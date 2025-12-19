Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Live

IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 at ibps.in Live: Officer Scale 1 Prelims Link Active Shortly

Mohd Salman
By Mohd Salman
Dec 19, 2025, 17:29 IST

The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 is expected today, December 19, at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on Nov 22-23 can check their qualifying status for the Mains exam scheduled on Dec 28. This article provides a direct link and step-by-step process to check results.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • IBPS releases the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 to determine the eligibility for the Mains exam. Shortlisted candidates will be called to attempt the mains exam on December 28, 2025.
  • Check the Officer Scale 1 Prelims results exclusively at ibps.in. Candidates must use their registration number and password to check their qualification status for the mains exam
  • The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 link is expected to get activated late evening today, December 19, on ibps.in. Check your selection status here immediately.

IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 Live Updates: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 anytime today, December 19, 2025. Thousands of candidates who appeared for the Officer Scale 1 preliminary examination conducted on November 22 and 23, 2025, are eagerly waiting to check their qualification status. Candidates will be able to check their results directly on the official website, ibps.in. 

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025: Overview

IBPS will release the RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 for the recruitment drive which aims to fill 3928 vacancies for Officer Scale 1 positions across various Regional Rural Banks in India. Check the table below for IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 Key Highlights

Event

Details

Exam Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Officer Scale 1 (Probationary Officer)

Total Vacancies

3,928

Prelims Exam Date

November 22 & 23, 2025

Result Status

Expected Today (3rd Week of Dec)

Mains Exam Date

December 28, 2025

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Official Website

www.ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Result 2025: Selection Stages

IBPS will release the IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 which is the first stage for the Officer Scale 1 (Probationary Officer) recruitment process. Candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks (cut-off) in both sectional and overall categories will move to the next stage, i.e., Mains, that is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2025. 

How to Check the IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 at ibps.in?

Candidates will be able to download the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 once it officially gets released. Following the previous year trends IBPS will release the scorecard within 7 days. Check the step-by-step process below to download the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 from ibps.in 

  • Visit the official website of ibps.in.

  • On the homepage click on “CRP RRBs”

  • Now select "Common Recruitment Process - Regional Rural Banks Phase XIV”

  • Now click on link mentioning "Result Status for Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XIV-Officer Scale-I"

  • Now Enter your roll number and password.

  • Click on the submit button.

  • The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result will be displayed on the screen, mentioning the qualification status.

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Dec 19, 2025, 17:29 IST

    IBPS RRB Prelims PO Result 2025: Mains Admit Card Timeline

    After the release of the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 qualified candidates won't have to wait long for their next set of instructions. It is expected that the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Cards will be available for download by December 22 or 23, 2025. The admit card will contain details such as examination centre details, reporting time, etc.

  • Dec 19, 2025, 17:11 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025: Analysis of Recent Trends

    In the 2024 cycle, IBPS released the RRB PO results within 26 days of the exam. For 2025, the exam concluded on November 23, making today (Day 26) the most likely date for the announcement. Historical data suggests that the results are most frequently published on a Friday evening

  • Dec 19, 2025, 16:57 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025: Waitlist Policy

    IBPS will maintain a "Reserve List" for approximately 10% of the total vacancies. Candidates who miss the final cut-off with very little difference might find their names in this list. These candidates are offered provisional allotment if the participating banks report additional vacancies or if a selected candidate chooses not to join.

  • Dec 19, 2025, 16:37 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 Live: Handling Heavy Traffic

    After the result goes live, lakhs of candidates will try to access ibps.in simultaneously; due to this, the website will show a temporary "Service Unavailable" error. If the candidate is getting a blank screen or a loading loop, do not panic. They can try accessing the site using "Incognito Mode" or clear your browser's cache and cookies and they must wait 15-20 minutes before retrying

  • Dec 19, 2025, 16:13 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2025: Login Credential Tips

    To check the IBPS RRB Result 2025 candidates needs to login into their account with egistration Number/Roll Number and Password/DOB (DD-MM-YYYY). If candidates have misplaced their admit card, then they must check the confirmation email or SMS received during the registration in September.

  • Dec 19, 2025, 15:59 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2025: Number of Vacancy

    The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result will be released to recruit eligible candidates for 3928 vacancies of Officer Scale 1. The vacancies are distributed across 43 participating Regional Rural Banks.

  • Dec 19, 2025, 15:49 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2025 Live: Mains Exam Date Confirmed

    IBPS has already released the mains exam date, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2025. Successful candidates from the Prelims should immediately start revising high-weightage topics like General Awareness and Computer Knowledge

  • Dec 19, 2025, 15:33 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2025: Sectional vs Overall Cut-off

    To qualify for the RRB PO Mains Exam, candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks in both Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude sections along with the sectional cutoff candidates must also qualify the overcall cutoff which is defined as per the category of candidate

  • Dec 19, 2025, 13:33 IST

    IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025: Link

    The official link for the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be activated on the ibps.in portal late this evening.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will activate the direct login link for the Officer Scale 1 Prelims results on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep their registration credentials (Registration Number and Password/DOB) handy to avoid the last-minute server rush. Once the "Result Status" link is live, we will provide the direct URL here to ensure instant access for all qualified aspirants moving to the Mains round on December 28.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News