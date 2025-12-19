Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: PDF Download Link Here

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Village Development Officer (VDO) Result 2025 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format on December 19, 2025 containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates The Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025 was conducted on November 2, 2025.

Through the VDO Pre Result 2025 RSSB will shortlist eligible candidates for a total of 850 vacancies, which saw over 5.12 lakh candidates attempt the examination for the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Department. The Rajasthan VDO Result was released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Document Verification. Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF Download at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in (RSSB Official Website) RSSB has released the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on November 2, 2025, can now download the merit list directly. Following the latest board meeting chaired by Alok Raj, the result was released on December 19, 2025 for the shortlisting of 850 Village Development Officers. Click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF.

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF Download List 1 Click Here Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF Download List 2 Click Here Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 PDF Download List 3 Click Here Download Rajasthan VDO Non-TSP and TSP Result 2025 PDF: Check Your Zone-Wise Selection Status RSSB has categorised the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 into two distinct merit lists to shortlist eligible candidates for the 683 Non-TSP and 167 TSP (Scheduled Area) vacancies. Candidates who participated in the statewide examination conducted on November 2, 2025, can now access their zone-wise selection status by downloading the consolidated PDF from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Sarkari Results Update | RSSB Rajasthan Official Notice The wait is finally over for lakhs of government job aspirants in Rajasthan. RSSB has released the Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 today, December 19, 2025. The VDO pre-result has been released, shortlisting eligible candidates for 850 Village Development Officer vacancies. Read the official notice from RSSB chairman

VDO result on our website please https://t.co/JPXgE3OGGT

Scrutiny forms to be filled from 22 to 28 December 2025.

Please share this with all.

Many congratulations to all those shortlisted for the DV. https://t.co/3sylMT0dn9 — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) December 19, 2025 Also Check, RSSB Rajasthan VDO Cutoff 2025 Rajasthan VDO Cutoff 2025 in Hindi Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Key Highlights | RSSB Rajasthan Gov In Result Details The Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 released online as a merit list PDF on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their selection status by entering their roll number in the merit list PDF after the result is released. Check the table below for Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 Key Highlights Feature Details Organization Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Post Name Village Development Officer (VDO) / Gram Vikas Adhikari Total Vacancies 850 (Non-TSP: 683, TSP: 167) Notification Date June 17, 2025 Exam Date November 02, 2025 Answer Key Status November 12, 2025 Result Status December 19, 2025 Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Check VDO Result 2025 on RSSB Website (rssb.rajasthan.gov.in) Candidates can check their Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 by visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage click on the candidate’s corner button

Then click on Results.

Click on VDO Recruitment Result 2025 and download the merit list PDF

Check your registration or roll number in it.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference. Key Details Mentioned on the Rajasthan VDO Result PDF? After downloading the Rajasthan VDO Result PDF from rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, candidates must be sure to cross-verify all the details to confirm their selection status. Check the details below Candidate’s Roll Number:

Categorisation (TSP vs. Non-TSP):

Category-wise Cut-Off Marks

Horizontal Reservation Data

Document Verification (DV) Instructions