 2025 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Official Website www.ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Result 2025: Selection Stages

IBPS will release the IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 which is the first stage for the Officer Scale 1 (Probationary Officer) recruitment process. Candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks (cut-off) in both sectional and overall categories will move to the next stage, i.e., Mains, that is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2025.

How to Check the IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 at ibps.in?

Candidates will be able to download the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 once it officially gets released. Following the previous year trends IBPS will release the scorecard within 7 days. Check the step-by-step process below to download the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 from ibps.in