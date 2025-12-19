Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: PDF Download Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Dec 19, 2025, 20:55 IST

RSSB has officially released the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 on December 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on November 2 can now download the merit list PDF from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result identifies shortlisted candidates for 850 Village Development Officer vacancies.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Rajasthan VDO Result 2025

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Village Development Officer (VDO) Result 2025 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format on December 19, 2025 containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates The Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025 was conducted on November 2, 2025.
Through the VDO Pre Result 2025 RSSB will shortlist eligible candidates for a total of 850 vacancies, which saw over 5.12 lakh candidates attempt the examination for the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Department. The Rajasthan VDO Result was released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Document Verification.

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF Download at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in (RSSB Official Website)

RSSB has released the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on November 2, 2025, can now download the merit list directly. Following the latest board meeting chaired by Alok Raj, the result was released on December 19, 2025 for the shortlisting of 850 Village Development Officers. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF.

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF Download 

List 1 Click Here

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF Download 

List 2 Click Here

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF Download 

List 3 Click Here

Download Rajasthan VDO Non-TSP and TSP Result 2025 PDF: Check Your Zone-Wise Selection Status

RSSB has categorised the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 into two distinct merit lists to shortlist eligible candidates for the 683 Non-TSP and 167 TSP (Scheduled Area) vacancies. Candidates who participated in the statewide examination conducted on November 2, 2025, can now access their zone-wise selection status by downloading the consolidated PDF from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Sarkari Results Update | RSSB Rajasthan Official Notice

The wait is finally over for lakhs of government job aspirants in Rajasthan. RSSB has released the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 today, December 19, 2025. The VDO pre-result has been released, shortlisting eligible candidates for 850 Village Development Officer vacancies. Read the official notice from RSSB chairman

 

Also Check, 

RSSB Rajasthan VDO Cutoff 2025

Rajasthan VDO Cutoff 2025 in Hindi

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Key Highlights | RSSB Rajasthan Gov In Result Details

The Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 released online as a merit list PDF on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their selection status by entering their roll number in the merit list PDF after the result is released. Check the table below for Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Organization

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Post Name

Village Development Officer (VDO) / Gram Vikas Adhikari

Total Vacancies

850 (Non-TSP: 683, TSP: 167)

Notification Date

June 17, 2025

Exam Date

November 02, 2025

Answer Key Status

November  12, 2025

Result Status

December 19, 2025

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Check VDO Result 2025 on RSSB Website (rssb.rajasthan.gov.in)

Candidates can check their Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 by visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the candidate’s corner button
  • Then click on Results.
  • Click on VDO Recruitment Result 2025 and download the merit list PDF
  • Check your registration or roll number in it.
  • Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Key Details Mentioned on the Rajasthan VDO Result PDF?

After downloading the Rajasthan VDO Result PDF from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, candidates must be sure to cross-verify all the details to confirm their selection status. Check the details below

  • Candidate’s Roll Number:
  • Categorisation (TSP vs. Non-TSP):
  • Category-wise Cut-Off Marks
  • Horizontal Reservation Data
  • Document Verification (DV) Instructions

Gram Vikas Adhikari Merit List 2025: How to Check Selection Status?

RSSB has officially uploaded the Gram Vikas Adhikari Merit List 2025 PDF on Decembr 19, 2025. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting to confirm their qualification for the 850 VDO vacancies can now download the result pdf directly from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As it contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

Can I Challenge the Rajasthan VDO Final Result 2025?

Candidates who narrowly miss the Rajasthan VDO Cut Off 2025 have a very common question: whether the final merit list can be challenged. As per the official post of X (formerly twitter) from RSSSB Chairman Alok Raj, Candidates can fill scrutiny between December 22 and December 28, 2025

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • How is the VDO Cut-Off calculated? 
    +
    RSSB uses a normalisation method if the exam is conducted in multiple shifts. The cut-off is influenced by the 1/3 negative marking and the overall difficulty level of the November 2nd paper.
  • Is the Rajasthan VDO December 19 Result the final selection list?
    +
    No, this is the Provisional Merit List. Candidates appearing in this list are shortlisted for Document Verification. The final merit list will be released after the board verifies all original certificates and computer qualifications (RS-CIT).

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News