SIR Form Tamil Nadu: How to Check Your Name in Draft Voter List?

An important initiative by the Election Commission of India is called the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, which aims to bring the electoral rolls up to date prior to the next elections. In comparison to the routine updates, this latest effort by the ECI will require all voters, even those who have previously registered to vote, to complete new enumeration forms in order to be included in the draft electoral roll.

This will also allow for the removal of any inaccurate entries from the current electoral rolls (e.g., voters who have died, moved out of the area or changed their residence) as well as new, eligible citizens. Ensuring that you find your name on the draft electoral roll is a critical first step to protecting your voting rights. This guide will walk you through the SIR process and give you easy-to-follow steps to check your name online or by using the official mobile apps.