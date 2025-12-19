Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: PDF Download Link Here

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Village Development Officer (VDO) Result 2025 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format on December 19, 2025 containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates The Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025 was conducted on November 2, 2025.
Through the VDO Pre Result 2025 RSSB will shortlist eligible candidates for a total of 850 vacancies, which saw over 5.12 lakh candidates attempt the examination for the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Department. The Rajasthan VDO Result was released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Document Verification.
Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF Download at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in (RSSB Official Website)
RSSB has released the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on November 2, 2025, can now download the merit list directly. Following the latest board meeting chaired by Alok Raj, the result was released on December 19, 2025 for the shortlisting of 850 Village Development Officers. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF.
Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF Download
Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF Download
Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF Download
Download Rajasthan VDO Non-TSP and TSP Result 2025 PDF: Check Your Zone-Wise Selection Status
RSSB has categorised the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 into two distinct merit lists to shortlist eligible candidates for the 683 Non-TSP and 167 TSP (Scheduled Area) vacancies. Candidates who participated in the statewide examination conducted on November 2, 2025, can now access their zone-wise selection status by downloading the consolidated PDF from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Sarkari Results Update | RSSB Rajasthan Official Notice
The wait is finally over for lakhs of government job aspirants in Rajasthan. RSSB has released the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 today, December 19, 2025. The VDO pre-result has been released, shortlisting eligible candidates for 850 Village Development Officer vacancies. Read the official notice from RSSB chairman
VDO result on our website please https://t.co/JPXgE3OGGT— Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) December 19, 2025
Scrutiny forms to be filled from 22 to 28 December 2025.
Please share this with all.
Many congratulations to all those shortlisted for the DV. https://t.co/3sylMT0dn9
RSSB Rajasthan VDO Cutoff 2025
Rajasthan VDO Cutoff 2025 in Hindi
Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Key Highlights | RSSB Rajasthan Gov In Result Details
The Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 released online as a merit list PDF on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their selection status by entering their roll number in the merit list PDF after the result is released. Check the table below for Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Village Development Officer (VDO) / Gram Vikas Adhikari
|
Total Vacancies
|
850 (Non-TSP: 683, TSP: 167)
|
Notification Date
|
June 17, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
November 02, 2025
|
Answer Key Status
|
November 12, 2025
|
Result Status
|
December 19, 2025
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Check VDO Result 2025 on RSSB Website (rssb.rajasthan.gov.in)
Candidates can check their Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 by visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the candidate’s corner button
- Then click on Results.
- Click on VDO Recruitment Result 2025 and download the merit list PDF
- Check your registration or roll number in it.
- Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Key Details Mentioned on the Rajasthan VDO Result PDF?
After downloading the Rajasthan VDO Result PDF from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, candidates must be sure to cross-verify all the details to confirm their selection status. Check the details below
- Candidate’s Roll Number:
- Categorisation (TSP vs. Non-TSP):
- Category-wise Cut-Off Marks
- Horizontal Reservation Data
- Document Verification (DV) Instructions
Gram Vikas Adhikari Merit List 2025: How to Check Selection Status?
RSSB has officially uploaded the Gram Vikas Adhikari Merit List 2025 PDF on Decembr 19, 2025. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting to confirm their qualification for the 850 VDO vacancies can now download the result pdf directly from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As it contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates.
Can I Challenge the Rajasthan VDO Final Result 2025?
Candidates who narrowly miss the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 have a very common question: whether the final merit list can be challenged. As per the official post of X (formerly twitter) from RSSSB Chairman Alok Raj, Candidates can fill scrutiny between December 22 and December 28, 2025
